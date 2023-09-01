Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
|9.23
|42.51
|58.47
|102.09
|95.29
|395.73
|116.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|39,05,391
|4.63
|675.93
|Axis Midcap Fund
|18,68,692
|1.46
|323.42
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|16,97,055
|3.17
|293.72
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|12,80,000
|1.44
|221.54
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|11,56,928
|1.33
|200.24
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|11,20,634
|1.76
|193.95
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|10,76,952
|1.58
|186.39
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|10,00,892
|1.99
|173.23
|Axis Multicap Fund
|9,83,917
|3.9
|170.29
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund
|9,71,060
|2.7
|168.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1905 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1905PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹32,151.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is 24.08 and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is 4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,849.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,800.25 and 52-week low of Phoenix Mills Ltd. is ₹1,186.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.