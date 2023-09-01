Follow Us

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹320.85 Closed
2.678.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹309.90₹323.00
₹320.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.10₹347.90
₹320.85
Open Price
₹314.10
Prev. Close
₹312.50
Volume
1,93,337

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1326.3
  • R2331.2
  • R3339.4
  • Pivot
    318.1
  • S1313.2
  • S2305
  • S3300.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5289.06310.51
  • 10285.47303.85
  • 20279.81294.61
  • 50280.2285.56
  • 100239.47279.9
  • 200205.89270.84

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Share Holdings

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1960PLC000364 and registration number is 000364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Gopalaratnam
    Chairman
  • Mr. K S Kasi Viswanathan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. S Narayan
    Director
  • Mr. A L Somayaji
    Director
  • Dr. Nanditha Krishna
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Verghese Chunkath
    Director
  • Mr. Hans Raj Verma
    Director
  • Mr. T Ritto Cyriac
    Director
  • Mr. V Sridar
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Balakrishna Bhadti
    Director

FAQs on Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹2,23.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is 5.08 and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹320.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹347.90 and 52-week low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is ₹220.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

