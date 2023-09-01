What is the Market Cap of EPL Ltd.? The market cap of EPL Ltd. is ₹6,250.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EPL Ltd.? P/E ratio of EPL Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of EPL Ltd. is 3.19 as on .

What is the share price of EPL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL Ltd. is ₹195.90 as on .