Here's the live share price of Info Edge (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Info Edge (India)
|0.28
|6.06
|25.27
|4.40
|-9.69
|8.44
|2.90
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-2.53
|-8.80
|-16.16
|-21.99
|-31.57
|-17.91
|-13.49
|Just Dial
|-4.94
|23.25
|25.26
|-2.27
|-18.32
|-4.55
|-6.83
|Matrimony.com
|10.78
|8.94
|11.51
|-10.75
|-9.19
|-10.46
|-15.67
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|1.64
|-7.19
|-15.64
|-24.74
|-32.36
|-45.55
|-30.56
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.52
|-8.62
|-20.30
|14.56
|-6.93
|34.37
|15.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Info Edge (India) has declined 9.69% compared to peers like IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Info Edge (India) has outperformed peers relative to IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%) and Just Dial (-6.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,242.39
|1,239.46
|10
|1,213.78
|1,226.9
|20
|1,201.74
|1,194.56
|50
|1,076.87
|1,122.95
|100
|1,030.16
|1,101.73
|200
|1,159.61
|1,150.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Info Edge (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.47%, while DII stake increased to 27.83%, FII holding fell to 23.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,07,00,000
|2.13
|1,046.46
|1,04,43,567
|3.3
|1,021.38
|70,82,000
|3.03
|692.62
|67,88,648
|1.78
|663.93
|62,22,912
|0.72
|608.6
|38,78,444
|0.48
|379.31
|32,06,435
|0.43
|313.59
|31,74,245
|0.57
|310.44
|27,73,721
|0.53
|271.27
|23,65,550
|1.84
|231.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Info Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Info Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Info Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Info Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Info Edge (India) - Company Update On Naukri Jobspeak Report
Source: Dion Global
Info Edge (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC068021 and registration number is 068021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3052.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Info Edge (India) is ₹1,230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Info Edge (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Info Edge (India) is ₹79,755.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Info Edge (India) are ₹1,242.70 and ₹1,223.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Info Edge (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Info Edge (India) is ₹1,439.95 and 52-week low of Info Edge (India) is ₹909.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Info Edge (India) has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 6.06% for the past month, 25.27% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 8.44% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Info Edge (India) are 55.01 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global