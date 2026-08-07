Here's the live share price of Carysil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Carysil has gained 49.88% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Nitco (-21.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Carysil has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,177.46
|1,183.55
|10
|1,161.59
|1,176.88
|20
|1,166.38
|1,170.94
|50
|1,155.87
|1,132.75
|100
|1,010.37
|1,064.72
|200
|961.91
|988.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Carysil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.91%, FII holding rose to 1.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,33,191
|0.63
|123.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Carysil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Carysil - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Carysil - Clarification sought from Carysil Ltd
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Carysil - Clarification On The Spurt In Volume
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Carysil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Carysil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914MH1987PLC042283 and registration number is 042283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carysil is ₹1,189.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Carysil is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Carysil is ₹3,383.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Carysil are ₹1,230.00 and ₹1,180.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carysil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carysil is ₹1,280.00 and 52-week low of Carysil is ₹734.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Carysil has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 24.03% over 3 months, 49.88% over 1 year, 19.26% across 3 years, and 12.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carysil are 34.46 and 5.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global