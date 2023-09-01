Name
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|5,18,879
|0.49
|22.42
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51496GA1988PLC000915 and registration number is 000915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1882.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹1,548.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 10.01 and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹502.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which I G Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹643.00 and 52-week low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹399.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.