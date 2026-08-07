What is the share price of Gokaldas Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokaldas Exports is ₹805.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Gokaldas Exports? The Gokaldas Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokaldas Exports? The market cap of Gokaldas Exports is ₹5,898.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokaldas Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokaldas Exports are ₹816.00 and ₹796.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokaldas Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokaldas Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokaldas Exports is ₹953.50 and 52-week low of Gokaldas Exports is ₹531.60 as on .

How has the Gokaldas Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Gokaldas Exports has shown returns of 1.11% over the past day, -4.78% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 11.54% over 1 year, 16.6% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports are 58.91 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global