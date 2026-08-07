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Crisil Share Price

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BSE

CRISIL

Midcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Crisil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,604.60 Closed
1.25₹ 56.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Crisil Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,492.15₹4,621.65
₹4,604.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,689.00₹5,449.95
₹4,604.60
Open Price
₹4,591.65
Prev. Close
₹4,547.65
Volume
3,393

Source: Dion Global

Crisil Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Crisil has declined 11.26% compared to peers like Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%), National Securities Depository (-26.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Crisil has outperformed peers relative to Urban Company (-3.05%) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (10.08%).

Crisil Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Crisil Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,423.914,415.78
104,415.274,391.66
204,257.384,321.27
504,108.094,212.36
1004,106.894,218.3
2004,350.084,359.46

Source: Dion Global

Crisil Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crisil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.95%, FII holding fell to 6.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Crisil Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,88,9682.86688.93
6,25,0000.82254.94
3,49,5221.84142.57
3,01,1870.49122.85
1,82,0742.7474.27
1,60,0001.0565.26
1,45,9390.6759.53
1,44,9781.8359.14
1,35,2291.9955.16
1,30,0000.7853.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Crisil Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTCrisil - Update On Amalgamation Of Crisil Canada Inc. And Crisil Pricemetrix Inc.
Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTCrisil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 22, 2026, 04:32 AM IST ISTCrisil - Intimation Regarding Amalgamation Of Crisil Canada Inc. And Crisil Pricemetrix Co.
Jul 22, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTCrisil - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 22, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTCrisil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Crisil

Crisil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1987PLC042363 and registration number is 042363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1796.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yann Le Pallec
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amish Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Girish Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Raj Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishi Vasudeva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saugata Saha
    Director
  • Mr. Girish Ganesan
    Director

FAQs on Crisil Share Price

What is the share price of Crisil?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crisil is ₹4,604.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crisil?

The Crisil is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crisil?

The market cap of Crisil is ₹33,673.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crisil?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crisil are ₹4,621.65 and ₹4,492.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crisil?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crisil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crisil is ₹5,449.95 and 52-week low of Crisil is ₹3,689.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Crisil performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crisil has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 17.15% for the past month, 10.91% over 3 months, -11.19% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 10.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crisil?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crisil are 38.08 and 13.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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