What is the share price of Zensar Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zensar Technologies is ₹499.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Zensar Technologies? The Zensar Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zensar Technologies? The market cap of Zensar Technologies is ₹11,355.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zensar Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zensar Technologies are ₹507.50 and ₹497.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zensar Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zensar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zensar Technologies is ₹868.50 and 52-week low of Zensar Technologies is ₹423.35 as on .

How has the Zensar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Zensar Technologies has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 6.63% for the past month, -4.01% over 3 months, -36.69% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 3.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies are 14.63 and 2.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global