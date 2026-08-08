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National Aluminium Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
AluminiumCommodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE MetalBSE MomentumBSE PSUBSE QualityBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of National Aluminium Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹381.75 Closed
0.20₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Aluminium Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹376.95₹383.80
₹381.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.85₹445.10
₹381.75
Open Price
₹379.55
Prev. Close
₹381.00
Volume
1,68,506

Source: Dion Global

National Aluminium Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Aluminium Company has gained 101.29% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), Maan Aluminium (10.30%). From a 5 year perspective, National Aluminium Company has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

National Aluminium Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Aluminium Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5348.23367.3
10345.6359.04
20348.55355.31
50367.69363.52
100385.76365.67
200344.41340.73

Source: Dion Global

National Aluminium Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Aluminium Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.22%, FII holding fell to 21.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

National Aluminium Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,90,1360.73227.2
62,08,2713.02210.83
50,00,0002.54169.8
29,06,9922.5498.72
25,50,0000.6286.6
24,84,8711.3784.39
22,31,2501.3575.77
21,88,8630.4874.33
20,64,0000.2570.09
20,50,6490.8969.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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National Aluminium Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTNational Aluminium - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTNational Aluminium - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTNational Aluminium - 45Th AGM Notice And Annual Report For FY 2025-26.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTNational Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTNational Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About National Aluminium Company

National Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203OR1981GOI000920 and registration number is 000920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17843.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 918.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijendra Pratap Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Behuria
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma
    Director - Production
  • Mr. Jagdish Arora
    Director
  • Dr. Tapas Kumar Pattanayak
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Sanjay Lohiya
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Bajpai
    Part Time Official Director
  • Ms. Trupti Kamlesh Patel
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Patel Sanjaykumar
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Dr. Ajay Narang
    Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on National Aluminium Company Share Price

What is the share price of National Aluminium Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company is ₹381.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Aluminium Company?

The National Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Aluminium Company?

The market cap of National Aluminium Company is ₹70,113.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Aluminium Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Aluminium Company are ₹383.80 and ₹376.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Aluminium Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Aluminium Company is ₹445.10 and 52-week low of National Aluminium Company is ₹183.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Aluminium Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Aluminium Company has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, 11.46% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 101.29% over 1 year, 59.04% across 3 years, and 35.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company are 10.39 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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