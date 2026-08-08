What is the share price of National Aluminium Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company is ₹381.75 as on .

What kind of stock is National Aluminium Company? The National Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Aluminium Company? The market cap of National Aluminium Company is ₹70,113.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Aluminium Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Aluminium Company are ₹383.80 and ₹376.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Aluminium Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Aluminium Company is ₹445.10 and 52-week low of National Aluminium Company is ₹183.85 as on .

How has the National Aluminium Company performed historically in terms of returns? The National Aluminium Company has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, 11.46% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 101.29% over 1 year, 59.04% across 3 years, and 35.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company are 10.39 and 3.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global