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I G Petrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

I G PETROCHEMICALS

Dhanuka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of I G Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹490.00 Closed
-2.70₹ -13.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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I G Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹487.50₹509.25
₹490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.80₹532.75
₹490.00
Open Price
₹509.00
Prev. Close
₹503.60
Volume
6,647

Source: Dion Global

I G Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
I G Petrochemicals		4.2414.106.3035.276.574.11-4.70
Mysore Petro Chemicals		-0.55-0.654.580.67-18.96-10.88-3.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, I G Petrochemicals has gained 6.57% compared to peers like Mysore Petro Chemicals (-18.96%). From a 5 year perspective, I G Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Mysore Petro Chemicals (-3.32%).

I G Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

I G Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5471.61494
10459.48478.67
20444.88463.78
50442.73447.48
100421.73431.81
200402.68424.4

Source: Dion Global

I G Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, I G Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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I G Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTI G Petrochemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTI G Petrochemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTI G Petrochemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTI G Petrochemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTI G Petrochemicals - Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About I G Petrochemicals

I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51496GA1988PLC000915 and registration number is 000915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikunj Dhanuka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagar Jadhav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Dhanuka
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shrikant Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Girija Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on I G Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of I G Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is I G Petrochemicals?

The I G Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of I G Petrochemicals?

The market cap of I G Petrochemicals is ₹1,508.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of I G Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of I G Petrochemicals are ₹509.25 and ₹487.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of I G Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I G Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I G Petrochemicals is ₹532.75 and 52-week low of I G Petrochemicals is ₹317.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the I G Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The I G Petrochemicals has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, 6.3% over 3 months, 6.57% over 1 year, 4.11% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals are 18.48 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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