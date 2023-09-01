Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|57,50,731
|1.36
|286.04
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|54,79,394
|0.79
|272.55
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|47,22,011
|2.19
|234.87
|HSBC Value Fund
|35,24,000
|1.93
|175.28
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|19,10,000
|1.92
|95
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|16,50,000
|1.25
|82.07
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|14,23,821
|0.97
|70.82
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|13,67,839
|0.75
|68.04
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|12,00,000
|1.19
|59.69
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|11,89,733
|1.27
|59.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1963PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1628.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹11,934.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 36.43 and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹533.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zensar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹534.85 and 52-week low of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹201.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.