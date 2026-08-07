Here's the live share price of Gokaldas Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gokaldas Exports has gained 11.54% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokaldas Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|814.99
|808.08
|10
|816.32
|813.22
|20
|826.23
|816.29
|50
|783.99
|792.17
|100
|721.7
|763.09
|200
|747.71
|761.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gokaldas Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.41%, FII holding fell to 14.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,94,102
|0.6
|471.04
|21,80,000
|0.91
|181.35
|20,63,023
|1.01
|180.15
|20,50,767
|0.61
|179.08
|15,03,967
|1.05
|131.33
|15,00,000
|2.08
|130.99
|9,62,490
|0.63
|84.05
|8,49,659
|1.28
|74.2
|6,46,443
|0.82
|56.45
|6,17,971
|1.09
|53.96
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Gokaldas Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Gokaldas Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|Gokaldas Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Gokaldas Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Gokaldas Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA2004PLC033475 and registration number is 033475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2693.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokaldas Exports is ₹805.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokaldas Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gokaldas Exports is ₹5,898.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokaldas Exports are ₹816.00 and ₹796.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokaldas Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokaldas Exports is ₹953.50 and 52-week low of Gokaldas Exports is ₹531.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokaldas Exports has shown returns of 1.11% over the past day, -4.78% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 11.54% over 1 year, 16.6% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports are 58.91 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global