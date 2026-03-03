Here's the live share price of Fedbank Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fedbank Financial Services has declined 1.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.86%.
Fedbank Financial Services’s current P/E of 15.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-5.88
|-12.25
|-10.23
|-7.79
|42.77
|-2.70
|-1.63
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Fedbank Financial Services has gained 42.77% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Fedbank Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.04
|134.01
|10
|136.76
|136.11
|20
|140.58
|139.64
|50
|147.95
|144.11
|100
|146.98
|143.41
|200
|135.6
|136.41
In the latest quarter, Fedbank Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.81%, while DII stake decreased to 18.17%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,70,000
|0.54
|103.26
|3,01,905
|1.35
|4.61
|1,03,511
|2.53
|1.58
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 6:02 AM IST
|Fedbank Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On March 03, 2026 And Disclosure Under Regul
|Mar 03, 2026, 3:06 AM IST
|Fedbank Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Of Waiver Of Fine Levied By BSE
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|Fedbank Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval For Issuance Of Non- Convertible Debentures On P
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Fedbank Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Fedbank Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1995PLC364635 and registration number is 364635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2035.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 372.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fedbank Financial Services is ₹128.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fedbank Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹4,824.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fedbank Financial Services are ₹131.25 and ₹125.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fedbank Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹178.40 and 52-week low of Fedbank Financial Services is ₹80.72 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fedbank Financial Services has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -17.2% for the past month, -11.38% over 3 months, 38.86% over 1 year, -2.44% across 3 years, and -1.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fedbank Financial Services are 15.33 and 1.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.