What is the share price of Prataap Snacks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Prataap Snacks? The Prataap Snacks is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prataap Snacks? The market cap of Prataap Snacks is ₹2,961.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prataap Snacks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prataap Snacks are ₹1,240.65 and ₹1,161.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prataap Snacks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prataap Snacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 and 52-week low of Prataap Snacks is ₹858.80 as on .

How has the Prataap Snacks performed historically in terms of returns? The Prataap Snacks has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 1.27% for the past month, 23.05% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 11.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks are 146.00 and 4.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global