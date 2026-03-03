Facebook Pixel Code
Fedbank Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fedbank Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.95 Closed
-1.41₹ -1.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fedbank Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.00₹131.25
₹128.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.72₹178.40
₹128.95
Open Price
₹130.75
Prev. Close
₹130.80
Volume
52,085

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fedbank Financial Services has declined 1.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.86%.

Fedbank Financial Services’s current P/E of 15.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fedbank Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fedbank Financial Services		-5.88-12.25-10.23-7.7942.77-2.70-1.63
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Fedbank Financial Services has gained 42.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Fedbank Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Fedbank Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fedbank Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.04134.01
10136.76136.11
20140.58139.64
50147.95144.11
100146.98143.41
200135.6136.41

Fedbank Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fedbank Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.81%, while DII stake decreased to 18.17%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fedbank Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,70,0000.54103.26
3,01,9051.354.61
1,03,5112.531.58

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Fedbank Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 6:02 AM ISTFedbank Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On March 03, 2026 And Disclosure Under Regul
Mar 03, 2026, 3:06 AM ISTFedbank Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Of Waiver Of Fine Levied By BSE
Feb 27, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTFedbank Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval For Issuance Of Non- Convertible Debentures On P
Feb 20, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTFedbank Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 19, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTFedbank Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Fedbank Financial Services

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC364635 and registration number is 364635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2035.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 372.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Srinivasan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Parvez Mulla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Mona Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muralidharan Rajamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Satyapal Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Sundararajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Dugar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Venkat Subramanian
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Fedbank Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Fedbank Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fedbank Financial Services is ₹128.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fedbank Financial Services?

The Fedbank Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fedbank Financial Services?

The market cap of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹4,824.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fedbank Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fedbank Financial Services are ₹131.25 and ₹125.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fedbank Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fedbank Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹178.40 and 52-week low of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹80.72 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fedbank Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fedbank Financial Services has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -17.2% for the past month, -11.38% over 3 months, 38.86% over 1 year, -2.44% across 3 years, and -1.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fedbank Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fedbank Financial Services are 15.33 and 1.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fedbank Financial Services News

