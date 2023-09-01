Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.93
|11.55
|20.74
|8.94
|-20.19
|185.19
|334.33
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-1.23
|8.70
|7.20
|13.32
|-12.68
|630.49
|550.92
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,14,21,389
|0.72
|260.01
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|91,66,610
|3.21
|208.68
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|37,14,685
|1.18
|84.56
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|32,57,525
|0.34
|74.16
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|20,53,763
|0.54
|46.75
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|19,68,067
|3.08
|44.8
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|17,62,629
|0.27
|40.13
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|15,03,719
|0.41
|34.23
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|10,88,539
|0.27
|24.78
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|9,16,960
|1.94
|20.87
EPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950MH1982PLC028947 and registration number is 028947. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 981.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EPL Ltd. is ₹6,250.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EPL Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of EPL Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPL Ltd. is ₹195.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPL Ltd. is ₹236.15 and 52-week low of EPL Ltd. is ₹147.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.