Here's the live share price of Tech Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tech Mahindra has gained 11.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tech Mahindra has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,649.99
|1,643.33
|10
|1,607.61
|1,622.65
|20
|1,548.75
|1,580.57
|50
|1,490.48
|1,520.28
|100
|1,453.68
|1,496.72
|200
|1,495.63
|1,497.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tech Mahindra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 36.92%, FII holding rose to 18.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,05,232
|7.84
|984.02
|65,00,000
|1.66
|913.06
|61,10,933
|9.33
|858.4
|54,82,687
|1.86
|770.15
|52,95,681
|1.57
|743.88
|49,57,511
|5.3
|696.38
|47,00,000
|1.18
|660.21
|37,80,741
|1.67
|531.08
|32,00,000
|1.44
|449.5
|31,19,080
|0.6
|438.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|Tech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Tech Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Tech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Tech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Tech Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Source: Dion Global
Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC041370 and registration number is 041370. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48927.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 489.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tech Mahindra is ₹1,649.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tech Mahindra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tech Mahindra is ₹161,704.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tech Mahindra are ₹1,681.50 and ₹1,634.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tech Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,850.00 and 52-week low of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,304.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tech Mahindra has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 11.19% over 1 year, 11.7% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra are 31.49 and 5.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global