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Info Edge (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFO EDGE (INDIA)

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
ConsumptionDigitalDroneInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Info Edge (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,230.00 Closed
0.16₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Info Edge (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,223.80₹1,242.70
₹1,230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹909.20₹1,439.95
₹1,230.00
Open Price
₹1,235.05
Prev. Close
₹1,228.00
Volume
24,835

Source: Dion Global

Info Edge (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Info Edge (India)		0.286.0625.274.40-9.698.442.90
IndiaMART InterMESH		-2.53-8.80-16.16-21.99-31.57-17.91-13.49
Just Dial		-4.9423.2525.26-2.27-18.32-4.55-6.83
Matrimony.com		10.788.9411.51-10.75-9.19-10.46-15.67
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		1.64-7.19-15.64-24.74-32.36-45.55-30.56
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.52-8.62-20.3014.56-6.9334.3715.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Info Edge (India) has declined 9.69% compared to peers like IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Info Edge (India) has outperformed peers relative to IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%) and Just Dial (-6.83%).

Info Edge (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Info Edge (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,242.391,239.46
101,213.781,226.9
201,201.741,194.56
501,076.871,122.95
1001,030.161,101.73
2001,159.611,150.26

Source: Dion Global

Info Edge (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Info Edge (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.47%, while DII stake increased to 27.83%, FII holding fell to 23.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Info Edge (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,07,00,0002.131,046.46
1,04,43,5673.31,021.38
70,82,0003.03692.62
67,88,6481.78663.93
62,22,9120.72608.6
38,78,4440.48379.31
32,06,4350.43313.59
31,74,2450.57310.44
27,73,7210.53271.27
23,65,5501.84231.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Info Edge (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTInfo Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTInfo Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTInfo Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTInfo Edge (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTInfo Edge (India) - Company Update On Naukri Jobspeak Report

Source: Dion Global

About Info Edge (India)

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC068021 and registration number is 068021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3052.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kapoor
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani
    Founder & Exe Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Hitesh Oberoi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sachar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Magow
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Info Edge (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Info Edge (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Info Edge (India) is ₹1,230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Info Edge (India)?

The Info Edge (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Info Edge (India)?

The market cap of Info Edge (India) is ₹79,755.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Info Edge (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Info Edge (India) are ₹1,242.70 and ₹1,223.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Info Edge (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Info Edge (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Info Edge (India) is ₹1,439.95 and 52-week low of Info Edge (India) is ₹909.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Info Edge (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Info Edge (India) has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 6.06% for the past month, 25.27% over 3 months, -9.69% over 1 year, 8.44% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Info Edge (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Info Edge (India) are 55.01 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Info Edge (India) News

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