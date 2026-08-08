Here's the live share price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|0.08
|-6.03
|20.35
|47.73
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seshasayee Paper & Boards has declined 13.36% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Seshasayee Paper & Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|237.18
|233.05
|10
|232.28
|232.34
|20
|226.97
|230.11
|50
|227.62
|231.42
|100
|242.47
|237.3
|200
|244.49
|246.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seshasayee Paper & Boards saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.27%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 12.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Seshasayee Paper - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Seshasayee Paper - Chairman'S Letter To Shareholders
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Seshasayee Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Seshasayee Paper - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Seshasayee Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1960PLC000364 and registration number is 000364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1710.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹230.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seshasayee Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹1,453.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are ₹232.15 and ₹229.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshasayee Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹210.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seshasayee Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 2.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are 14.68 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global