Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|41,03,779
|0.64
|219.94
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|38,29,170
|1.74
|205.22
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|17,54,595
|0.87
|94.04
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|13,66,101
|1.29
|73.22
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|10,92,908
|1.41
|58.57
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|6,24,398
|0.64
|33.46
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|5,91,747
|0.69
|31.71
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|5,50,000
|2.63
|29.48
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|4,81,000
|1.05
|25.78
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|2,80,379
|0.92
|15.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA2004PLC033475 and registration number is 033475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1789.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹4,675.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is 26.89 and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is 5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹770.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokaldas Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹882.40 and 52-week low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is ₹328.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.