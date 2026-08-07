What is the share price of I G Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals is ₹490.00 as on .

What kind of stock is I G Petrochemicals? The I G Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of I G Petrochemicals? The market cap of I G Petrochemicals is ₹1,508.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of I G Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of I G Petrochemicals are ₹509.25 and ₹487.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of I G Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I G Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I G Petrochemicals is ₹532.75 and 52-week low of I G Petrochemicals is ₹317.80 as on .

How has the I G Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The I G Petrochemicals has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, 6.3% over 3 months, 6.57% over 1 year, 4.11% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals are 18.48 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global