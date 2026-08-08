What is the share price of Page Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Page Industries is ₹39,985.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Page Industries? The Page Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Page Industries? The market cap of Page Industries is ₹44,598.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Page Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Page Industries are ₹40,210.00 and ₹39,810.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Page Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Page Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Page Industries is ₹47,299.95 and 52-week low of Page Industries is ₹29,800.00 as on .

How has the Page Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Page Industries has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Page Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Page Industries are 58.39 and 29.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global