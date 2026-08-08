Here's the live share price of Prataap Snacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prataap Snacks has gained 35.89% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Prataap Snacks has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,129.25
|1,156.92
|10
|1,125.65
|1,148.32
|20
|1,156.5
|1,146.91
|50
|1,136.75
|1,127.02
|100
|1,053.65
|1,097.89
|200
|1,071.9
|1,076.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prataap Snacks saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.78%, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Prataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Prataap Snacks - Disclosure Regarding Submission Of Application With Stock Exchanges For Re-Classification Certain Members Of
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Prataap Snacks - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Prataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 02, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Prataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Prataap Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311MP2009PLC021746 and registration number is 021746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1724.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prataap Snacks is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prataap Snacks is ₹2,961.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prataap Snacks are ₹1,240.65 and ₹1,161.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prataap Snacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 and 52-week low of Prataap Snacks is ₹858.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prataap Snacks has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 1.27% for the past month, 23.05% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 11.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks are 146.00 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global