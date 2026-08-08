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Westlife Foodworld Share Price

NSE
BSE

WESTLIFE FOODWORLD

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)Restaurant
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Westlife Foodworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹588.00 Closed
1.92₹ 11.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Westlife Foodworld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹565.05₹605.10
₹588.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹398.35₹780.00
₹588.00
Open Price
₹583.55
Prev. Close
₹576.90
Volume
6,476

Source: Dion Global

Westlife Foodworld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Westlife Foodworld has declined 14.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Westlife Foodworld has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Westlife Foodworld Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Westlife Foodworld Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5496.28539.8
10491.25517.9
20488.53502.49
50473.72487.95
100470.08489.05
200505.48522.82

Source: Dion Global

Westlife Foodworld Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Westlife Foodworld saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.41%, while DII stake increased to 28.31%, FII holding fell to 6.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Westlife Foodworld Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
77,00,0000.44376.45
70,00,0000.85342.23
54,56,2330.49266.76
27,26,5630.68133.3
20,94,5250.73102.4
18,50,4390.4590.47
15,00,0000.4773.34
12,14,7231.3159.39
9,37,5970.0445.84
8,53,3940.6341.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Westlife Foodworld Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTWestlife Foodworld - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTWestlife Foodworld - Notice Of Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 26, 2026 And Annual Report For The Finan
Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTWestlife Foodworld - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTWestlife Foodworld - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTWestlife Foodworld - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028593 and registration number is 028593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jatia
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Ms. Smita Jatia
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amisha Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Kantilal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Westlife Foodworld Share Price

What is the share price of Westlife Foodworld?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Westlife Foodworld is ₹588.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Westlife Foodworld?

The Westlife Foodworld is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Westlife Foodworld?

The market cap of Westlife Foodworld is ₹9,169.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Westlife Foodworld?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Westlife Foodworld are ₹605.10 and ₹565.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Westlife Foodworld?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Westlife Foodworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Westlife Foodworld is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Westlife Foodworld is ₹398.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Westlife Foodworld performed historically in terms of returns?

The Westlife Foodworld has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, 17.12% over 3 months, -14.1% over 1 year, -14.26% across 3 years, and 2.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld are 289.34 and 14.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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