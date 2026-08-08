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Unichem Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNICHEM LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Unichem Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹487.45 Closed
-1.79₹ -8.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unichem Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹485.00₹500.60
₹487.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.00₹685.95
₹487.45
Open Price
₹500.60
Prev. Close
₹496.35
Volume
1,069

Source: Dion Global

Unichem Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unichem Laboratories		-5.142.3224.3721.97-6.196.6910.91
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unichem Laboratories has declined 6.19% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Unichem Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Unichem Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unichem Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5522.07507.67
10533.75520.87
20562.03526.02
50474.16490.39
100408.83453.01
200419.06450.41

Source: Dion Global

Unichem Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unichem Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.46%, FII holding fell to 0.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Unichem Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,58,6450.62252.03
11,10,6161.4651.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Unichem Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTUnichem Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 28, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTUnichem Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter-Alia Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Conso
Jul 11, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTUnichem Laboratories - Response To Clarification Sought On Price Movement
Jul 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTUnichem Laboratories - Clarification sought from Unichem Laboratories Ltd
Jul 08, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTUnichem Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Unichem Laboratories

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012451 and registration number is 012451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1412.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Prakash A Mody
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Pabitrakumar Bhattacharyya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pranay Godha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Swati Patankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Kusre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Todarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unichem Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Unichem Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories is ₹487.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unichem Laboratories?

The Unichem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unichem Laboratories?

The market cap of Unichem Laboratories is ₹3,431.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unichem Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unichem Laboratories are ₹500.60 and ₹485.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unichem Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unichem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unichem Laboratories is ₹685.95 and 52-week low of Unichem Laboratories is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unichem Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unichem Laboratories has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 2.32% for the past month, 24.37% over 3 months, -6.19% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories are 13.57 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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