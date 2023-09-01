Follow Us

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | NSE
₹98.35 Closed
4.464.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.70₹98.65
₹98.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.95₹97.60
₹98.35
Open Price
₹94.75
Prev. Close
₹94.15
Volume
1,89,69,412

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.67
  • R2101.13
  • R3103.62
  • Pivot
    97.18
  • S195.72
  • S293.23
  • S391.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.5492.58
  • 1069.9391.66
  • 2070.0191.39
  • 5075.3489.77
  • 10076.387.18
  • 20094.3285.07

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.442.8818.8519.0026.58164.3830.78
5.171.9716.4614.5712.16143.8897.68
5.964.4726.0464.7723.80163.3835.06
8.07-23.1235.4743.6575.33698.85353.38
5.452.7616.2622.8223.11207.06272.86

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Share Holdings

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF5,82,79,7864.87555.64
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund2,02,37,9520.54192.77
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,47,79,4410.5140.77
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,04,48,5950.5799.52
SBI Contra Fund82,95,6820.5979.02
SBI Large & Midcap Fund82,50,0000.5778.58
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan79,72,5000.3275.94
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund67,85,4490.5564.63
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund64,60,0000.8661.53
SBI Dividend Yield Fund50,00,0000.9947.63
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

National Aluminium Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Mar, 2023Board MeetingSecond Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About National Aluminium Company Ltd.

National Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203OR1981GOI000920 and registration number is 000920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14180.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 918.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sridhar Patra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Radhashyam Mahapatro
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. M P Mishra
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Bijay Kumar Das
    Director - Production
  • Mr. Sanjay Lohiya
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ramanlal Patel
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Veena Kumari Dermal
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Joshi
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sadashiv Samantaray
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Ravi Nath Jha
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Dr. B R Ramakrishna
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. George Kurian
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Dr. Ajay Narang
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Y P Chillio
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Shatorupa
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director
  • Mr. Dushyant Upadhyay
    Non Official PartTime (Ind.) Director

FAQs on National Aluminium Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The market cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹17,291.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 12.05 and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹98.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Aluminium Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹97.60 and 52-week low of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹66.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

