What is the share price of Garware Technical Fibres? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Technical Fibres is ₹810.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Garware Technical Fibres? The Garware Technical Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Technical Fibres? The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹8,049.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Technical Fibres? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Technical Fibres are ₹855.05 and ₹799.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Technical Fibres? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Technical Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Garware Technical Fibres is ₹579.45 as on .

How has the Garware Technical Fibres performed historically in terms of returns? The Garware Technical Fibres has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 20.63% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 7.96% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres are 38.32 and 5.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global