Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNICHEM LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹417.40 Closed
0.311.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹412.75₹418.20
₹417.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.80₹466.95
₹417.40
Open Price
₹417.50
Prev. Close
₹416.10
Volume
1,16,319

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1419.72
  • R2421.48
  • R3424.97
  • Pivot
    416.23
  • S1414.47
  • S2410.98
  • S3409.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5385.69415.52
  • 10376.18412.97
  • 20377.71407.52
  • 50353.08394.67
  • 100308.21379.44
  • 200284.12359.6

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.214.9312.1937.5536.6573.8278.99
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan42,88,6980.81169.75
DSP Healthcare Fund3,32,2130.8613.15
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF3290.180.01

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Public Announcement-Open Offer
    Arihant Capital Markets Limited has Submitted to the Exchange a copy of IDC Recommendation in respect of the proposed Open Offer to the shareholders of the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI SAST Regulations) by the Acquirer.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:15 AM

About Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012451 and registration number is 012451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Prakash A Mody
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prafull Anubhai
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) B Kinnera Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafull Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kunkolienkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2,938.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is -10.06 and PB ratio of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹417.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unichem Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹466.95 and 52-week low of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is ₹264.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

