Info Edge (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC068021 and registration number is 068021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1562.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.