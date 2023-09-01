Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,63,902
|2.36
|274.09
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|2,82,852
|1.46
|89.74
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|75,944
|1.12
|24.09
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|72,165
|0.57
|22.9
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|43,555
|1.24
|13.82
|Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
|37,000
|0.91
|11.74
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|19,788
|0.38
|6.28
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV
|18,808
|3.2
|5.97
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|17,358
|0.64
|5.51
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,862
|0.26
|1.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1976PLC018939 and registration number is 018939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1176.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹6,510.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is 37.81 and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is 6.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹3,187.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹3,754.85 and 52-week low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹2,650.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.