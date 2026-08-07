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Carysil Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARYSIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Carysil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,189.65 Closed
-2.21₹ -26.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Carysil Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,180.00₹1,230.00
₹1,189.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹734.00₹1,280.00
₹1,189.65
Open Price
₹1,230.00
Prev. Close
₹1,216.55
Volume
2,550

Source: Dion Global

Carysil Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Carysil has gained 49.88% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Nitco (-21.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Carysil has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Carysil Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Carysil Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,177.461,183.55
101,161.591,176.88
201,166.381,170.94
501,155.871,132.75
1001,010.371,064.72
200961.91988.55

Source: Dion Global

Carysil Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Carysil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.91%, FII holding rose to 1.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Carysil Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,33,1910.63123.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Carysil Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTCarysil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTCarysil - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 16, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTCarysil - Clarification sought from Carysil Ltd
Jul 16, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTCarysil - Clarification On The Spurt In Volume
Jul 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTCarysil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Carysil

Carysil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914MH1987PLC042283 and registration number is 042283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Sharma
    Executive Director & Group CFO
  • Dr. Sonal V Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rustam N Mulla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Katja Larsen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar R Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna R Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Savan Godiawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Carysil Share Price

What is the share price of Carysil?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carysil is ₹1,189.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Carysil?

The Carysil is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carysil?

The market cap of Carysil is ₹3,383.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Carysil?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Carysil are ₹1,230.00 and ₹1,180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carysil?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carysil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carysil is ₹1,280.00 and 52-week low of Carysil is ₹734.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Carysil performed historically in terms of returns?

The Carysil has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 24.03% over 3 months, 49.88% over 1 year, 19.26% across 3 years, and 12.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carysil?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carysil are 34.46 and 5.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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