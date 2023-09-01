Follow Us

CRISIL LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹3,929.05 Closed
-1.05-41.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Crisil Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,895.00₹3,973.00
₹3,929.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,725.00₹4,075.00
₹3,929.05
Open Price
₹3,970.95
Prev. Close
₹3,970.65
Volume
28,574

Crisil Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,970.8
  • R24,010.9
  • R34,048.8
  • Pivot
    3,932.9
  • S13,892.8
  • S23,854.9
  • S33,814.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,988.213,935.13
  • 103,049.163,928.92
  • 203,109.573,912.29
  • 503,203.413,860.13
  • 1003,240.923,734.94
  • 2003,163.563,539.86

Crisil Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87
1.649.139.6815.82-24.51-59.55-59.55

Crisil Ltd. Share Holdings

Crisil Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund14,00,0004.64548.17
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan4,85,0001.3189.9
HSBC Midcap Fund4,26,4442.11166.97
Quant Active Fund2,96,7652.17116.2
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div2,40,3942.7394.13
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr2,40,3942.7394.13
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund1,73,9730.7468.12
UTI MNC Fund1,62,0002.4163.43
Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund1,09,4103.0142.84
Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund1,01,1650.4239.61
View All Mutual Funds

Crisil Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
21 Apr, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend

About Crisil Ltd.

Crisil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1987PLC042363 and registration number is 042363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1052.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. John L Berisford
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amish Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ewout Steenbergen
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shyamala Gopinath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Raj Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yann Le Pallec
    Director

FAQs on Crisil Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Crisil Ltd.?

The market cap of Crisil Ltd. is ₹29,27.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Crisil Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Crisil Ltd. is 51.43 and PB ratio of Crisil Ltd. is 16.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Crisil Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crisil Ltd. is ₹3,929.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crisil Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crisil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crisil Ltd. is ₹4,75.00 and 52-week low of Crisil Ltd. is ₹2,725.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

