Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

EPL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EPL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹195.90 Closed
-0.25-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EPL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.85₹198.60
₹195.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.00₹236.15
₹195.90
Open Price
₹197.50
Prev. Close
₹196.40
Volume
3,06,535

EPL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1197.87
  • R2199.73
  • R3200.87
  • Pivot
    196.73
  • S1194.87
  • S2193.73
  • S3191.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5158.21197.87
  • 10157.92199.46
  • 20163.05203.36
  • 50166.3205.87
  • 100165.86198.77
  • 200170.1188.59

EPL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

EPL Ltd. Share Holdings

EPL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,14,21,3890.72260.01
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund91,66,6103.21208.68
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund37,14,6851.1884.56
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund32,57,5250.3474.16
Franklin India Prima Fund20,53,7630.5446.75
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund19,68,0673.0844.8
Axis Small Cap Fund17,62,6290.2740.13
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund15,03,7190.4134.23
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund10,88,5390.2724.78
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund9,16,9601.9420.87
View All Mutual Funds

EPL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    EPL Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:11 PM

About EPL Ltd.

EPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950MH1982PLC028947 and registration number is 028947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 981.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Davinder Singh Brar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anand Kripalu
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Animesh Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Buch
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Director
  • Mr. Aniket Damle
    Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uwe Rohrhoff
    Independent Director

FAQs on EPL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EPL Ltd.?

The market cap of EPL Ltd. is ₹6,250.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EPL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EPL Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of EPL Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EPL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL Ltd. is ₹195.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPL Ltd. is ₹236.15 and 52-week low of EPL Ltd. is ₹147.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data