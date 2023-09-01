Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.21
|4.93
|12.19
|37.55
|36.65
|73.82
|78.99
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|42,88,698
|0.81
|169.75
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|3,32,213
|0.86
|13.15
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|329
|0.18
|0.01
Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012451 and registration number is 012451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,938.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is -10.06 and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹417.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unichem Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹466.95 and 52-week low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹264.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.