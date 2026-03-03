Here's the live share price of Ola Electric Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ola Electric Mobility has declined 23.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.66%.
Ola Electric Mobility’s current P/E of -4.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ola Electric Mobility
|-4.29
|-22.45
|-36.69
|-65.10
|-56.38
|-35.85
|-23.38
|Bajaj Auto
|-0.47
|1.94
|8.59
|7.26
|26.81
|37.84
|20.18
|Eicher Motors
|-1.42
|8.37
|10.38
|22.83
|59.36
|35.68
|24.64
|TVS Motor Company
|-0.75
|1.78
|4.39
|11.50
|63.07
|52.38
|43.34
|Hero MotoCorp
|1.46
|-3.04
|-10.00
|4.51
|54.03
|31.46
|10.30
|Atul Auto
|0.56
|11.28
|5.47
|9.78
|11.21
|9.83
|18.44
|Zelio E-Mobility
|26.64
|17.88
|-39.94
|116.48
|116.48
|29.36
|16.70
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|-4.95
|-16.50
|-35.47
|-53.58
|-71.26
|-50.64
|-39.41
|Supertech EV
|-9.86
|-11.12
|-12.66
|-1.32
|-27.06
|-9.98
|-6.12
Over the last one year, Ola Electric Mobility has declined 56.38% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.81%), Eicher Motors (59.36%), TVS Motor Company (63.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Ola Electric Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.18%) and Eicher Motors (24.64%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.66
|25.65
|10
|27.18
|26.7
|20
|29.33
|28.58
|50
|33.42
|32.63
|100
|39.29
|37.41
|200
|44.04
|45.88
In the latest quarter, Ola Electric Mobility saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.59%, while DII stake increased to 7.28%, FII holding rose to 4.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,52,17,134
|2.33
|340.17
|3,74,03,906
|0.29
|120.93
|2,99,85,907
|2.31
|96.94
|2,38,46,537
|0.3
|77.1
|2,04,80,910
|0.37
|66.21
|1,00,00,000
|0.34
|32.33
|27,10,300
|0.33
|8.76
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 5:51 AM IST
|Ola Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Mar 01, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Ola Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 28, 2026, 4:47 AM IST
|Ola Electric Mobilit - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (SEBI LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:33 PM IST
|Ola Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
|Ola Electric Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC099619 and registration number is 099619. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4411.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ola Electric Mobility is ₹24.07 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ola Electric Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹10,616.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ola Electric Mobility are ₹24.57 and ₹21.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ola Electric Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹71.24 and 52-week low of Ola Electric Mobility is ₹21.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ola Electric Mobility has shown returns of -4.56% over the past day, -25.02% for the past month, -41.56% over 3 months, -57.66% over 1 year, -35.85% across 3 years, and -23.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ola Electric Mobility are -4.82 and 2.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.