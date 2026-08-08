What is the share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹270.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Prince Pipes & Fittings? The Prince Pipes & Fittings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings? The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹2,992.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prince Pipes & Fittings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prince Pipes & Fittings are ₹277.00 and ₹269.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prince Pipes & Fittings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prince Pipes & Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹357.05 and 52-week low of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹204.60 as on .

How has the Prince Pipes & Fittings performed historically in terms of returns? The Prince Pipes & Fittings has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 1.6% over 3 months, -9.16% over 1 year, -26.32% across 3 years, and -16.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings are 29.31 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global