Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTER DM HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹329.95 Closed
-0.53-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹326.05₹333.90
₹329.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.30₹338.00
₹329.95
Open Price
₹333.90
Prev. Close
₹331.70
Volume
2,61,222

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1334.25
  • R2338
  • R3342.1
  • Pivot
    330.15
  • S1326.4
  • S2322.3
  • S3318.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5247.79327.53
  • 10244.66323.19
  • 20246.68318.46
  • 50237.9307.18
  • 100218.89289.68
  • 200201.11266.86

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,66,80,8862.48521.44
SBI Contra Fund53,43,6501.24167.04
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund39,18,6381.14122.5
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan36,00,0001.53112.54
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund32,03,3771.54100.14
SBI Long Term Equity Fund30,06,8830.6194
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund24,63,0792.5177
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund13,80,2020.1343.15
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund6,28,3470.9119.64
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund4,73,3760.1614.8
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2008PLC147259 and registration number is 021703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1116.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 497.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Azad Moopen
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Alisha Moopen
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Daniel Robert Mintz
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Purana Housdurgamvijaya Deepti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chenayappillil John George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Wayne Earl Keathley
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T J Wilson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Moopen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. James Mathew
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,568.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is 38.99 and PB ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is 4.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹329.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹338.00 and 52-week low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is ₹201.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

