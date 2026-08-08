Here's the live share price of Phoenix Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Phoenix Mills has gained 30.12% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix Mills has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,925.12
|1,932.95
|10
|1,985.38
|1,957.69
|20
|2,041.5
|1,980.69
|50
|1,921.13
|1,938.25
|100
|1,803.91
|1,866.1
|200
|1,776.61
|1,789.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Phoenix Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.38%, FII holding fell to 31.73%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,95,307
|4.12
|700.58
|35,80,468
|2.06
|697.69
|27,48,916
|2.66
|535.65
|22,59,259
|0.61
|440.24
|20,00,000
|1.62
|389.72
|16,81,118
|1.11
|327.58
|16,57,702
|1.8
|323.02
|14,42,929
|3.58
|281.17
|14,00,000
|1.94
|272.8
|13,00,000
|2.09
|253.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Phoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Phoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Phoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Phoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Phoenix Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1905 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1905PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Mills is ₹1,894.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phoenix Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Phoenix Mills is ₹67,741.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix Mills are ₹1,915.85 and ₹1,893.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Mills is ₹2,168.65 and 52-week low of Phoenix Mills is ₹1,403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phoenix Mills has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -8.64% for the past month, 3.53% over 3 months, 30.12% over 1 year, 30.61% across 3 years, and 34.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills are 52.92 and 6.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global