What is the Market Cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.? The market cap of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹6,994.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 130.54 and PB ratio of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is 7.1 as on .

What is the share price of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹271.50 as on .