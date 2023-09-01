Follow Us

GOKALDAS EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹770.85 Closed
-2.4-18.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹748.05₹800.00
₹770.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹328.00₹882.40
₹770.85
Open Price
₹794.00
Prev. Close
₹789.80
Volume
5,89,997

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1799.98
  • R2825.97
  • R3851.93
  • Pivot
    774.02
  • S1748.03
  • S2722.07
  • S3696.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5354.98741.8
  • 10365.48677.76
  • 20366.2617.51
  • 50356.99551.02
  • 100360.89498.7
  • 200375.72448.16

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund41,03,7790.64219.94
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund38,29,1701.74205.22
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan17,54,5950.8794.04
Tata Small Cap Fund13,66,1011.2973.22
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund10,92,9081.4158.57
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund6,24,3980.6433.46
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund5,91,7470.6931.71
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan5,50,0002.6329.48
SBI Equity Savings Fund4,81,0001.0525.78
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund2,80,3790.9215.03
View All Mutual Funds

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gokaldas Exports Ltd.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA2004PLC033475 and registration number is 033475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1789.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Richard B Saldanha
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautham Madhavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gokaldas Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹4,675.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is 26.89 and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is 5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gokaldas Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹770.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokaldas Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹882.40 and 52-week low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹328.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

