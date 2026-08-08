Here's the live share price of Zensar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zensar Technologies
|-1.80
|6.42
|-4.20
|-20.20
|-36.82
|0.72
|3.76
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zensar Technologies has declined 36.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Zensar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|521.35
|510.33
|10
|512.58
|511.64
|20
|507.88
|506.33
|50
|484.47
|500.8
|100
|512.55
|524.78
|200
|606.16
|582.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zensar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.98%, FII holding rose to 10.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|83,93,515
|0.88
|356.98
|55,78,744
|1.06
|237.26
|45,69,167
|1.36
|194.33
|24,96,604
|0.14
|106.18
|19,82,028
|0.67
|84.3
|16,72,012
|0.53
|71.11
|15,21,492
|0.62
|64.71
|15,11,710
|0.7
|64.29
|14,80,110
|0.31
|62.95
|10,72,111
|0.5
|45.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Zensar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Zensar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Zensar Technologies - Update On Merge Of US Subsidiary
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Zensar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Zensar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1963PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2738.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies is ₹499.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zensar Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zensar Technologies is ₹11,355.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zensar Technologies are ₹507.50 and ₹497.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zensar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zensar Technologies is ₹868.50 and 52-week low of Zensar Technologies is ₹423.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zensar Technologies has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 6.63% for the past month, -4.01% over 3 months, -36.69% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 3.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies are 14.63 and 2.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global