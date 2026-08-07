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Garware Technical Fibres Share Price

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BSE

GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES

Garware Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Garware Technical Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹810.95 Closed
-3.33₹ -27.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garware Technical Fibres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹799.10₹855.05
₹810.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹579.45₹891.80
₹810.95
Open Price
₹843.10
Prev. Close
₹838.85
Volume
7,060

Source: Dion Global

Garware Technical Fibres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garware Technical Fibres has declined 6.03% compared to peers like Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%), Jindal Worldwide (8.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Technical Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Kusumgar (1.15%) and Sanathan Textiles (4.34%).

Garware Technical Fibres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garware Technical Fibres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5735.64768.6
10746.37758.54
20745.34750.32
50716.14724.41
100669.52701.72
200681.61705.49

Source: Dion Global

Garware Technical Fibres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garware Technical Fibres saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.23%, while DII stake decreased to 10.11%, FII holding fell to 8.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Garware Technical Fibres Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,19,9931.89353.73
17,12,6152.08131.13
4,81,8490.3536.89
4,31,5150.533.04
3,52,7250.4427.01
2,08,2970.1616.04
1,80,8450.4913.85
1,73,4290.5913.28
1,12,8642.368.64
15,0490.791.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Garware Technical Fibres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTGarware Tech. Fibres - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date For E-Voting
Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTGarware Tech. Fibres - Intimation Of 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTGarware Tech. Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTGarware Tech. Fibres - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026 Including The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated F
Aug 05, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTGarware Tech. Fibres - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026 Including The Unaudited S

Source: Dion Global

About Garware Technical Fibres

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1976PLC018939 and registration number is 018939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cordage, rope, twine and netting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1418.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B D Garware
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. R B Garware
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. V R Garware
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Rajpathak
    Director
  • Ms. Mallika Sagar
    Director
  • Ms. M V Garware
    Director
  • Mr. A S Wagle
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Goel
    Director

FAQs on Garware Technical Fibres Share Price

What is the share price of Garware Technical Fibres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Technical Fibres is ₹810.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garware Technical Fibres?

The Garware Technical Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Technical Fibres?

The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹8,049.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Technical Fibres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Technical Fibres are ₹855.05 and ₹799.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Technical Fibres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Technical Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹579.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garware Technical Fibres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garware Technical Fibres has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 20.63% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 7.96% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres are 38.32 and 5.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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