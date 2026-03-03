Here's the live share price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has declined 1.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.55%.
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India’s current P/E of 42.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|9.80
|0.09
|-5.37
|-13.94
|-5.80
|-2.26
|-1.36
|Pidilite Industries
|-0.81
|2.88
|-0.67
|-5.60
|9.51
|8.25
|10.72
|Apar Industries
|-1.48
|9.22
|22.17
|35.52
|84.02
|66.50
|87.54
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.43
|1.45
|-1.57
|-2.19
|-3.71
|1.45
|39.74
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.72
|16.92
|12.28
|13.38
|-7.39
|-7.83
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-3.29
|-2.75
|-2.47
|11.01
|71.91
|18.52
|18.41
|Aether Industries
|-3.88
|-7.75
|5.90
|22.84
|3.71
|1.51
|3.61
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.42
|5.62
|-8.65
|31.01
|109.08
|48.13
|35.97
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.12
|-9.69
|-17.33
|-37.01
|-35.31
|-19.17
|-14.13
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.28
|4.80
|-4.36
|-15.72
|-8.57
|-6.29
|-3.58
|Neogen Chemicals
|4.03
|4.47
|27.83
|-5.40
|-14.86
|2.70
|9.47
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.45
|-14.59
|-8.96
|-32.44
|-0.24
|0.75
|0.58
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.88
|-14.39
|-18.52
|-35.51
|-29.16
|6.29
|22.59
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.75
|-6.44
|-18.34
|9.21
|60.91
|-14.72
|-12.72
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.21
|-9.36
|-19.23
|-23.33
|-18.68
|-7.33
|-13.98
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.23
|-2.46
|-5.51
|-4.33
|1.30
|-0.66
|27.68
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.36
|-3.71
|-18.43
|-38.39
|-12.73
|-0.06
|13.19
|Paushak
|-10.55
|-10.29
|-24.03
|-42.82
|-17.43
|-22.71
|-14.74
|Sunshield Chemicals
|-2.24
|1.02
|-17.49
|-24.15
|34.89
|14.20
|29.52
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.71
|-12.58
|-24.48
|-25.64
|-13.22
|-15.99
|-18.27
Over the last one year, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has declined 5.80% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,142.13
|4,310.44
|10
|4,152.33
|4,237.4
|20
|4,209.83
|4,219.93
|50
|4,291.48
|4,304.49
|100
|4,492.46
|4,466.29
|200
|4,802.82
|4,636.29
In the latest quarter, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.33%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,40,478
|0.48
|144.59
|3,30,358
|0.34
|140.3
|2,51,260
|0.16
|106.71
|2,13,659
|1.15
|90.74
|2,13,137
|1.11
|90.52
|1,90,000
|0.91
|80.69
|1,52,371
|0.13
|64.71
|1,47,988
|0.2
|62.85
|1,33,525
|0.85
|56.71
|1,15,943
|1.5
|49.24
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:26 AM IST
|Sanofi Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:59 AM IST
|Sanofi Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:42 AM IST
|Sanofi Consumer - Re-Appointment Of M/S. Kishore Bhatia & Associates As The Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Yea
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:01 AM IST
|Sanofi Consumer - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Sanofi Consumer - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Finan
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21002MH2023PLC402652 and registration number is 402652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹4,391.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹10,112.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India are ₹4,473.60 and ₹3,950.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹5,954.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹3,950.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, 6.74% for the past month, -5.58% over 3 months, -3.55% over 1 year, -2.26% across 3 years, and -1.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India are 42.12 and 26.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.