Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.33
|1.05
|2.68
|14.46
|20.13
|116.10
|123.05
|-4.59
|8.98
|22.22
|41.04
|17.14
|-45.03
|-45.03
|2.35
|0.82
|28.66
|34.01
|55.41
|-35.94
|-35.94
|-0.03
|-8.48
|6.55
|14.72
|-9.81
|178.54
|332.08
|2.07
|17.60
|55.62
|76.02
|127.03
|1,123.32
|590.91
|-0.31
|5.82
|13.57
|31.23
|2.36
|26.90
|-11.67
|1.14
|-1.89
|8.03
|31.53
|29.10
|109.73
|42.21
|0.40
|0.11
|3.55
|23.04
|-25.20
|16.11
|-56.09
|-0.58
|-9.59
|10.77
|25.90
|37.39
|50.08
|50.08
|-4.42
|-0.07
|15.75
|28.10
|49.19
|104.42
|53.06
|5.71
|1.77
|17.42
|37.52
|26.07
|31.51
|45.39
|-1.09
|10.38
|30.45
|39.66
|29.67
|19.00
|19.00
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|4.05
|4.54
|7.72
|-4.76
|-28.23
|2.54
|-5.12
|-2.72
|12.16
|14.93
|94.68
|39.52
|93.62
|93.62
|4.11
|-35.75
|-10.50
|16.07
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|0.51
|13.65
|27.09
|26.81
|62.60
|105.45
|-36.60
|-0.05
|-3.85
|3.16
|23.45
|-11.34
|17.32
|14.89
|-0.10
|-3.29
|3.41
|-2.85
|-8.87
|-8.87
|-8.87
|1.64
|9.13
|9.68
|15.82
|-24.51
|-59.55
|-59.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|14,00,000
|4.64
|548.17
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|4,85,000
|1.3
|189.9
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|4,26,444
|2.11
|166.97
|Quant Active Fund
|2,96,765
|2.17
|116.2
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|2,40,394
|2.73
|94.13
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|2,40,394
|2.73
|94.13
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|1,73,973
|0.74
|68.12
|UTI MNC Fund
|1,62,000
|2.41
|63.43
|Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund
|1,09,410
|3.01
|42.84
|Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,01,165
|0.42
|39.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|17 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|21 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
Crisil Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1987PLC042363 and registration number is 042363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1052.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Crisil Ltd. is ₹29,27.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Crisil Ltd. is 51.43 and PB ratio of Crisil Ltd. is 16.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crisil Ltd. is ₹3,929.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crisil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crisil Ltd. is ₹4,75.00 and 52-week low of Crisil Ltd. is ₹2,725.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.