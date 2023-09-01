Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1960PLC000364 and registration number is 000364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹2,23.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is 5.08 and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹320.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹347.90 and 52-week low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹220.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.