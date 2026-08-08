Here's the live share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prince Pipes & Fittings has declined 9.16% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Prince Pipes & Fittings has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.87
|269.85
|10
|262.37
|267.55
|20
|265.17
|267.73
|50
|271.98
|268
|100
|259.94
|266.4
|200
|266.05
|276.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prince Pipes & Fittings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.33%, FII holding fell to 3.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,18,486
|0.68
|132.62
|44,74,359
|0.29
|128.48
|21,73,688
|0.32
|62.42
|21,40,573
|0.24
|61.47
|11,66,814
|0.36
|33.51
|7,14,979
|0.45
|20.53
|2,57,354
|0.28
|7.39
|1,33,601
|0.19
|3.84
|63,846
|0.09
|1.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Prince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Prince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Prince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Prince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Prince Pipes & Fitti - Results
Source: Dion Global
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932GA1987PLC006287 and registration number is 006287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2598.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹270.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prince Pipes & Fittings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹2,992.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prince Pipes & Fittings are ₹277.00 and ₹269.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prince Pipes & Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹357.05 and 52-week low of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹204.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prince Pipes & Fittings has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 1.6% over 3 months, -9.16% over 1 year, -26.32% across 3 years, and -16.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings are 29.31 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global