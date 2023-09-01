Follow Us

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PHOENIX MILLS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Largecap | NSE
₹1,849.65 Closed
2.7749.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,795.05₹1,860.00
₹1,849.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,186.40₹1,800.25
₹1,849.65
Open Price
₹1,804.40
Prev. Close
₹1,799.85
Volume
1,89,497

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,874.45
  • R21,898.9
  • R31,938.6
  • Pivot
    1,834.75
  • S11,810.3
  • S21,770.6
  • S31,746.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,407.951,776.24
  • 101,393.271,763.23
  • 201,387.131,739.74
  • 501,385.221,673.71
  • 1001,285.921,591.92
  • 2001,149.621,491.87

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59
9.2342.5158.47102.0995.29395.73116.21

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund39,05,3914.63675.93
Axis Midcap Fund18,68,6921.46323.42
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund16,97,0553.17293.72
SBI Long Term Equity Fund12,80,0001.44221.54
Axis Small Cap Fund11,56,9281.33200.24
Invesco India Contra Fund11,20,6341.76193.95
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund10,76,9521.58186.39
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund10,00,8921.99173.23
Axis Multicap Fund9,83,9173.9170.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund9,71,0602.7168.07
View All Mutual Funds

Phoenix Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1905 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1905PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Ruia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shishir Shrivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kalkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Dabriwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Phoenix Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹32,151.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is 24.08 and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is 4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Phoenix Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,849.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,800.25 and 52-week low of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,186.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

