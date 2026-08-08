What is the share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹872.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹13,812.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are ₹882.10 and ₹868.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹915.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹418.65 as on .

How has the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 13.53% for the past month, 17.58% over 3 months, 101.89% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 11.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are 9.56 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global