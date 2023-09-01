Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹546.90 Closed
0.050.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹542.05₹555.00
₹546.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹399.00₹581.00
₹546.90
Open Price
₹545.90
Prev. Close
₹546.65
Volume
2,07,898

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1553.92
  • R2560.93
  • R3566.87
  • Pivot
    547.98
  • S1540.97
  • S2535.03
  • S3528.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5488.62536.29
  • 10478.7525.07
  • 20478.13503.92
  • 50260.67471.13
  • 100130.34455.39
  • 20065.17462.4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund59,6100.452.65
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund38,7090.451.72
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,4920.451.09
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,9200.450.62
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF6,3760.450.28
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund4,2610.040.19
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,9710.450.18
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8840.450.04
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF300
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund1000
View All Mutual Funds

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1921PLC001908 and registration number is 001908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Banking activities by Central, Commercial and Saving banks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3833.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. S Ezhil Jothi
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. A Niranjan Sankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S R Ashok
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P C G Asok Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D N Nirranjan Kani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balakrishnan Prabaharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Chiranjeevi Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Nagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Vijayadurai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Keshava Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Babu Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar C S
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹8,660.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 8.2 and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹546.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹581.00 and 52-week low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹399.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data