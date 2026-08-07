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EPL Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹227.00 Closed
-0.79₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EPL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹223.70₹230.95
₹227.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.30₹246.65
₹227.00
Open Price
₹230.00
Prev. Close
₹228.80
Volume
16,908

Source: Dion Global

EPL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EPL has gained 1.57% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, EPL has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

EPL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EPL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5229.8228.77
10232.58230.47
20235.22231.85
50227.99229.56
100221.74224.83
200214.39221.04

Source: Dion Global

EPL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.80%, FII holding fell to 14.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EPL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,06,72,2530.84239.91
78,99,2330.53177.57
62,49,3801.01140.49
57,06,5330.33128.28
10,64,7781.3623.94
1,50,0000.213.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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EPL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTEPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTEPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTEPL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Standalone And ConsolidatedFinancial Results Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTEPL - Issuance And Allotment Of Commercial Papers Amounting To Rs. 60 Crore Of EPL Limited
Jul 28, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTEPL - Issuance And Allotment Of Commercial Papers Amounting To Rs. 60 Crore Of EPL Limited

Source: Dion Global

About EPL

EPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950MH1982PLC028947 and registration number is 028947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1382.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Davinder Singh Brar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand Kripalu
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Animesh Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Buch
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ayshwarya Vikram
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on EPL Share Price

What is the share price of EPL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL is ₹227.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPL?

The EPL is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPL?

The market cap of EPL is ₹7,271.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPL are ₹230.95 and ₹223.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPL is ₹246.65 and 52-week low of EPL is ₹176.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EPL performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPL has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -3.12% over 3 months, 1.57% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and -1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPL are 18.70 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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