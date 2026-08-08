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Prince Pipes & Fittings Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRINCE PIPES & FITTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹270.65 Closed
-1.53₹ -4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prince Pipes & Fittings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹269.25₹277.00
₹270.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.60₹357.05
₹270.65
Open Price
₹274.85
Prev. Close
₹274.85
Volume
8,837

Source: Dion Global

Prince Pipes & Fittings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prince Pipes & Fittings has declined 9.16% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Prince Pipes & Fittings has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Prince Pipes & Fittings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prince Pipes & Fittings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5262.87269.85
10262.37267.55
20265.17267.73
50271.98268
100259.94266.4
200266.05276.29

Source: Dion Global

Prince Pipes & Fittings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prince Pipes & Fittings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.33%, FII holding fell to 3.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,18,4860.68132.62
44,74,3590.29128.48
21,73,6880.3262.42
21,40,5730.2461.47
11,66,8140.3633.51
7,14,9790.4520.53
2,57,3540.287.39
1,33,6010.193.84
63,8460.091.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Prince Pipes & Fittings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTPrince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTPrince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTPrince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTPrince Pipes & Fitti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTPrince Pipes & Fitti - Results

Source: Dion Global

About Prince Pipes & Fittings

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932GA1987PLC006287 and registration number is 006287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2598.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayant Shamji Chheda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Jayant Chheda
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Jayant Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Gogri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amisha Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankur Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prince Pipes & Fittings Share Price

What is the share price of Prince Pipes & Fittings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹270.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prince Pipes & Fittings?

The Prince Pipes & Fittings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings?

The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹2,992.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prince Pipes & Fittings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prince Pipes & Fittings are ₹277.00 and ₹269.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prince Pipes & Fittings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prince Pipes & Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹357.05 and 52-week low of Prince Pipes & Fittings is ₹204.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prince Pipes & Fittings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prince Pipes & Fittings has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 1.6% over 3 months, -9.16% over 1 year, -26.32% across 3 years, and -16.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings are 29.31 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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