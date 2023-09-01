Follow Us

I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Maleic Anhydride | Smallcap | NSE
₹502.85 Closed
-0.03-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

I G Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹500.05₹511.50
₹502.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹399.00₹643.00
₹502.85
Open Price
₹508.50
Prev. Close
₹503.00
Volume
30,812

I G Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1509.58
  • R2516.27
  • R3521.03
  • Pivot
    504.82
  • S1498.13
  • S2493.37
  • S3486.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5534.07504.67
  • 10536.97492.2
  • 20548.65480.24
  • 50582.7475.7
  • 100596.32476.79
  • 200650.21494.04

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund5,18,8790.4922.42

I G Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About I G Petrochemicals Ltd.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51496GA1988PLC000915 and registration number is 000915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1882.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Dhanuka
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nikunj Dhanuka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. J K Saboo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Muni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. A K A Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on I G Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹1,548.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 10.01 and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹502.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I G Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹643.00 and 52-week low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹399.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

