What is the Market Cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd.? The market cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹2,242.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 54.1 and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 3.64 as on .

What is the share price of Prataap Snacks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹939.95 as on .