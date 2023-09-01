Follow Us

Punjab National Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹65.40 Closed
3.812.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Punjab National Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.50₹66.20
₹65.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.25₹65.15
₹65.40
Open Price
₹63.05
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
12,02,62,031

Punjab National Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.9
  • R268.4
  • R370.6
  • Pivot
    64.7
  • S163.2
  • S261
  • S359.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.1162.91
  • 1038.1262.69
  • 2037.162.2
  • 5036.8859.9
  • 10033.9356.77
  • 20035.0952.63

Punjab National Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Punjab National Bank Share Holdings

Punjab National Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Contra Fund3,69,70,9631.7228.67
Quant Small Cap Fund2,79,79,0002.55173.05
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES2,72,05,55912.54168.27
Quant Active Fund2,69,70,0003.12166.81
Quant Mid Cap Fund2,39,71,0005.86148.26
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund2,37,92,0001.03147.15
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund2,33,28,0002.76144.28
SBI Long Term Equity Fund2,27,04,8820.91140.43
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF2,23,58,90012.54138.29
Quant Tax Plan1,66,11,0002.32102.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Punjab National Bank Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1969 and registered in the State of New Delhi, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. K G Ananthakrishnan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Goel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kalyan Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dube
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Paramasivam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Guha
    Shareholder Director
  • Dr. Rekha Jain
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Singhal
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Misra
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Punjab National Bank

What is the Market Cap of Punjab National Bank?

The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹69,369.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Punjab National Bank?

P/E ratio of Punjab National Bank is 20.72 and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Punjab National Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab National Bank is ₹65.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab National Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab National Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab National Bank is ₹65.15 and 52-week low of Punjab National Bank is ₹34.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

