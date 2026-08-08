Here's the live share price of Punjab National Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Punjab National Bank has gained 9.45% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Bank of Baroda (3.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab National Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|112.01
|112.96
|10
|111.5
|111.97
|20
|108.42
|110.4
|50
|107.43
|108.95
|100
|108.36
|110
|200
|115.41
|111.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Punjab National Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.06%, FII holding fell to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,58,46,832
|2.61
|1,235.97
|6,67,70,108
|1.72
|712.37
|2,10,00,000
|1.12
|221.99
|1,58,28,595
|1.14
|168.88
|1,42,00,000
|1.34
|151.5
|1,06,08,000
|0.47
|113.18
|83,44,000
|1.36
|89.02
|55,00,000
|1.13
|58.68
|36,16,000
|1.03
|38.58
|36,00,000
|1.49
|38.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Punj. NationlBak - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Punj. NationlBak - Review Of Interest Rate
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Punj. NationlBak - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Punj. NationlBak - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Proposal For Raising Of Foreign Currency Funds Th
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Punj. NationlBak - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Punjab National Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20012024PUNJABNAT and registration number is 0. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128223.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2298.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab National Bank is ₹114.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab National Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹131,824.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab National Bank are ₹115.30 and ₹113.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab National Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab National Bank is ₹135.15 and 52-week low of Punjab National Bank is ₹98.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab National Bank has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, 9.45% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank are 5.97 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global