Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.14
|-3.97
|20.06
|17.22
|-6.00
|234.92
|234.92
|0.19
|1.08
|14.59
|34.76
|22.99
|233.52
|207.57
|1.88
|23.83
|24.81
|44.94
|93.84
|278.26
|250.11
|3.02
|14.77
|25.08
|116.03
|137.08
|1,105.82
|127.36
|7.48
|-6.49
|10.39
|61.02
|64.06
|573.47
|266.97
|3.32
|-4.29
|11.93
|33.28
|13.43
|364.27
|55.38
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.47
|-5.93
|-13.29
|-10.67
|-25.68
|363.50
|107.64
|9.31
|26.52
|25.63
|16.24
|26.24
|8.73
|8.73
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|89,554
|1.02
|6.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Carysil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914MH1987PLC042283 and registration number is 042283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 388.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Carysil Ltd. is ₹1,787.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Carysil Ltd. is 103.83 and PB ratio of Carysil Ltd. is 7.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carysil Ltd. is ₹666.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carysil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carysil Ltd. is ₹739.50 and 52-week low of Carysil Ltd. is ₹431.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.