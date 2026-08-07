Here's the live share price of EPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EPL has gained 1.57% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, EPL has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|229.8
|228.77
|10
|232.58
|230.47
|20
|235.22
|231.85
|50
|227.99
|229.56
|100
|221.74
|224.83
|200
|214.39
|221.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.80%, FII holding fell to 14.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,06,72,253
|0.84
|239.91
|78,99,233
|0.53
|177.57
|62,49,380
|1.01
|140.49
|57,06,533
|0.33
|128.28
|10,64,778
|1.36
|23.94
|1,50,000
|0.21
|3.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|EPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|EPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|EPL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Standalone And ConsolidatedFinancial Results Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|EPL - Issuance And Allotment Of Commercial Papers Amounting To Rs. 60 Crore Of EPL Limited
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|EPL - Issuance And Allotment Of Commercial Papers Amounting To Rs. 60 Crore Of EPL Limited
Source: Dion Global
EPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950MH1982PLC028947 and registration number is 028947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1382.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL is ₹227.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EPL is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EPL is ₹7,271.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPL are ₹230.95 and ₹223.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPL is ₹246.65 and 52-week low of EPL is ₹176.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EPL has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -3.12% over 3 months, 1.57% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and -1.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPL are 18.70 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global