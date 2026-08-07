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Gokaldas Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOKALDAS EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gokaldas Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹805.05 Closed
1.11₹ 8.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gokaldas Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹796.70₹816.00
₹805.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹531.60₹953.50
₹805.05
Open Price
₹797.00
Prev. Close
₹796.20
Volume
7,436

Source: Dion Global

Gokaldas Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gokaldas Exports has gained 11.54% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokaldas Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Gokaldas Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gokaldas Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5814.99808.08
10816.32813.22
20826.23816.29
50783.99792.17
100721.7763.09
200747.71761.86

Source: Dion Global

Gokaldas Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gokaldas Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.41%, FII holding fell to 14.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gokaldas Exports Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,94,1020.6471.04
21,80,0000.91181.35
20,63,0231.01180.15
20,50,7670.61179.08
15,03,9671.05131.33
15,00,0002.08130.99
9,62,4900.6384.05
8,49,6591.2874.2
6,46,4430.8256.45
6,17,9711.0953.96

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gokaldas Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTGokaldas Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTGokaldas Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 02, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTGokaldas Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTGokaldas Exports - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Jul 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTGokaldas Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA2004PLC033475 and registration number is 033475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2693.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Varughese
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rama Bjiapurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pavitra Rajaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gokaldas Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Gokaldas Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokaldas Exports is ₹805.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gokaldas Exports?

The Gokaldas Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokaldas Exports?

The market cap of Gokaldas Exports is ₹5,898.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokaldas Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokaldas Exports are ₹816.00 and ₹796.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokaldas Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokaldas Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokaldas Exports is ₹953.50 and 52-week low of Gokaldas Exports is ₹531.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gokaldas Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gokaldas Exports has shown returns of 1.11% over the past day, -4.78% for the past month, 10.36% over 3 months, 11.54% over 1 year, 16.6% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports are 58.91 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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