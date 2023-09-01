Follow Us

TVS SRICHAKRA LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,945.85 Closed
2.3968.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
TVS Srichakra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,860.00₹2,958.00
₹2,945.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,177.80₹3,699.00
₹2,945.85
Open Price
₹2,883.90
Prev. Close
₹2,877.05
Volume
15,052

TVS Srichakra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,984.03
  • R23,017.02
  • R33,079.03
  • Pivot
    2,922.02
  • S12,889.03
  • S22,827.02
  • S32,794.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,409.852,844.46
  • 102,411.732,844.02
  • 202,454.72,882.71
  • 502,396.322,935.48
  • 1002,083.082,935.53
  • 2001,945.662,847.34

TVS Srichakra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

TVS Srichakra Ltd. Share Holdings

TVS Srichakra Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund49,2621.3914.96
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund3,9121.41.19

TVS Srichakra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TVS Srichakra Ltd.

TVS Srichakra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1982PLC009414 and registration number is 009414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2447.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Naresh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Managing Director
  • Ms. S V Mathangi
    Director
  • Mr. P Srinivasavaradhan
    Director
  • Mr. V Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. H Janardana Iyer
    Director
  • Mr. M S Viraraghavan
    Director
  • Mr. Rasesh R Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. S Ravichandran
    Director

FAQs on TVS Srichakra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd.?

The market cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,255.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is 24.42 and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TVS Srichakra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,945.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Srichakra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Srichakra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹3,699.00 and 52-week low of TVS Srichakra Ltd. is ₹2,177.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

