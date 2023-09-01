Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|5,82,79,786
|4.87
|555.64
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|2,02,37,952
|0.54
|192.77
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,47,79,441
|0.5
|140.77
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,04,48,595
|0.57
|99.52
|SBI Contra Fund
|82,95,682
|0.59
|79.02
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|82,50,000
|0.57
|78.58
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|79,72,500
|0.32
|75.94
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|67,85,449
|0.55
|64.63
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|64,60,000
|0.86
|61.53
|SBI Dividend Yield Fund
|50,00,000
|0.99
|47.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Second Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
National Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203OR1981GOI000920 and registration number is 000920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14180.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 918.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹17,291.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 12.05 and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹98.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Aluminium Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹97.60 and 52-week low of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹66.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.