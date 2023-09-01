Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.28
|11.59
|13.56
|28.22
|23.20
|293.81
|334.75
|-3.67
|-4.46
|5.65
|33.91
|16.85
|205.43
|274.94
|17.30
|25.68
|43.27
|47.71
|67.47
|145.57
|96.61
|-3.61
|-8.29
|8.87
|35.22
|24.48
|420.50
|438.21
|-2.23
|37.74
|61.28
|74.33
|40.44
|239.28
|180.88
|5.90
|-2.56
|6.26
|8.88
|24.42
|-7.15
|-7.15
|2.08
|34.51
|29.80
|56.38
|23.38
|448.74
|225.48
|-4.50
|-4.50
|2.91
|-14.52
|13.98
|-9.40
|-61.87
|-4.92
|-17.73
|-27.50
|-26.11
|-37.30
|-53.60
|-59.15
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|44,74,359
|1.05
|293.16
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|22,66,533
|1.27
|148.5
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|21,73,688
|1.25
|142.42
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|21,40,573
|0.81
|140.25
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|9,51,814
|0.8
|62.36
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|9,24,731
|1.46
|60.59
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|8,00,000
|2.05
|52.42
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|5,14,281
|1.13
|33.7
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|3,77,850
|0.62
|24.76
|Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund
|1,31,110
|0.8
|8.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932GA1987PLC006287 and registration number is 006287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2656.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹8,42.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is 64.33 and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is 5.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹727.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹723.65 and 52-week low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is ₹510.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.