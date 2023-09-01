Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,29,75,000
|0.69
|237.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & Issue of Warrants
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1992PLC051997 and registration number is 051997. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 685.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹6,994.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 130.54 and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 7.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹271.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹276.95 and 52-week low of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹76.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.