What is the share price of Go Fashion (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Fashion (India) is ₹321.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Go Fashion (India)? The Go Fashion (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Go Fashion (India)? The market cap of Go Fashion (India) is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Go Fashion (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Go Fashion (India) are ₹331.10 and ₹320.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Go Fashion (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Fashion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Fashion (India) is ₹759.30 and 52-week low of Go Fashion (India) is ₹237.25 as on .

How has the Go Fashion (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Go Fashion (India) has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, -54.68% over 1 year, -36.48% across 3 years, and -23.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India) are 32.50 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global