Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|41,09,035
|5.85
|1,884.86
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|19,94,222
|5.85
|914.77
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|19,25,502
|3.42
|883.25
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|11,66,956
|1.58
|535.29
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|3,89,463
|1.58
|178.65
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,75,000
|0.73
|126.15
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|2,25,440
|0.96
|103.41
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|1,97,125
|2.83
|90.42
|UTI Mastershare
|1,91,870
|0.76
|88.01
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|1,88,005
|1.03
|86.24
Info Edge (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC068021 and registration number is 068021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1562.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹55,956.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is -520.96 and PB ratio of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is 4.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹4,372.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Info Edge (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹4,984.50 and 52-week low of Info Edge (India) Ltd. is ₹3,308.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.