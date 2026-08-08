What is the share price of Punjab National Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab National Bank is ₹114.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Punjab National Bank? The Punjab National Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab National Bank? The market cap of Punjab National Bank is ₹131,824.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab National Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab National Bank are ₹115.30 and ₹113.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab National Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab National Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab National Bank is ₹135.15 and 52-week low of Punjab National Bank is ₹98.50 as on .

How has the Punjab National Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Punjab National Bank has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, 9.45% over 1 year, 23.83% across 3 years, and 24.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab National Bank are 5.97 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global