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Keystone Realtors Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEYSTONE REALTORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Keystone Realtors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹379.90 Closed
-1.02₹ -3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Keystone Realtors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.90₹387.30
₹379.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹359.15₹675.00
₹379.90
Open Price
₹386.05
Prev. Close
₹383.80
Volume
12,926

Source: Dion Global

Keystone Realtors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Keystone Realtors has declined 35.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Keystone Realtors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Keystone Realtors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Keystone Realtors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5403.4399.81
10404.69403.18
20411.36406.33
50404.23407.14
100400.21417.46
200459.29452.67

Source: Dion Global

Keystone Realtors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Keystone Realtors saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.59%, while DII stake decreased to 16.38%, FII holding fell to 2.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Keystone Realtors Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,19,0910.77260.18
27,34,3240.91114.39
11,00,9100.1646.06
2,83,5682.4611.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Keystone Realtors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTKeystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTKeystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTKeystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTKeystone Realtors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTKeystone Realtors - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Keystone Realtors

Keystone Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC094208 and registration number is 094208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 668.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Boman Irani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Percy Chowdhry
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Mohapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Tainwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Divan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Keystone Realtors Share Price

What is the share price of Keystone Realtors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keystone Realtors is ₹379.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Keystone Realtors?

The Keystone Realtors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keystone Realtors?

The market cap of Keystone Realtors is ₹4,795.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Keystone Realtors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Keystone Realtors are ₹387.30 and ₹375.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keystone Realtors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keystone Realtors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keystone Realtors is ₹675.00 and 52-week low of Keystone Realtors is ₹359.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Keystone Realtors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Keystone Realtors has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -9.03% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -35.63% over 1 year, -15.37% across 3 years, and -7.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors are 40.82 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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