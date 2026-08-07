Here's the live share price of Go Fashion (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Go Fashion (India) has declined 54.68% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Go Fashion (India) has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|326.08
|325.22
|10
|328.61
|328.06
|20
|335.97
|334.44
|50
|353.08
|338.16
|100
|315.01
|348.24
|200
|396.62
|419.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Go Fashion (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.44%, while DII stake decreased to 25.88%, FII holding fell to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,80,880
|0.32
|129.15
|21,21,757
|0.15
|83.52
|16,75,335
|0.08
|65.95
|14,77,466
|0.41
|58.16
|8,68,284
|0.08
|34.18
|3,97,164
|0.65
|15.63
|2,45,514
|0.17
|9.66
|2,41,038
|0.46
|9.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Go Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Go Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Go Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Go Fashion (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Go Fashion (India) - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Go Fashion (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TN2010PLC077303 and registration number is 077303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 838.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Fashion (India) is ₹321.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Go Fashion (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Go Fashion (India) is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Go Fashion (India) are ₹331.10 and ₹320.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Fashion (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Fashion (India) is ₹759.30 and 52-week low of Go Fashion (India) is ₹237.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Go Fashion (India) has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, -54.68% over 1 year, -36.48% across 3 years, and -23.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Go Fashion (India) are 32.50 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global