What is the share price of Firstsource Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Firstsource Solutions is ₹279.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Firstsource Solutions? The Firstsource Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Firstsource Solutions? The market cap of Firstsource Solutions is ₹19,525.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Firstsource Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Firstsource Solutions are ₹289.90 and ₹275.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Firstsource Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Firstsource Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Firstsource Solutions is ₹381.50 and 52-week low of Firstsource Solutions is ₹200.60 as on .

How has the Firstsource Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Firstsource Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, 14.76% for the past month, 19.0% over 3 months, -24.31% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 7.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions are 29.10 and 4.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global