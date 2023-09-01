Follow Us

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,182.35₹3,223.95
₹3,187.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,650.00₹3,754.85
₹3,187.25
Open Price
₹3,199.50
Prev. Close
₹3,194.75
Volume
4,732

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,214.45
  • R23,240
  • R33,256.05
  • Pivot
    3,198.4
  • S13,172.85
  • S23,156.8
  • S33,131.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,475.693,201.15
  • 103,450.913,198.2
  • 203,437.23,189.61
  • 503,398.93,153.03
  • 1003,253.63,109.48
  • 2003,123.213,095.9

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Share Holdings

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,63,9022.36274.09
SBI Magnum Global Fund2,82,8521.4689.74
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund75,9441.1224.09
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan72,1650.5722.9
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan43,5551.2413.82
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund37,0000.9111.74
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund19,7880.386.28
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV18,8083.25.97
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund17,3580.645.51
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,8620.261.54
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1976PLC018939 and registration number is 018939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1176.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V R Garware
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S P Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mr. R M Telang
    Director
  • Mr. S S Rajpathak
    Director
  • Ms. Mallika Sagar
    Director
  • Ms. M V Garware
    Director

FAQs on Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.?

The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹6,510.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is 37.81 and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is 6.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹3,187.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹3,754.85 and 52-week low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is ₹2,650.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

