Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRINCE PIPES & FITTINGS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹727.40 Closed
1.5310.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹716.90₹730.85
₹727.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹510.00₹723.65
₹727.40
Open Price
₹718.00
Prev. Close
₹716.45
Volume
3,25,243

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1733
  • R2738.9
  • R3746.95
  • Pivot
    724.95
  • S1719.05
  • S2711
  • S3705.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5567.42704.13
  • 10571.71696.96
  • 20576.32686.65
  • 50586.38666.1
  • 100593.28644.71
  • 200630.89626.17

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2811.5913.5628.2223.20293.81334.75
-3.67-4.465.6533.9116.85205.43274.94
17.3025.6843.2747.7167.47145.5796.61
-3.61-8.298.8735.2224.48420.50438.21
-2.2337.7461.2874.3340.44239.28180.88
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Share Holdings

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund44,74,3591.05293.16
DSP Small Cap Fund22,66,5331.27148.5
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund21,73,6881.25142.42
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund21,40,5730.81140.25
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund9,51,8140.862.36
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund9,24,7311.4660.59
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund8,00,0002.0552.42
UTI Small Cap Fund5,14,2811.1333.7
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund3,77,8500.6224.76
Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund1,31,1100.88.59
View All Mutual Funds

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932GA1987PLC006287 and registration number is 006287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2656.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayant Shamji Chheda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Jayant Chheda
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Jayant Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Mandavgane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Gogri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.?

The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹8,42.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is 64.33 and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is 5.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹727.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹723.65 and 52-week low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹510.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data