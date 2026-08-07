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Genus Power Infrastructures Share Price

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BSE

GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Genus Power Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹308.60 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Genus Power Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹304.25₹313.25
₹308.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.70₹390.45
₹308.60
Open Price
₹312.60
Prev. Close
₹309.40
Volume
62,510

Source: Dion Global

Genus Power Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Genus Power Infrastructures has declined 19.94% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Power Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Genus Power Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Genus Power Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5312.72313.22
10314.31313.86
20314.2314.73
50316.87312.89
100297.48306.36
200296.61305.5

Source: Dion Global

Genus Power Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Genus Power Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.04%, FII holding fell to 18.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Genus Power Infrastructures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
86,50,3270.33258.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Genus Power Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTGenus Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTGenus Power Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C
Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTGenus Power Infra. - Proceedings Of The Postal Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTGenus Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTGenus Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Genus Power Infrastructures

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1992PLC051997 and registration number is 051997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumption meters for electricity, water or gas, flow meters and counting meters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4737.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ishwar Chand Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Keith Mario Torpy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Chavaly
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gyan Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag Mansukh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genus Power Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Genus Power Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹308.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Genus Power Infrastructures?

The Genus Power Infrastructures is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Power Infrastructures?

The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹9,388.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Power Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Power Infrastructures are ₹313.25 and ₹304.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Power Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Power Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹390.45 and 52-week low of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹210.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Genus Power Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Genus Power Infrastructures has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, -6.96% over 3 months, -19.94% over 1 year, 19.33% across 3 years, and 37.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures are 15.85 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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