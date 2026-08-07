Here's the live share price of Genus Power Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Genus Power Infrastructures has declined 19.94% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Power Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|312.72
|313.22
|10
|314.31
|313.86
|20
|314.2
|314.73
|50
|316.87
|312.89
|100
|297.48
|306.36
|200
|296.61
|305.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Genus Power Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.04%, FII holding fell to 18.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|86,50,327
|0.33
|258.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Genus Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Genus Power Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Genus Power Infra. - Proceedings Of The Postal Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Genus Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Genus Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1992PLC051997 and registration number is 051997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumption meters for electricity, water or gas, flow meters and counting meters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4737.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹308.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Power Infrastructures is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹9,388.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Power Infrastructures are ₹313.25 and ₹304.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Power Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹390.45 and 52-week low of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹210.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Power Infrastructures has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, -6.96% over 3 months, -19.94% over 1 year, 19.33% across 3 years, and 37.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures are 15.85 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global