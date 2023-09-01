What is the Market Cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹1,548.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 10.01 and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.26 as on .

What is the share price of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹502.85 as on .