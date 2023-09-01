Follow Us

Carysil Ltd. Share Price

CARYSIL LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹666.55 Closed
4.4128.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Carysil Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹644.00₹671.65
₹666.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹431.05₹739.50
₹666.55
Open Price
₹644.00
Prev. Close
₹638.40
Volume
85,255

Carysil Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1678.4
  • R2688.85
  • R3706.05
  • Pivot
    661.2
  • S1650.75
  • S2633.55
  • S3623.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5552.52641.09
  • 10565.48643.83
  • 20584.46652.47
  • 50644.92656.69
  • 100619.2635.9
  • 200683.9611.82

Carysil Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.14-3.9720.0617.22-6.00234.92234.92
0.191.0814.5934.7622.99233.52207.57
1.8823.8324.8144.9493.84278.26250.11
3.0214.7725.08116.03137.081,105.82127.36
7.48-6.4910.3961.0264.06573.47266.97
3.32-4.2911.9333.2813.43364.2755.38
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.47-5.93-13.29-10.67-25.68363.50107.64
9.3126.5225.6316.2426.248.738.73
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Carysil Ltd. Share Holdings

Carysil Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund89,5541.026.08

Carysil Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Carysil Ltd.

Carysil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914MH1987PLC042283 and registration number is 042283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 388.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag A Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep H Gohil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sonal V Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rustam N Mulla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit R Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish R Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Carysil Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Carysil Ltd.?

The market cap of Carysil Ltd. is ₹1,787.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Carysil Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Carysil Ltd. is 103.83 and PB ratio of Carysil Ltd. is 7.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Carysil Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carysil Ltd. is ₹666.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carysil Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carysil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carysil Ltd. is ₹739.50 and 52-week low of Carysil Ltd. is ₹431.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

