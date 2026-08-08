Here's the live share price of Keystone Realtors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Keystone Realtors has declined 35.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Keystone Realtors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|403.4
|399.81
|10
|404.69
|403.18
|20
|411.36
|406.33
|50
|404.23
|407.14
|100
|400.21
|417.46
|200
|459.29
|452.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Keystone Realtors saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.59%, while DII stake decreased to 16.38%, FII holding fell to 2.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,19,091
|0.77
|260.18
|27,34,324
|0.91
|114.39
|11,00,910
|0.16
|46.06
|2,83,568
|2.46
|11.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Keystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Keystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Keystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Keystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Keystone Realtors - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Keystone Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC094208 and registration number is 094208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 668.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keystone Realtors is ₹379.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keystone Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Keystone Realtors is ₹4,795.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Keystone Realtors are ₹387.30 and ₹375.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keystone Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keystone Realtors is ₹675.00 and 52-week low of Keystone Realtors is ₹359.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keystone Realtors has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -35.63% over 1 year, -15.37% across 3 years, and -7.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors are 40.82 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global