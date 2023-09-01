Follow Us

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEYSTONE REALTORS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹606.20 Closed
0.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹597.00₹610.00
₹606.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹416.05₹658.95
₹606.20
Open Price
₹597.00
Prev. Close
₹603.20
Volume
23,825

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1611.17
  • R2616.48
  • R3623.57
  • Pivot
    604.08
  • S1598.77
  • S2591.68
  • S3586.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.37594.73
  • 1055.69593.37
  • 2027.84592.85
  • 5011.14580.52
  • 1005.57557.54
  • 2002.780

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Share Holdings

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund25,66,1772.6147.8
Quant Small Cap Fund6,80,4730.5839.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,72,6270.5221.46
Quant Value Fund3,70,0832.8121.31
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund2,84,6030.8816.39
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund2,05,0000.8111.81
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,8490.080.45
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,0940.080.29
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2260.080.19
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,8320.080.11
View All Mutual Funds

Keystone Realtors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Keystone Realtors Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:59 AM

About Keystone Realtors Ltd.

Keystone Realtors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC094208 and registration number is 094208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Boman Rustom Irani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Percy Sorabji Chowdhry
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Dinesh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Mohapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Tainwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gautam Divan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Keystone Realtors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd.?

The market cap of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹6,869.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is 83.82 and PB ratio of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Keystone Realtors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹606.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keystone Realtors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keystone Realtors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹658.95 and 52-week low of Keystone Realtors Ltd. is ₹416.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

