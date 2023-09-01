Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Page Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Largecap | NSE
₹39,822.00 Closed
-0.82-331.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Page Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39,752.00₹40,308.90
₹39,822.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34,952.65₹54,349.10
₹39,822.00
Open Price
₹40,149.95
Prev. Close
₹40,153.20
Volume
12,243

Page Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140,155.27
  • R240,510.53
  • R340,712.17
  • Pivot
    39,953.63
  • S139,598.37
  • S239,396.73
  • S339,041.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553,051.7239,863.51
  • 1052,045.4939,895.52
  • 2051,592.5739,651.94
  • 5050,532.8939,050.1
  • 10046,978.5439,174.01
  • 20044,833.8840,138.89

Page Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Page Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Page Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Blue Chip Fund3,17,0003.051,198.42
SBI Focused Equity Fund1,90,0002.4718.3
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund1,27,4110.81481.68
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund96,0003.07362.93
SBI Multicap Fund77,0002.26291.1
SBI Magnum Global Fund73,0004.48275.98
SBI Large & Midcap Fund72,2301.97273.07
UTI Flexi Cap Fund67,5920.99255.53
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan59,7560.72225.91
SBI Flexi Cap Fund49,6651.05187.76
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Page Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 4th Interim Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend

About Page Industries Ltd.

Page Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA1994PLC016554 and registration number is 016554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3886.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Maini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunder Genomal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shamir Genomal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. V S Ganesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nari Genomal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Genomal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mark Fedyk
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G P Albal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B C Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rukmani Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Berry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Genomal
    Alternate Director
  • Mr. Rohan Genomal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arif Vazirally
    Independent Director

FAQs on Page Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Page Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹44,416.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Page Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Page Industries Ltd. is 85.0 and PB ratio of Page Industries Ltd. is 32.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Page Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Page Industries Ltd. is ₹39,822.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Page Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Page Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹54,349.10 and 52-week low of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹34,952.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data