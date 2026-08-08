Here's the live share price of Westlife Foodworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Westlife Foodworld has declined 14.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Westlife Foodworld has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|496.28
|539.8
|10
|491.25
|517.9
|20
|488.53
|502.49
|50
|473.72
|487.95
|100
|470.08
|489.05
|200
|505.48
|522.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Westlife Foodworld saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.41%, while DII stake increased to 28.31%, FII holding fell to 6.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|77,00,000
|0.44
|376.45
|70,00,000
|0.85
|342.23
|54,56,233
|0.49
|266.76
|27,26,563
|0.68
|133.3
|20,94,525
|0.73
|102.4
|18,50,439
|0.45
|90.47
|15,00,000
|0.47
|73.34
|12,14,723
|1.31
|59.39
|9,37,597
|0.04
|45.84
|8,53,394
|0.63
|41.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Westlife Foodworld - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Westlife Foodworld - Notice Of Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 26, 2026 And Annual Report For The Finan
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Westlife Foodworld - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Westlife Foodworld - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Westlife Foodworld - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028593 and registration number is 028593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Westlife Foodworld is ₹588.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Westlife Foodworld is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Westlife Foodworld is ₹9,169.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Westlife Foodworld are ₹605.10 and ₹565.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Westlife Foodworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Westlife Foodworld is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Westlife Foodworld is ₹398.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Westlife Foodworld has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, 17.12% over 3 months, -14.1% over 1 year, -14.26% across 3 years, and 2.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld are 289.34 and 14.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global