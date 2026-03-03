Facebook Pixel Code
Bharti Hexacom Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARTI HEXACOM

Bharti Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
Digital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Internet EconomyBSE Select IPOBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Bharti Hexacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,591.90 Closed
-0.60₹ -9.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Bharti Hexacom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,508.60₹1,622.60
₹1,591.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,225.00₹2,051.00
₹1,591.90
Open Price
₹1,508.60
Prev. Close
₹1,601.45
Volume
6,002

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bharti Hexacom has gained 14.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.58%.

Bharti Hexacom’s current P/E of 45.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bharti Hexacom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharti Hexacom		-3.83-2.68-9.37-10.9321.9825.0714.36
Bharti Airtel		-3.47-6.20-10.20-0.5517.4834.8127.99
Vodafone Idea		-5.68-9.73-2.3756.5338.0714.29-1.59
Tata Communications		-4.33-2.11-16.86-1.0517.028.904.76
RailTel Corporation of India		-9.32-12.32-11.40-15.685.9537.5112.14
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-5.90-9.54-21.41-31.14-28.93-14.9823.39
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		-4.25-11.13-24.21-36.77-28.7411.5811.13
STL Networks		-3.04-4.74-11.76-6.16-6.16-2.10-1.26
Reliance Communications		-10.75-20.19-33.06-42.36-51.46-21.87-15.18
GTL		-2.53-1.84-15.18-24.84-14.867.490.41
Nettlinx		-3.84-1.07-13.17-20.42-67.52-46.39-12.03
Quadrant Televentures		-2.6348.002.78-27.4519.35-25.6414.26
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		2.0630.85-5.9110.0453.1818.2832.59

Over the last one year, Bharti Hexacom has gained 21.98% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.48%), Vodafone Idea (38.07%), Tata Communications (17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharti Hexacom has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.99%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).

Bharti Hexacom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bharti Hexacom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,671.661,645.72
101,678.111,658.83
201,666.531,662.71
501,695.121,682.88
1001,736.461,706.39
2001,756.941,681.71

Bharti Hexacom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharti Hexacom saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.00%, while DII stake increased to 10.28%, FII holding rose to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharti Hexacom Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
75,00,0003.361,158.6
74,06,1911.941,144.11
27,35,1201.37422.52
17,04,4652.45263.31
15,80,3002.01244.12
14,03,3121.32216.78
13,76,5843.05212.65
13,65,4500.23210.93
12,37,8791.24191.23
11,35,8170.71175.46

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bharti Hexacom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTBharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 11:22 PM ISTBharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 18, 2026, 6:52 PM ISTBharti Hexacom - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
Feb 13, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTBharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTBharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Bharti Hexacom

Bharti Hexacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC067527 and registration number is 067527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8547.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 250.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Saksena Deepak
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Soumen Ray
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nalina Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapal Kumar Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh Cheema
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bharti Hexacom Share Price

What is the share price of Bharti Hexacom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Hexacom is ₹1,591.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharti Hexacom?

The Bharti Hexacom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Hexacom?

The market cap of Bharti Hexacom is ₹79,595.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharti Hexacom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharti Hexacom are ₹1,622.60 and ₹1,508.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharti Hexacom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Hexacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Hexacom is ₹2,051.00 and 52-week low of Bharti Hexacom is ₹1,225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bharti Hexacom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharti Hexacom has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 3.71% for the past month, -9.88% over 3 months, 22.58% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 14.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharti Hexacom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharti Hexacom are 45.36 and 11.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Bharti Hexacom News

