Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Prataap Snacks Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRATAAP SNACKS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Prataap Snacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,240.65 Closed
6.20₹ 72.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prataap Snacks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,161.40₹1,240.65
₹1,240.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹858.80₹1,240.65
₹1,240.65
Open Price
₹1,175.00
Prev. Close
₹1,168.25
Volume
7,206

Source: Dion Global

Prataap Snacks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prataap Snacks has gained 35.89% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Prataap Snacks has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Prataap Snacks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prataap Snacks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,129.251,156.92
101,125.651,148.32
201,156.51,146.91
501,136.751,127.02
1001,053.651,097.89
2001,071.91,076.37

Source: Dion Global

Prataap Snacks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prataap Snacks saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.78%, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Prataap Snacks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTPrataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTPrataap Snacks - Disclosure Regarding Submission Of Application With Stock Exchanges For Re-Classification Certain Members Of
Aug 04, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTPrataap Snacks - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 03, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTPrataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 02, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTPrataap Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311MP2009PLC021746 and registration number is 021746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1724.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mehta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Apoorva Kumat
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Venu Vashista
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V T Bharadwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prataap Snacks Share Price

What is the share price of Prataap Snacks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prataap Snacks?

The Prataap Snacks is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prataap Snacks?

The market cap of Prataap Snacks is ₹2,961.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prataap Snacks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prataap Snacks are ₹1,240.65 and ₹1,161.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prataap Snacks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prataap Snacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prataap Snacks is ₹1,240.65 and 52-week low of Prataap Snacks is ₹858.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prataap Snacks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prataap Snacks has shown returns of 6.2% over the past day, 1.27% for the past month, 23.05% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 11.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks are 146.00 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prataap Snacks News

More Prataap Snacks News
Market Pulse