Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WESTLIFE FOODWORLD LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹965.75 Closed
2.9327.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹938.30₹977.00
₹965.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹631.60₹993.00
₹965.75
Open Price
₹943.00
Prev. Close
₹938.25
Volume
1,62,290

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1980.87
  • R2998.28
  • R31,019.57
  • Pivot
    959.58
  • S1942.17
  • S2920.88
  • S3903.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5755.58922.9
  • 10737.74918.75
  • 20723.83915.83
  • 50682.84891.45
  • 100596.63847.04
  • 200536.52784.55

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.222.2116.2448.6547.92161.27241.45
8.166.957.1534.6043.88324.11220.69
4.303.172.9414.24-18.2017.7265.75
15.1429.1125.3169.4669.67211.0954.89
3.1511.6624.3547.8766.00240.8284.78
1.6412.0014.8537.3751.50286.6140.13
-1.5216.5230.5244.6450.10227.03138.22
0.3010.9818.8820.37-2.3559.42-1.66
-0.19-0.4013.86-1.84-38.8719.0919.09
8.98-0.23-1.7215.4435.27304.57109.70
4.10-0.270.5726.1814.4194.6912.44
2.68-14.960.8322.8837.0464.4118.62
29.3026.5253.4873.8977.39246.081.44
25.1556.2542.2849.155.3213.88-80.49
4.75-3.77-11.010.69-1.73542.53106.10
7.43-13.68-4.3634.6337.38313.68108.08
-5.84-12.84-4.7362.67111.06504.48187.22
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.31-2.190.6719.8110.4393.7285.30
0.680.65-9.28116.2273.43152.02-32.76

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Share Holdings

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund73,06,9621.14684.04
SBI Small Cap Fund44,00,0002.06411.91
DSP Small Cap Fund19,23,4441.55180.06
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund14,00,0001.12131.06
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund13,40,1171.38125.46
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund12,81,4311.68119.96
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund12,13,1791113.57
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund8,40,6101.1278.69
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund7,65,9413.3471.7
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund7,65,9001.4571.7
View All Mutual Funds

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028593 and registration number is 028593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jatia
    Chairperson
  • Ms. Smita Jatia
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Akshay Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Barpande
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amisha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kataria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Additional Director

FAQs on Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd.?

The market cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹14,630.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is 131.12 and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is 25.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Westlife Foodworld Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹965.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Westlife Foodworld Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹993.00 and 52-week low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹631.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

