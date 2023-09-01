What is the Market Cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.? The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹8,660.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 8.2 and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 1.25 as on .

What is the share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹546.90 as on .