Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|59,610
|0.45
|2.65
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|38,709
|0.45
|1.72
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,492
|0.45
|1.09
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|13,920
|0.45
|0.62
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|6,376
|0.45
|0.28
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|4,261
|0.04
|0.19
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,971
|0.45
|0.18
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|884
|0.45
|0.04
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|3
|0
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|10
|0
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1921PLC001908 and registration number is 001908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Banking activities by Central, Commercial and Saving banks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3833.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹8,660.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 8.2 and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹546.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹581.00 and 52-week low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. is ₹399.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.