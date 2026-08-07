Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Firstsource Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Firstsource Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹279.95 Closed
-4.81₹ -14.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Firstsource Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.10₹289.90
₹279.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.60₹381.50
₹279.95
Open Price
₹289.90
Prev. Close
₹294.10
Volume
5,83,010

Source: Dion Global

Firstsource Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Firstsource Solutions has declined 24.31% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Firstsource Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Firstsource Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Firstsource Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5296.46320.21
10278.44302.59
20267.88284.46
50258.26265.6
100242.25262.35
200281.16276.51

Source: Dion Global

Firstsource Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Firstsource Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.41%, FII holding fell to 8.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Firstsource Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,85,22,1893.311,336.94
75,40,0281.87172.25
60,00,0003.41137.07
58,02,5600.95132.56
37,23,9812.3785.07
27,39,3920.562.58
26,30,8390.3460.1
23,02,3930.852.6
22,91,2580.9152.34
22,57,7750.2951.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Firstsource Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTFirstsource Solution - Voting Result In Respect Of 25Th Annual General Meeting (""AGM").
Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTFirstsource Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTFirstsource Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTFirstsource Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTFirstsource Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Firstsource Solutions

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MH2001PLC134147 and registration number is 134147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2882.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Idnani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subrata Talukdar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajiv Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T C Suseel Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanita Uppal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras Kumar Chowdhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Firstsource Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Firstsource Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Firstsource Solutions is ₹279.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Firstsource Solutions?

The Firstsource Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Firstsource Solutions?

The market cap of Firstsource Solutions is ₹19,525.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Firstsource Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Firstsource Solutions are ₹289.90 and ₹275.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Firstsource Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Firstsource Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Firstsource Solutions is ₹381.50 and 52-week low of Firstsource Solutions is ₹200.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Firstsource Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Firstsource Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, 14.76% for the past month, 19.0% over 3 months, -24.31% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 7.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions are 29.10 and 4.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Firstsource Solutions News

More Firstsource Solutions News
Market Pulse