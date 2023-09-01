Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|25,66,177
|2.6
|147.8
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|6,80,473
|0.58
|39.19
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,72,627
|0.52
|21.46
|Quant Value Fund
|3,70,083
|2.81
|21.31
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|2,84,603
|0.88
|16.39
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|2,05,000
|0.81
|11.81
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,849
|0.08
|0.45
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,094
|0.08
|0.29
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,226
|0.08
|0.19
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,832
|0.08
|0.11
Keystone Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC094208 and registration number is 094208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹6,869.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is 83.82 and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹606.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keystone Realtors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹658.95 and 52-week low of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹416.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.