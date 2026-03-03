Facebook Pixel Code
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANOFI CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,391.10 Closed
-2.08₹ -93.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,950.50₹4,473.60
₹4,391.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,950.50₹5,954.00
₹4,391.10
Open Price
₹3,950.50
Prev. Close
₹4,484.45
Volume
2,619

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has declined 1.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.55%.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India’s current P/E of 42.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		9.800.09-5.37-13.94-5.80-2.26-1.36
Pidilite Industries		-0.812.88-0.67-5.609.518.2510.72
Apar Industries		-1.489.2222.1735.5284.0266.5087.54
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.431.45-1.57-2.19-3.711.4539.74
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7216.9212.2813.38-7.39-7.83
Anupam Rasayan India		-3.29-2.75-2.4711.0171.9118.5218.41
Aether Industries		-3.88-7.755.9022.843.711.513.61
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.425.62-8.6531.01109.0848.1335.97
Clean Science & Technology		2.12-9.69-17.33-37.01-35.31-19.17-14.13
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.284.80-4.36-15.72-8.57-6.29-3.58
Neogen Chemicals		4.034.4727.83-5.40-14.862.709.47
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.45-14.59-8.96-32.44-0.240.750.58
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.88-14.39-18.52-35.51-29.166.2922.59
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.75-6.44-18.349.2160.91-14.72-12.72
Rossari Biotech		-2.21-9.36-19.23-23.33-18.68-7.33-13.98
Fineotex Chemical		-5.23-2.46-5.51-4.331.30-0.6627.68
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.36-3.71-18.43-38.39-12.73-0.0613.19
Paushak		-10.55-10.29-24.03-42.82-17.43-22.71-14.74
Sunshield Chemicals		-2.241.02-17.49-24.1534.8914.2029.52
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		-2.71-12.58-24.48-25.64-13.22-15.99-18.27

Over the last one year, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has declined 5.80% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,142.134,310.44
104,152.334,237.4
204,209.834,219.93
504,291.484,304.49
1004,492.464,466.29
2004,802.824,636.29

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.33%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,40,4780.48144.59
3,30,3580.34140.3
2,51,2600.16106.71
2,13,6591.1590.74
2,13,1371.1190.52
1,90,0000.9180.69
1,52,3710.1364.71
1,47,9880.262.85
1,33,5250.8556.71
1,15,9431.549.24

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 2:26 AM ISTSanofi Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 26, 2026, 1:59 AM ISTSanofi Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 26, 2026, 1:42 AM ISTSanofi Consumer - Re-Appointment Of M/S. Kishore Bhatia & Associates As The Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Yea
Feb 26, 2026, 1:01 AM ISTSanofi Consumer - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Feb 26, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTSanofi Consumer - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Finan

About Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21002MH2023PLC402652 and registration number is 402652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Bakshi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Maithilee Mistry
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Carol-Ann Stewart
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Suparna Pandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Share Price

What is the share price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹4,391.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

The market cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹10,112.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India are ₹4,473.60 and ₹3,950.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹5,954.00 and 52-week low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is ₹3,950.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, 6.74% for the past month, -5.58% over 3 months, -3.55% over 1 year, -2.26% across 3 years, and -1.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India are 42.12 and 26.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India News

