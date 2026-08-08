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Punjab National Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)Rural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE PSUBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Punjab National Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.70 Closed
0.61₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Punjab National Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.60₹115.30
₹114.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.50₹135.15
₹114.70
Open Price
₹114.15
Prev. Close
₹114.00
Volume
5,85,122

Source: Dion Global

Punjab National Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Punjab National Bank has gained 9.45% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Bank of Baroda (3.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab National Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Punjab National Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Punjab National Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5112.01112.96
10111.5111.97
20108.42110.4
50107.43108.95
100108.36110
200115.41111.28

Source: Dion Global

Punjab National Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Punjab National Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.06%, FII holding fell to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Punjab National Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,58,46,8322.611,235.97
6,67,70,1081.72712.37
2,10,00,0001.12221.99
1,58,28,5951.14168.88
1,42,00,0001.34151.5
1,06,08,0000.47113.18
83,44,0001.3689.02
55,00,0001.1358.68
36,16,0001.0338.58
36,00,0001.4938.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Punjab National Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTPunj. NationlBak - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTPunj. NationlBak - Review Of Interest Rate
Jul 30, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTPunj. NationlBak - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Jul 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTPunj. NationlBak - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Proposal For Raising Of Foreign Currency Funds Th
Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTPunj. NationlBak - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20012024PUNJABNAT and registration number is 0. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128223.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2298.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chandra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M Paramasivam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. D Surendran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Srivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Ojha
    Shareholder Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Bhagavatula
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. D Anandan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Uma Sankar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Punjab National Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Punjab National Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab National Bank is ₹114.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Punjab National Bank?

The Punjab National Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab National Bank?

The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹131,824.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab National Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab National Bank are ₹115.30 and ₹113.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab National Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab National Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab National Bank is ₹135.15 and 52-week low of Punjab National Bank is ₹98.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Punjab National Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Punjab National Bank has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, 9.45% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank are 5.97 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Punjab National Bank News

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