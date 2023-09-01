Follow Us

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GO FASHION (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,352.50 Closed
0.567.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,324.95₹1,365.95
₹1,352.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹876.05₹1,453.00
₹1,352.50
Open Price
₹1,348.70
Prev. Close
₹1,345.00
Volume
35,368

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,371.02
  • R21,388.98
  • R31,412.02
  • Pivot
    1,347.98
  • S11,330.02
  • S21,306.98
  • S31,289.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,368.441,302.23
  • 101,352.921,282.96
  • 201,344.331,258.85
  • 501,250.841,208.62
  • 1001,128.111,164.79
  • 2001,061.951,133.2

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund21,75,0002257.57
SBI Small Cap Fund16,05,9420.95190.18
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund8,27,3060.4297.97
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund7,84,2802.2392.88
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund6,98,9651.5882.77
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,86,3000.781.28
Axis Small Cap Fund6,31,1580.574.74
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund5,29,5640.9662.71
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund5,26,2550.8762.32
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund4,00,0003.1447.37
View All Mutual Funds

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Go Fashion (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:55 PM

About Go Fashion (India) Ltd.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TN2010PLC077303 and registration number is 077303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 401.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Saraogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Saraogi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shankar Ganapathy Agraharam Venkataraman
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Madanlal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rohini Manian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Go Fashion (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Go Fashion (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is ₹7,304.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Go Fashion (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is 86.31 and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is 14.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Go Fashion (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,352.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Go Fashion (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Fashion (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is ₹1,453.00 and 52-week low of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is ₹876.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

