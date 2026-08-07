What is the share price of Crisil? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crisil is ₹4,604.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Crisil? The Crisil is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crisil? The market cap of Crisil is ₹33,673.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Crisil? Today’s highest and lowest price of Crisil are ₹4,621.65 and ₹4,492.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crisil? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crisil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crisil is ₹5,449.95 and 52-week low of Crisil is ₹3,689.00 as on .

How has the Crisil performed historically in terms of returns? The Crisil has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 17.15% for the past month, 10.91% over 3 months, -11.19% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 10.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crisil? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crisil are 38.08 and 13.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global