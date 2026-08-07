What is the share price of Carysil? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carysil is ₹1,189.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Carysil? The Carysil is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carysil? The market cap of Carysil is ₹3,383.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Carysil? Today’s highest and lowest price of Carysil are ₹1,230.00 and ₹1,180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carysil? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carysil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carysil is ₹1,280.00 and 52-week low of Carysil is ₹734.00 as on .

How has the Carysil performed historically in terms of returns? The Carysil has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 24.03% over 3 months, 49.88% over 1 year, 19.26% across 3 years, and 12.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carysil? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carysil are 34.46 and 5.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global