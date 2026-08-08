What is the share price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹230.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Seshasayee Paper & Boards? The Seshasayee Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards? The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹1,453.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seshasayee Paper & Boards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are ₹232.15 and ₹229.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshasayee Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹210.15 as on .

How has the Seshasayee Paper & Boards performed historically in terms of returns? The Seshasayee Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 2.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are 14.68 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global