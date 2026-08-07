Here's the live share price of Garware Technical Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garware Technical Fibres has declined 6.03% compared to peers like Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%), Jindal Worldwide (8.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Technical Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Kusumgar (1.15%) and Sanathan Textiles (4.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|735.64
|768.6
|10
|746.37
|758.54
|20
|745.34
|750.32
|50
|716.14
|724.41
|100
|669.52
|701.72
|200
|681.61
|705.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garware Technical Fibres saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.23%, while DII stake decreased to 10.11%, FII holding fell to 8.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,19,993
|1.89
|353.73
|17,12,615
|2.08
|131.13
|4,81,849
|0.35
|36.89
|4,31,515
|0.5
|33.04
|3,52,725
|0.44
|27.01
|2,08,297
|0.16
|16.04
|1,80,845
|0.49
|13.85
|1,73,429
|0.59
|13.28
|1,12,864
|2.36
|8.64
|15,049
|0.79
|1.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Garware Tech. Fibres - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date For E-Voting
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Garware Tech. Fibres - Intimation Of 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Garware Tech. Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Garware Tech. Fibres - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026 Including The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated F
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Garware Tech. Fibres - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026 Including The Unaudited S
Source: Dion Global
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1976PLC018939 and registration number is 018939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cordage, rope, twine and netting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1418.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Technical Fibres is ₹810.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Technical Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹8,049.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Technical Fibres are ₹855.05 and ₹799.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Technical Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹579.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Technical Fibres has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 20.63% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 7.96% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres are 38.32 and 5.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global