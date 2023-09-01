Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.18
|14.37
|25.21
|47.86
|59.37
|173.68
|121.21
|1.26
|-0.79
|0.51
|7.74
|-10.46
|148.96
|148.96
|1.33
|1.64
|6.40
|15.77
|5.73
|137.99
|137.99
|5.78
|18.55
|36.12
|31.70
|16.68
|-6.70
|-6.70
|1.32
|-5.48
|0.91
|15.01
|14.71
|251.03
|130.82
|-0.68
|-4.66
|-11.24
|-23.33
|-32.33
|195.29
|134.68
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.64
|18.28
|42.47
|50.60
|19.46
|167.92
|23.42
|-1.94
|-1.31
|25.48
|22.22
|13.98
|121.02
|152.34
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|0
|6.79
|13.83
|13.25
|-3.71
|-75.42
|-64.68
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-2.47
|-1.23
|-8.10
|3.76
|-22.49
|47.02
|-38.19
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,88,27,560
|3.35
|705.56
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|83,00,000
|3.89
|119.94
|Tata Digital India Fund
|77,76,176
|1.48
|112.37
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|61,64,413
|0.83
|89.08
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|53,29,796
|1.38
|77.02
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|29,83,567
|1.45
|43.11
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|20,00,000
|0.32
|28.9
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|19,14,300
|0.43
|27.66
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|18,15,000
|0.73
|26.23
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|15,67,252
|0.72
|22.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MH2001PLC134147 and registration number is 134147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1592.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹11,374.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is 22.14 and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹167.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Firstsource Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹169.45 and 52-week low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹96.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.