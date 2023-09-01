Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Contra Fund
|3,69,70,963
|1.7
|228.67
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|2,79,79,000
|2.55
|173.05
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|2,72,05,559
|12.54
|168.27
|Quant Active Fund
|2,69,70,000
|3.12
|166.81
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|2,39,71,000
|5.86
|148.26
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|2,37,92,000
|1.03
|147.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|2,33,28,000
|2.76
|144.28
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|2,27,04,882
|0.91
|140.43
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|2,23,58,900
|12.54
|138.29
|Quant Tax Plan
|1,66,11,000
|2.32
|102.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Punjab National Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1969 and registered in the State of New Delhi, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹69,369.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Punjab National Bank is 20.72 and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab National Bank is ₹65.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab National Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab National Bank is ₹65.15 and 52-week low of Punjab National Bank is ₹34.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.