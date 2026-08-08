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TVS Srichakra Share Price

NSE
BSE

TVS SRICHAKRA

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TVS Srichakra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,982.85 Closed
0.32₹ 12.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TVS Srichakra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,955.50₹3,992.00
₹3,982.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,761.05₹4,787.80
₹3,982.85
Open Price
₹3,970.00
Prev. Close
₹3,970.00
Volume
26

Source: Dion Global

TVS Srichakra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TVS Srichakra has gained 40.98% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Srichakra has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

TVS Srichakra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TVS Srichakra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,957.343,976.66
103,961.893,985.77
204,053.494,016.89
504,033.354,010.54
1003,865.913,966.91
2004,029.973,879.01

Source: Dion Global

TVS Srichakra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TVS Srichakra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.18%, FII holding fell to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TVS Srichakra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,77,5510.46155.08
70,8031.1329.08
3,0040.561.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TVS Srichakra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTTVS Srichakra Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTTVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 19, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTTVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTTVS Srichakra Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTTVS Srichakra Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About TVS Srichakra

TVS Srichakra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1982PLC009414 and registration number is 009414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3389.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Naresh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Managing Director
  • Ms. S V Mathangi
    Director
  • Mr. P Srinivasavaradhan
    Director
  • Mr. V Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. S Ravichandran
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Jinendrakumar Munot
    Director

FAQs on TVS Srichakra Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Srichakra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Srichakra is ₹3,982.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Srichakra?

The TVS Srichakra is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Srichakra?

The market cap of TVS Srichakra is ₹3,049.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Srichakra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Srichakra are ₹3,992.00 and ₹3,955.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Srichakra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Srichakra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Srichakra is ₹4,787.80 and 52-week low of TVS Srichakra is ₹2,761.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TVS Srichakra performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Srichakra has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -4.93% for the past month, 1.23% over 3 months, 40.98% over 1 year, 9.86% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra are 42.81 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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