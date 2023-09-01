Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,66,80,886
|2.48
|521.44
|SBI Contra Fund
|53,43,650
|1.24
|167.04
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|39,18,638
|1.14
|122.5
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|36,00,000
|1.53
|112.54
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|32,03,377
|1.54
|100.14
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|30,06,883
|0.61
|94
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|24,63,079
|2.51
|77
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|13,80,202
|0.13
|43.15
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|6,28,347
|0.91
|19.64
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|4,73,376
|0.16
|14.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2008PLC147259 and registration number is 021703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1116.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 497.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,568.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is 38.99 and PB ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is 4.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹329.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹338.00 and 52-week low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹201.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.