What is the Market Cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,938.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is -10.06 and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is 1.23 as on .

What is the share price of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹417.40 as on .