What is the share price of EPL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL is ₹227.00 as on .

What kind of stock is EPL? The EPL is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPL? The market cap of EPL is ₹7,271.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EPL? Today’s highest and lowest price of EPL are ₹230.95 and ₹223.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPL is ₹246.65 and 52-week low of EPL is ₹176.30 as on .

How has the EPL performed historically in terms of returns? The EPL has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -3.12% over 3 months, 1.57% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and -1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPL are 18.70 and 2.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global