GENUS POWER INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹271.50 Closed
4.9912.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.50₹271.50
₹271.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.00₹276.95
₹271.50
Open Price
₹271.50
Prev. Close
₹258.60
Volume
2,04,697

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1271.5
  • R2271.5
  • R3271.5
  • Pivot
    271.5
  • S1271.5
  • S2271.5
  • S3271.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.59251.04
  • 1079.62241.04
  • 2079.34224.22
  • 5081.51189.04
  • 10079.93156.25
  • 20078.77127.57

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,29,75,0000.69237.7

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & Issue of Warrants
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1992PLC051997 and registration number is 051997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 685.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishwar Chand Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Agarwal
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshwar Pareek
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Agarwal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Kothari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Dr. Keith Mario Torpy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹6,994.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 130.54 and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 7.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹271.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹276.95 and 52-week low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹76.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

