What is the share price of Info Edge (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Info Edge (India) is ₹1,230.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Info Edge (India)? The Info Edge (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Info Edge (India)? The market cap of Info Edge (India) is ₹79,755.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Info Edge (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Info Edge (India) are ₹1,242.70 and ₹1,223.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Info Edge (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Info Edge (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Info Edge (India) is ₹1,439.95 and 52-week low of Info Edge (India) is ₹909.20 as on .

How has the Info Edge (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Info Edge (India) has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 6.06% for the past month, 25.27% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 8.44% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Info Edge (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Info Edge (India) are 55.01 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global