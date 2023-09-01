What is the Market Cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹11,934.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 36.43 and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 4.01 as on .

What is the share price of Zensar Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹533.90 as on .