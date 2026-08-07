What is the share price of Genus Power Infrastructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹308.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Genus Power Infrastructures? The Genus Power Infrastructures is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Power Infrastructures? The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹9,388.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Power Infrastructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Power Infrastructures are ₹313.25 and ₹304.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Power Infrastructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Power Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹390.45 and 52-week low of Genus Power Infrastructures is ₹210.70 as on .

How has the Genus Power Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Genus Power Infrastructures has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -0.56% for the past month, -6.96% over 3 months, -19.94% over 1 year, 19.33% across 3 years, and 37.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures are 15.85 and 4.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global