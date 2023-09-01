What is the Market Cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd.? The market cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹17,291.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 12.05 and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of National Aluminium Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹98.35 as on .