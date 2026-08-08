What is the share price of Keystone Realtors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keystone Realtors is ₹379.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Keystone Realtors? The Keystone Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keystone Realtors? The market cap of Keystone Realtors is ₹4,795.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Keystone Realtors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Keystone Realtors are ₹387.30 and ₹375.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keystone Realtors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keystone Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keystone Realtors is ₹675.00 and 52-week low of Keystone Realtors is ₹359.15 as on .

How has the Keystone Realtors performed historically in terms of returns? The Keystone Realtors has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -35.63% over 1 year, -15.37% across 3 years, and -7.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors are 40.82 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global