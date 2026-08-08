Here's the live share price of National Aluminium Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Aluminium Company has gained 101.29% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), Maan Aluminium (10.30%). From a 5 year perspective, National Aluminium Company has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|348.23
|367.3
|10
|345.6
|359.04
|20
|348.55
|355.31
|50
|367.69
|363.52
|100
|385.76
|365.67
|200
|344.41
|340.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Aluminium Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.22%, FII holding fell to 21.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,90,136
|0.73
|227.2
|62,08,271
|3.02
|210.83
|50,00,000
|2.54
|169.8
|29,06,992
|2.54
|98.72
|25,50,000
|0.62
|86.6
|24,84,871
|1.37
|84.39
|22,31,250
|1.35
|75.77
|21,88,863
|0.48
|74.33
|20,64,000
|0.25
|70.09
|20,50,649
|0.89
|69.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|National Aluminium - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|National Aluminium - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|National Aluminium - 45Th AGM Notice And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|National Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|National Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
National Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203OR1981GOI000920 and registration number is 000920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17843.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 918.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company is ₹381.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Aluminium Company is ₹70,113.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Aluminium Company are ₹383.80 and ₹376.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Aluminium Company is ₹445.10 and 52-week low of National Aluminium Company is ₹183.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Aluminium Company has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, 11.46% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 101.29% over 1 year, 59.04% across 3 years, and 35.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company are 10.39 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global