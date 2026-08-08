What is the share price of Unichem Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories is ₹487.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Unichem Laboratories? The Unichem Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unichem Laboratories? The market cap of Unichem Laboratories is ₹3,431.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unichem Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unichem Laboratories are ₹500.60 and ₹485.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unichem Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unichem Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unichem Laboratories is ₹685.95 and 52-week low of Unichem Laboratories is ₹280.00 as on .

How has the Unichem Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Unichem Laboratories has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 2.32% for the past month, 24.37% over 3 months, -6.19% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories are 13.57 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global