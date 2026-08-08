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Zensar Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Zensar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹499.00 Closed
-0.45₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zensar Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹497.00₹507.50
₹499.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹423.35₹868.50
₹499.00
Open Price
₹500.05
Prev. Close
₹501.25
Volume
79,040

Source: Dion Global

Zensar Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zensar Technologies		-1.806.42-4.20-20.20-36.820.723.76
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zensar Technologies has declined 36.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Zensar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Zensar Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zensar Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5521.35510.33
10512.58511.64
20507.88506.33
50484.47500.8
100512.55524.78
200606.16582.15

Source: Dion Global

Zensar Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zensar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.98%, FII holding rose to 10.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zensar Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
83,93,5150.88356.98
55,78,7441.06237.26
45,69,1671.36194.33
24,96,6040.14106.18
19,82,0280.6784.3
16,72,0120.5371.11
15,21,4920.6264.71
15,11,7100.764.29
14,80,1100.3162.95
10,72,1110.545.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zensar Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTZensar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTZensar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTZensar Technologies - Update On Merge Of US Subsidiary
Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTZensar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTZensar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1963PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2738.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H V Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Manish Tandon
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ben Druskin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. U B Pravin Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zensar Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Zensar Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies is ₹499.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zensar Technologies?

The Zensar Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zensar Technologies?

The market cap of Zensar Technologies is ₹11,355.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zensar Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zensar Technologies are ₹507.50 and ₹497.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zensar Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zensar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zensar Technologies is ₹868.50 and 52-week low of Zensar Technologies is ₹423.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zensar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zensar Technologies has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 6.63% for the past month, -4.01% over 3 months, -36.69% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 3.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies are 14.63 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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