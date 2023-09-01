Follow Us

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Largecap | NSE
₹4,372.35 Closed
0.9440.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,308.95₹4,396.00
₹4,372.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,308.20₹4,984.50
₹4,372.35
Open Price
₹4,331.95
Prev. Close
₹4,331.50
Volume
1,15,232

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,405.05
  • R24,444.05
  • R34,492.1
  • Pivot
    4,357
  • S14,318
  • S24,269.95
  • S34,230.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,875.954,292.43
  • 103,825.324,292.59
  • 203,848.984,352.23
  • 504,099.314,374.86
  • 1004,006.474,253.95
  • 2004,275.574,149.11

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund41,09,0355.851,884.86
Axis Focused 25 Fund19,94,2225.85914.77
UTI Flexi Cap Fund19,25,5023.42883.25
Axis Bluechip Fund11,66,9561.58535.29
Axis Flexi Cap Fund3,89,4631.58178.65
Nippon India Growth Fund2,75,0000.73126.15
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund2,25,4400.96103.41
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES1,97,1252.8390.42
UTI Mastershare1,91,8700.7688.01
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund1,88,0051.0386.24
View All Mutual Funds

Info Edge (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Updates
    Info Edge (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015'.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:52 PM

About Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC068021 and registration number is 068021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1562.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kapoor
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani
    Founder & Exe Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Hitesh Oberoi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chintan Thakkar
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bala Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Info Edge (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Info Edge (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹55,956.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Info Edge (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is -520.96 and PB ratio of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is 4.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Info Edge (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹4,372.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Info Edge (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Info Edge (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹4,984.50 and 52-week low of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹3,308.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

