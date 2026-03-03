Facebook Pixel Code
Ola Electric Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 500BSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Ola Electric Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.07 Closed
-4.56₹ -1.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ola Electric Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.21₹24.57
₹24.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.21₹71.24
₹24.07
Open Price
₹21.21
Prev. Close
₹25.22
Volume
1,04,19,858

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ola Electric Mobility has declined 23.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.66%.

Ola Electric Mobility’s current P/E of -4.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ola Electric Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ola Electric Mobility		-4.29-22.45-36.69-65.10-56.38-35.85-23.38
Bajaj Auto		-0.471.948.597.2626.8137.8420.18
Eicher Motors		-1.428.3710.3822.8359.3635.6824.64
TVS Motor Company		-0.751.784.3911.5063.0752.3843.34
Hero MotoCorp		1.46-3.04-10.004.5154.0331.4610.30
Atul Auto		0.5611.285.479.7811.219.8318.44
Zelio E-Mobility		26.6417.88-39.94116.48116.4829.3616.70
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		-4.95-16.50-35.47-53.58-71.26-50.64-39.41
Supertech EV		-9.86-11.12-12.66-1.32-27.06-9.98-6.12

Over the last one year, Ola Electric Mobility has declined 56.38% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.81%), Eicher Motors (59.36%), TVS Motor Company (63.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Ola Electric Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.18%) and Eicher Motors (24.64%).

Ola Electric Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ola Electric Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.6625.65
1027.1826.7
2029.3328.58
5033.4232.63
10039.2937.41
20044.0445.88

Ola Electric Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ola Electric Mobility saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.59%, while DII stake increased to 7.28%, FII holding rose to 4.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ola Electric Mobility Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,52,17,1342.33340.17
3,74,03,9060.29120.93
2,99,85,9072.3196.94
2,38,46,5370.377.1
2,04,80,9100.3766.21
1,00,00,0000.3432.33
27,10,3000.338.76

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Ola Electric Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 5:51 AM ISTOla Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mar 01, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTOla Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 28, 2026, 4:47 AM ISTOla Electric Mobilit - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (SEBI LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 9:33 PM ISTOla Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 10:53 PM ISTOla Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC099619 and registration number is 099619. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4411.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sarin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ananth Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shradha Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ola Electric Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of Ola Electric Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ola Electric Mobility is ₹24.07 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ola Electric Mobility?

The Ola Electric Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ola Electric Mobility?

The market cap of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹10,616.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ola Electric Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ola Electric Mobility are ₹24.57 and ₹21.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ola Electric Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ola Electric Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹71.24 and 52-week low of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹21.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ola Electric Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ola Electric Mobility has shown returns of -4.56% over the past day, -25.02% for the past month, -41.56% over 3 months, -57.66% over 1 year, -35.85% across 3 years, and -23.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ola Electric Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ola Electric Mobility are -4.82 and 2.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ola Electric Mobility News

