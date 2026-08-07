Here's the live share price of Crisil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Crisil has declined 11.26% compared to peers like Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%), National Securities Depository (-26.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Crisil has outperformed peers relative to Urban Company (-3.05%) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (10.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,423.91
|4,415.78
|10
|4,415.27
|4,391.66
|20
|4,257.38
|4,321.27
|50
|4,108.09
|4,212.36
|100
|4,106.89
|4,218.3
|200
|4,350.08
|4,359.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Crisil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.95%, FII holding fell to 6.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,88,968
|2.86
|688.93
|6,25,000
|0.82
|254.94
|3,49,522
|1.84
|142.57
|3,01,187
|0.49
|122.85
|1,82,074
|2.74
|74.27
|1,60,000
|1.05
|65.26
|1,45,939
|0.67
|59.53
|1,44,978
|1.83
|59.14
|1,35,229
|1.99
|55.16
|1,30,000
|0.78
|53.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Crisil - Update On Amalgamation Of Crisil Canada Inc. And Crisil Pricemetrix Inc.
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Crisil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:32 AM IST IST
|Crisil - Intimation Regarding Amalgamation Of Crisil Canada Inc. And Crisil Pricemetrix Co.
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Crisil - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Crisil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Crisil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1987PLC042363 and registration number is 042363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1796.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crisil is ₹4,604.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crisil is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crisil is ₹33,673.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crisil are ₹4,621.65 and ₹4,492.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crisil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crisil is ₹5,449.95 and 52-week low of Crisil is ₹3,689.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Crisil has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 17.15% for the past month, 10.91% over 3 months, -11.19% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 10.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crisil are 38.08 and 13.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global