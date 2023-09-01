Follow Us

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹533.90 Closed
1.326.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹522.40₹540.00
₹533.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.50₹534.85
₹533.90
Open Price
₹531.45
Prev. Close
₹526.95
Volume
26,87,235

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1541.93
  • R2549.77
  • R3559.53
  • Pivot
    532.17
  • S1524.33
  • S2514.57
  • S3506.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5216.81512.9
  • 10217.87510.62
  • 20217.91501.88
  • 50225.86464.75
  • 100246.22413.55
  • 200308.24360.45

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Zensar Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan57,50,7311.36286.04
Nippon India Small Cap Fund54,79,3940.79272.55
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund47,22,0112.19234.87
HSBC Value Fund35,24,0001.93175.28
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund19,10,0001.9295
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund16,50,0001.2582.07
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan14,23,8210.9770.82
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund13,67,8390.7568.04
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund12,00,0001.1959.69
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund11,89,7331.2759.18
Zensar Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1963PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1628.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H V Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anant Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Manish Tandon
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A T Vaswani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Kasturirangan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ben Druskin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. U B Pravin Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zensar Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹11,934.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 36.43 and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zensar Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹533.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zensar Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zensar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹534.85 and 52-week low of Zensar Technologies Ltd. is ₹201.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

