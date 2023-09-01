Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹167.80 Closed
2.824.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹174.80
₹167.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.25₹169.45
₹167.80
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹163.20
Volume
1,26,88,844

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1173.4
  • R2179
  • R3183.2
  • Pivot
    169.2
  • S1163.6
  • S2159.4
  • S3153.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.62161.59
  • 10103.69159.08
  • 20104.04154.26
  • 50106.8144.77
  • 100105.95135.8
  • 200120.41127.82

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1814.3725.2147.8659.37173.68121.21
1.26-0.790.517.74-10.46148.96148.96
1.331.646.4015.775.73137.99137.99
5.7818.5536.1231.7016.68-6.70-6.70
1.32-5.480.9115.0114.71251.03130.82
-0.68-4.66-11.24-23.33-32.33195.29134.68
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6418.2842.4750.6019.46167.9223.42
-1.94-1.3125.4822.2213.98121.02152.34
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
06.7913.8313.25-3.71-75.42-64.68
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-2.47-1.23-8.103.76-22.4947.02-38.19
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,88,27,5603.35705.56
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund83,00,0003.89119.94
Tata Digital India Fund77,76,1761.48112.37
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund61,64,4130.8389.08
Kotak Multicap Fund53,29,7961.3877.02
UTI Small Cap Fund29,83,5671.4543.11
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund20,00,0000.3228.9
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund19,14,3000.4327.66
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan18,15,0000.7326.23
UTI Long Term Equity Fund15,67,2520.7222.65
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MH2001PLC134147 and registration number is 134147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1592.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Vipul Khanna
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Subrata Talukdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjani K Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanita Uppal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹11,374.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is 22.14 and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Firstsource Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹167.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Firstsource Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹169.45 and 52-week low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. is ₹96.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data