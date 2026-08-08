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Tech Mahindra Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECH MAHINDRA

Mahindra Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Digital
Index
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Here's the live share price of Tech Mahindra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,649.90 Closed
0.91₹ 14.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tech Mahindra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,634.00₹1,681.50
₹1,649.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,304.25₹1,850.00
₹1,649.90
Open Price
₹1,635.00
Prev. Close
₹1,635.00
Volume
3,91,091

Source: Dion Global

Tech Mahindra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tech Mahindra has gained 11.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tech Mahindra has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Tech Mahindra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tech Mahindra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,649.991,643.33
101,607.611,622.65
201,548.751,580.57
501,490.481,520.28
1001,453.681,496.72
2001,495.631,497.49

Source: Dion Global

Tech Mahindra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tech Mahindra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 36.92%, FII holding rose to 18.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tech Mahindra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,05,2327.84984.02
65,00,0001.66913.06
61,10,9339.33858.4
54,82,6871.86770.15
52,95,6811.57743.88
49,57,5115.3696.38
47,00,0001.18660.21
37,80,7411.67531.08
32,00,0001.44449.5
31,19,0800.6438.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tech Mahindra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTTech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTTech Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Jul 24, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTTech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTTech Mahindra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTTech Mahindra - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclos

Source: Dion Global

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC041370 and registration number is 041370. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48927.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 489.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand G Mahindra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Joshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Puneet Renjhen
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Penelope Fowler
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mukti Khaire
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neelam Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Bajaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tech Mahindra Share Price

What is the share price of Tech Mahindra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tech Mahindra is ₹1,649.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tech Mahindra?

The Tech Mahindra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tech Mahindra?

The market cap of Tech Mahindra is ₹161,704.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tech Mahindra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tech Mahindra are ₹1,681.50 and ₹1,634.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tech Mahindra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tech Mahindra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,850.00 and 52-week low of Tech Mahindra is ₹1,304.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tech Mahindra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tech Mahindra has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 11.19% over 1 year, 11.7% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra are 31.49 and 5.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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