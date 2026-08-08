Here's the live share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has gained 101.89% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|862.31
|855.43
|10
|843.55
|847.83
|20
|816.01
|828.26
|50
|773.1
|785
|100
|714.9
|732.97
|200
|631
|660.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding rose to 6.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 91.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Tamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Tamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Tamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Tamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Tamilnad Mercantile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1921PLC001908 and registration number is 001908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5819.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹872.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹13,812.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are ₹882.10 and ₹868.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹915.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is ₹418.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 13.53% for the past month, 17.58% over 3 months, 101.89% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 11.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are 9.56 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global