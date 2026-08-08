Here's the live share price of TVS Srichakra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TVS Srichakra has gained 40.98% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Srichakra has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,957.34
|3,976.66
|10
|3,961.89
|3,985.77
|20
|4,053.49
|4,016.89
|50
|4,033.35
|4,010.54
|100
|3,865.91
|3,966.91
|200
|4,029.97
|3,879.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TVS Srichakra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.18%, FII holding fell to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,77,551
|0.46
|155.08
|70,803
|1.13
|29.08
|3,004
|0.56
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|TVS Srichakra Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|TVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 19, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|TVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|TVS Srichakra Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|TVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
TVS Srichakra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1982PLC009414 and registration number is 009414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3389.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Srichakra is ₹3,982.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Srichakra is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TVS Srichakra is ₹3,049.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Srichakra are ₹3,992.00 and ₹3,955.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Srichakra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Srichakra is ₹4,787.80 and 52-week low of TVS Srichakra is ₹2,761.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Srichakra has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -4.93% for the past month, 1.23% over 3 months, 40.98% over 1 year, 9.86% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra are 42.81 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global