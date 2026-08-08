Here's the live share price of Unichem Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unichem Laboratories
|-5.14
|2.32
|24.37
|21.97
|-6.19
|6.69
|10.91
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unichem Laboratories has declined 6.19% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Unichem Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|522.07
|507.67
|10
|533.75
|520.87
|20
|562.03
|526.02
|50
|474.16
|490.39
|100
|408.83
|453.01
|200
|419.06
|450.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unichem Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.46%, FII holding fell to 0.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,58,645
|0.62
|252.03
|11,10,616
|1.46
|51.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Unichem Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Unichem Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter-Alia Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Conso
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Unichem Laboratories - Response To Clarification Sought On Price Movement
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Unichem Laboratories - Clarification sought from Unichem Laboratories Ltd
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Unichem Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012451 and registration number is 012451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1412.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories is ₹487.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unichem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unichem Laboratories is ₹3,431.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unichem Laboratories are ₹500.60 and ₹485.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unichem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unichem Laboratories is ₹685.95 and 52-week low of Unichem Laboratories is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unichem Laboratories has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 2.32% for the past month, 24.37% over 3 months, -6.19% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories are 13.57 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global