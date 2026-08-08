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Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹872.25 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹868.90₹882.10
₹872.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹418.65₹915.35
₹872.25
Open Price
₹875.00
Prev. Close
₹872.90
Volume
4,745

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has gained 101.89% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5862.31855.43
10843.55847.83
20816.01828.26
50773.1785
100714.9732.97
200631660.02

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding rose to 6.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 91.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTTamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTTamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTTamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTTamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTTamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1921PLC001908 and registration number is 001908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5819.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Ramachandran
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Salee S Nair
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vincent Menachery Devassy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C Chiranjeevi Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Shidambaranathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Deepak Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Kanagavalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Rama Moorthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Niranjan Sankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S R Aravind Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Kodeeswaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C S Ram Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. V Srinivasan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹872.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹13,812.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are ₹882.10 and ₹868.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹915.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹418.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 13.53% for the past month, 17.58% over 3 months, 101.89% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 11.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are 9.56 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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