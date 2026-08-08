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Seshasayee Paper & Boards Share Price

NSE
BSE

SESHASAYEE PAPER & BOARDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.50 Closed
-0.69₹ -1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seshasayee Paper & Boards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.70₹232.15
₹230.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.15₹311.00
₹230.50
Open Price
₹232.00
Prev. Close
₹232.10
Volume
2,147

Source: Dion Global

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.670.08-6.0320.3547.7315.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seshasayee Paper & Boards has declined 13.36% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Seshasayee Paper & Boards has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5237.18233.05
10232.28232.34
20226.97230.11
50227.62231.42
100242.47237.3
200244.49246.36

Source: Dion Global

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seshasayee Paper & Boards saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.27%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 12.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Seshasayee Paper & Boards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTSeshasayee Paper - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTSeshasayee Paper - Chairman'S Letter To Shareholders
Jul 25, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSeshasayee Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 25, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTSeshasayee Paper - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTSeshasayee Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Seshasayee Paper & Boards

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1960PLC000364 and registration number is 000364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1710.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Gopalaratnam
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Srinivas
    Director (Finance) & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Ganesh Balakrishna Bhadti
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Mohan Verghese Chunkath
    Director
  • Mr. S Durgashankar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Balakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. T C A Ranganathan
    Director
  • Dr. C Chandramouli
    Director
  • Mr. Kumar Jayant
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anurag Mishra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Seshasayee Paper & Boards Share Price

What is the share price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹230.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

The Seshasayee Paper & Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

The market cap of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹1,453.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are ₹232.15 and ₹229.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshasayee Paper & Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Seshasayee Paper & Boards is ₹210.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Seshasayee Paper & Boards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seshasayee Paper & Boards has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 2.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seshasayee Paper & Boards are 14.68 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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