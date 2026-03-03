Here's the live share price of Bharti Hexacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bharti Hexacom has gained 14.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.58%.
Bharti Hexacom’s current P/E of 45.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharti Hexacom
|-3.83
|-2.68
|-9.37
|-10.93
|21.98
|25.07
|14.36
|Bharti Airtel
|-3.47
|-6.20
|-10.20
|-0.55
|17.48
|34.81
|27.99
|Vodafone Idea
|-5.68
|-9.73
|-2.37
|56.53
|38.07
|14.29
|-1.59
|Tata Communications
|-4.33
|-2.11
|-16.86
|-1.05
|17.02
|8.90
|4.76
|RailTel Corporation of India
|-9.32
|-12.32
|-11.40
|-15.68
|5.95
|37.51
|12.14
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-5.90
|-9.54
|-21.41
|-31.14
|-28.93
|-14.98
|23.39
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|-4.25
|-11.13
|-24.21
|-36.77
|-28.74
|11.58
|11.13
|STL Networks
|-3.04
|-4.74
|-11.76
|-6.16
|-6.16
|-2.10
|-1.26
|Reliance Communications
|-10.75
|-20.19
|-33.06
|-42.36
|-51.46
|-21.87
|-15.18
|GTL
|-2.53
|-1.84
|-15.18
|-24.84
|-14.86
|7.49
|0.41
|Nettlinx
|-3.84
|-1.07
|-13.17
|-20.42
|-67.52
|-46.39
|-12.03
|Quadrant Televentures
|-2.63
|48.00
|2.78
|-27.45
|19.35
|-25.64
|14.26
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|2.06
|30.85
|-5.91
|10.04
|53.18
|18.28
|32.59
Over the last one year, Bharti Hexacom has gained 21.98% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.48%), Vodafone Idea (38.07%), Tata Communications (17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharti Hexacom has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.99%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,671.66
|1,645.72
|10
|1,678.11
|1,658.83
|20
|1,666.53
|1,662.71
|50
|1,695.12
|1,682.88
|100
|1,736.46
|1,706.39
|200
|1,756.94
|1,681.71
In the latest quarter, Bharti Hexacom saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.00%, while DII stake increased to 10.28%, FII holding rose to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|75,00,000
|3.36
|1,158.6
|74,06,191
|1.94
|1,144.11
|27,35,120
|1.37
|422.52
|17,04,465
|2.45
|263.31
|15,80,300
|2.01
|244.12
|14,03,312
|1.32
|216.78
|13,76,584
|3.05
|212.65
|13,65,450
|0.23
|210.93
|12,37,879
|1.24
|191.23
|11,35,817
|0.71
|175.46
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Bharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
|Bharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:52 PM IST
|Bharti Hexacom - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Bharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|Bharti Hexacom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Bharti Hexacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC067527 and registration number is 067527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8547.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 250.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Hexacom is ₹1,591.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bharti Hexacom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharti Hexacom is ₹79,595.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharti Hexacom are ₹1,622.60 and ₹1,508.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Hexacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Hexacom is ₹2,051.00 and 52-week low of Bharti Hexacom is ₹1,225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bharti Hexacom has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 3.71% for the past month, -9.88% over 3 months, 22.58% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 14.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharti Hexacom are 45.36 and 11.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.