Prataap Snacks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRATAAP SNACKS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹939.95 Closed
0.847.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹927.40₹949.00
₹939.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹661.35₹1,008.80
₹939.95
Open Price
₹927.40
Prev. Close
₹932.10
Volume
9,104

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1945.27
  • R2951.53
  • R3960.47
  • Pivot
    936.33
  • S1930.07
  • S2921.13
  • S3914.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5878.36921.9
  • 10885.28911.53
  • 20891.03895.66
  • 50838.33859.2
  • 100772.55832.38
  • 200753.46815.88

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Share Holdings

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,82,9790.6474.71
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund4,38,2072.7737.08
SBI Contra Fund2,90,0000.1824.54
Kotak Multicap Fund1,51,7620.2312.84
Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan1,21,5410.5611
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund45,7640.543.87
Bandhan Regular Savings Fund10,5600.720.96

Prataap Snacks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Prataap Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311MP2009PLC021746 and registration number is 021746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1223.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mehta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Apoorva Kumat
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Bharat Singh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. V T Bharadwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Kumar Kapila
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prataap Snacks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd.?

The market cap of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹2,242.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 54.1 and PB ratio of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prataap Snacks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹939.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prataap Snacks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prataap Snacks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹1,8.80 and 52-week low of Prataap Snacks Ltd. is ₹661.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

