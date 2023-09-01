Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.22
|2.21
|16.24
|48.65
|47.92
|161.27
|241.45
|8.16
|6.95
|7.15
|34.60
|43.88
|324.11
|220.69
|4.30
|3.17
|2.94
|14.24
|-18.20
|17.72
|65.75
|15.14
|29.11
|25.31
|69.46
|69.67
|211.09
|54.89
|3.15
|11.66
|24.35
|47.87
|66.00
|240.82
|84.78
|1.64
|12.00
|14.85
|37.37
|51.50
|286.61
|40.13
|-1.52
|16.52
|30.52
|44.64
|50.10
|227.03
|138.22
|0.30
|10.98
|18.88
|20.37
|-2.35
|59.42
|-1.66
|-0.19
|-0.40
|13.86
|-1.84
|-38.87
|19.09
|19.09
|8.98
|-0.23
|-1.72
|15.44
|35.27
|304.57
|109.70
|4.10
|-0.27
|0.57
|26.18
|14.41
|94.69
|12.44
|2.68
|-14.96
|0.83
|22.88
|37.04
|64.41
|18.62
|29.30
|26.52
|53.48
|73.89
|77.39
|246.08
|1.44
|25.15
|56.25
|42.28
|49.15
|5.32
|13.88
|-80.49
|4.75
|-3.77
|-11.01
|0.69
|-1.73
|542.53
|106.10
|7.43
|-13.68
|-4.36
|34.63
|37.38
|313.68
|108.08
|-5.84
|-12.84
|-4.73
|62.67
|111.06
|504.48
|187.22
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.31
|-2.19
|0.67
|19.81
|10.43
|93.72
|85.30
|0.68
|0.65
|-9.28
|116.22
|73.43
|152.02
|-32.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|73,06,962
|1.14
|684.04
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|44,00,000
|2.06
|411.91
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|19,23,444
|1.55
|180.06
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|14,00,000
|1.12
|131.06
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|13,40,117
|1.38
|125.46
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|12,81,431
|1.68
|119.96
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|12,13,179
|1
|113.57
|Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund
|8,40,610
|1.12
|78.69
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|7,65,941
|3.34
|71.7
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|7,65,900
|1.45
|71.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028593 and registration number is 028593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹14,630.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is 131.12 and PB ratio of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is 25.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹965.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Westlife Foodworld Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹993.00 and 52-week low of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is ₹631.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.