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Phoenix Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHOENIX MILLS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
HousingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India 150BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Realty

Here's the live share price of Phoenix Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,894.00 Closed
-1.21₹ -23.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Phoenix Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,893.35₹1,915.85
₹1,894.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,403.00₹2,168.65
₹1,894.00
Open Price
₹1,910.60
Prev. Close
₹1,917.20
Volume
6,794

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Phoenix Mills has gained 30.12% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix Mills has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Phoenix Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,925.121,932.95
101,985.381,957.69
202,041.51,980.69
501,921.131,938.25
1001,803.911,866.1
2001,776.611,789.1

Source: Dion Global

Phoenix Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phoenix Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.38%, FII holding fell to 31.73%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Phoenix Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,95,3074.12700.58
35,80,4682.06697.69
27,48,9162.66535.65
22,59,2590.61440.24
20,00,0001.62389.72
16,81,1181.11327.58
16,57,7021.8323.02
14,42,9293.58281.17
14,00,0001.94272.8
13,00,0002.09253.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Phoenix Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTPhoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTPhoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTPhoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTPhoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTPhoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1905 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1905PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Ruia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shishir Shrivastava
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Sen
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumanta Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Khatau
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Phoenix Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Phoenix Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Mills is ₹1,894.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phoenix Mills?

The Phoenix Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Mills?

The market cap of Phoenix Mills is ₹67,741.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phoenix Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix Mills are ₹1,915.85 and ₹1,893.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Mills is ₹2,168.65 and 52-week low of Phoenix Mills is ₹1,403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Phoenix Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phoenix Mills has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -8.64% for the past month, 3.53% over 3 months, 30.12% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 34.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills are 52.92 and 6.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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