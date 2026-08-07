Here's the live share price of I G Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|I G Petrochemicals
|4.24
|14.10
|6.30
|35.27
|6.57
|4.11
|-4.70
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|-0.55
|-0.65
|4.58
|0.67
|-18.96
|-10.88
|-3.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, I G Petrochemicals has gained 6.57% compared to peers like Mysore Petro Chemicals (-18.96%). From a 5 year perspective, I G Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Mysore Petro Chemicals (-3.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|471.61
|494
|10
|459.48
|478.67
|20
|444.88
|463.78
|50
|442.73
|447.48
|100
|421.73
|431.81
|200
|402.68
|424.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, I G Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|I G Petrochemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|I G Petrochemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|I G Petrochemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|I G Petrochemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|I G Petrochemicals - Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51496GA1988PLC000915 and registration number is 000915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The I G Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of I G Petrochemicals is ₹1,508.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of I G Petrochemicals are ₹509.25 and ₹487.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I G Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I G Petrochemicals is ₹532.75 and 52-week low of I G Petrochemicals is ₹317.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The I G Petrochemicals has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, 6.3% over 3 months, 6.57% over 1 year, 4.11% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals are 18.48 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global