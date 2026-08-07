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Go Fashion (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GO FASHION (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Go Fashion (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹321.40 Closed
-2.10₹ -6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Go Fashion (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.25₹331.10
₹321.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹237.25₹759.30
₹321.40
Open Price
₹325.55
Prev. Close
₹328.30
Volume
6,501

Source: Dion Global

Go Fashion (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Go Fashion (India) has declined 54.68% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Go Fashion (India) has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Go Fashion (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Go Fashion (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5326.08325.22
10328.61328.06
20335.97334.44
50353.08338.16
100315.01348.24
200396.62419.56

Source: Dion Global

Go Fashion (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Go Fashion (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.44%, while DII stake decreased to 25.88%, FII holding fell to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Go Fashion (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,80,8800.32129.15
21,21,7570.1583.52
16,75,3350.0865.95
14,77,4660.4158.16
8,68,2840.0834.18
3,97,1640.6515.63
2,45,5140.179.66
2,41,0380.469.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Go Fashion (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTGo Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTGo Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTGo Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTGo Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTGo Fashion (India) - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Go Fashion (India)

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TN2010PLC077303 and registration number is 077303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 838.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Saraogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Saraogi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rohini Manian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Madanlal Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Go Fashion (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Go Fashion (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Fashion (India) is ₹321.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Go Fashion (India)?

The Go Fashion (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Go Fashion (India)?

The market cap of Go Fashion (India) is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Go Fashion (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Go Fashion (India) are ₹331.10 and ₹320.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Go Fashion (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Fashion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Fashion (India) is ₹759.30 and 52-week low of Go Fashion (India) is ₹237.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Go Fashion (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Go Fashion (India) has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, -54.68% over 1 year, -36.48% across 3 years, and -23.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India) are 32.50 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Go Fashion (India) News

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