What is the share price of Tech Mahindra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tech Mahindra is ₹1,649.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Tech Mahindra? The Tech Mahindra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tech Mahindra? The market cap of Tech Mahindra is ₹161,704.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tech Mahindra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tech Mahindra are ₹1,681.50 and ₹1,634.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tech Mahindra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tech Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,850.00 and 52-week low of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,304.25 as on .

How has the Tech Mahindra performed historically in terms of returns? The Tech Mahindra has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 11.19% over 1 year, 11.7% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra are 31.49 and 5.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global