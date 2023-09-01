Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.32
|7.47
|9.65
|9.06
|16.72
|68.85
|64.82
|0.05
|-2.00
|1.77
|-0.08
|8.02
|50.60
|64.79
|1.78
|5.87
|9.54
|-3.39
|-1.28
|58.11
|101.55
|2.78
|4.17
|3.86
|7.71
|28.07
|71.98
|126.09
|1.87
|2.56
|2.51
|6.75
|1.68
|53.66
|80.47
|3.35
|6.46
|6.64
|11.71
|16.88
|114.40
|198.85
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.83
|6.15
|23.19
|18.22
|16.29
|115.99
|95.18
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.87
|15.23
|7.12
|12.92
|63.00
|476.19
|562.01
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.71
|12.50
|19.48
|26.76
|55.70
|188.26
|294.61
|4.65
|9.94
|9.15
|42.29
|110.60
|1,364.57
|1,055.32
|7.42
|16.80
|24.44
|79.29
|104.72
|341.68
|131.62
|2.42
|-0.38
|5.65
|35.28
|92.30
|352.08
|302.20
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-3.13
|-19.03
|24.19
|46.02
|33.95
|344.06
|2,276.51
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.01
|9.93
|21.79
|60.59
|21.44
|291.88
|178.06
|-2.07
|14.67
|57.80
|54.22
|28.20
|24.75
|24.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,16,67,232
|0.79
|1,301.48
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|81,77,619
|0.93
|912.34
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|56,69,361
|1.57
|632.42
|Tata Digital India Fund
|55,70,517
|8.2
|621.39
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|51,35,236
|1.5
|572.84
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|47,89,279
|4.98
|534.24
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|44,11,487
|2.09
|492.1
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|31,80,741
|2.31
|354.81
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|31,00,030
|0.79
|345.81
|SBI Contra Fund
|27,84,627
|2.31
|310.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC041370 and registration number is 041370. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34726.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,17,183.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is 24.26 and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is 4.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,228.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tech Mahindra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,270.75 and 52-week low of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹981.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.