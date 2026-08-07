Here's the live share price of Firstsource Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Firstsource Solutions has declined 24.31% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Firstsource Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|296.46
|320.21
|10
|278.44
|302.59
|20
|267.88
|284.46
|50
|258.26
|265.6
|100
|242.25
|262.35
|200
|281.16
|276.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Firstsource Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.41%, FII holding fell to 8.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,85,22,189
|3.31
|1,336.94
|75,40,028
|1.87
|172.25
|60,00,000
|3.41
|137.07
|58,02,560
|0.95
|132.56
|37,23,981
|2.37
|85.07
|27,39,392
|0.5
|62.58
|26,30,839
|0.34
|60.1
|23,02,393
|0.8
|52.6
|22,91,258
|0.91
|52.34
|22,57,775
|0.29
|51.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Firstsource Solution - Voting Result In Respect Of 25Th Annual General Meeting (""AGM").
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Firstsource Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Firstsource Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Firstsource Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Firstsource Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MH2001PLC134147 and registration number is 134147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2882.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Firstsource Solutions is ₹279.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Firstsource Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Firstsource Solutions is ₹19,525.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Firstsource Solutions are ₹289.90 and ₹275.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Firstsource Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Firstsource Solutions is ₹381.50 and 52-week low of Firstsource Solutions is ₹200.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Firstsource Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, 14.76% for the past month, 19.0% over 3 months, -24.31% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 7.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions are 29.10 and 4.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global