Tech Mahindra Ltd. Share Price

TECH MAHINDRA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹1,228.05 Closed
2.1726.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tech Mahindra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,204.05₹1,229.90
₹1,228.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹981.05₹1,270.75
₹1,228.05
Open Price
₹1,205.00
Prev. Close
₹1,201.95
Volume
16,85,531

Tech Mahindra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,237.88
  • R21,246.82
  • R31,263.73
  • Pivot
    1,220.97
  • S11,212.03
  • S21,195.12
  • S31,186.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,033.911,198.52
  • 101,024.631,200.11
  • 201,023.271,196.71
  • 501,055.231,173.13
  • 1001,044.821,142.11
  • 2001,232.361,123.06

Tech Mahindra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.327.479.659.0616.7268.8564.82
0.05-2.001.77-0.088.0250.6064.79
1.785.879.54-3.39-1.2858.11101.55
2.784.173.867.7128.0771.98126.09
1.872.562.516.751.6853.6680.47
3.356.466.6411.7116.88114.40198.85
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.836.1523.1918.2216.29115.9995.18
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.8715.237.1212.9263.00476.19562.01
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.7112.5019.4826.7655.70188.26294.61
4.659.949.1542.29110.601,364.571,055.32
7.4216.8024.4479.29104.72341.68131.62
2.42-0.385.6535.2892.30352.08302.20
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-3.13-19.0324.1946.0233.95344.062,276.51
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.019.9321.7960.5921.44291.88178.06
-2.0714.6757.8054.2228.2024.7524.75

Tech Mahindra Ltd. Share Holdings

Tech Mahindra Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,16,67,2320.791,301.48
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF81,77,6190.93912.34
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund56,69,3611.57632.42
Tata Digital India Fund55,70,5178.2621.39
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan51,35,2361.5572.84
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund47,89,2794.98534.24
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund44,11,4872.09492.1
SBI Long Term Equity Fund31,80,7412.31354.81
UTI Nifty 50 ETF31,00,0300.79345.81
SBI Contra Fund27,84,6272.31310.63
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tech Mahindra Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC041370 and registration number is 041370. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34726.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 485.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand G Mahindra
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. C P Gurnani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Bhat
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Penelope Fowler
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M Rajyalakshmi Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mukti Khaire
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T N Manoharan
    Lead Independent Director

The market cap of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,17,183.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

P/E ratio of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is 24.26 and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is 4.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,228.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tech Mahindra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹1,270.75 and 52-week low of Tech Mahindra Ltd. is ₹981.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

