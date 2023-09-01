Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|49,262
|1.39
|14.96
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|3,912
|1.4
|1.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TVS Srichakra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1982PLC009414 and registration number is 009414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2447.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,255.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is 24.42 and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,945.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Srichakra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹3,699.00 and 52-week low of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,177.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.