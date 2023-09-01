Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,82,979
|0.64
|74.71
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|4,38,207
|2.77
|37.08
|SBI Contra Fund
|2,90,000
|0.18
|24.54
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|1,51,762
|0.23
|12.84
|Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|1,21,541
|0.56
|11
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|45,764
|0.54
|3.87
|Bandhan Regular Savings Fund
|10,560
|0.72
|0.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prataap Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311MP2009PLC021746 and registration number is 021746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1223.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹2,242.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 54.1 and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹939.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prataap Snacks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹1,8.80 and 52-week low of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹661.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.