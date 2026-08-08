What is the share price of Phoenix Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Mills is ₹1,894.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Phoenix Mills? The Phoenix Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Mills? The market cap of Phoenix Mills is ₹67,741.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Phoenix Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix Mills are ₹1,915.85 and ₹1,893.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Mills is ₹2,168.65 and 52-week low of Phoenix Mills is ₹1,403.00 as on .

How has the Phoenix Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Phoenix Mills has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -8.64% for the past month, 3.53% over 3 months, 30.12% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 34.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills are 52.92 and 6.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global