Here's the live share price of Page Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Page Industries has declined 12.55% compared to peers like Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Page Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pearl Global Industries (64.88%) and Arvind Fashions (16.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40,428.81
|40,105.07
|10
|40,257.83
|40,200.85
|20
|40,365.28
|40,276.77
|50
|39,867.23
|39,669.86
|100
|37,443.02
|38,597.75
|200
|36,995.09
|38,535.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Page Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.64%, FII holding fell to 18.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,17,411
|1.53
|1,313.13
|3,17,000
|2.38
|1,311.43
|2,51,471
|1.22
|1,040.34
|1,79,433
|2.4
|742.31
|1,27,122
|0.96
|525.9
|1,22,953
|0.64
|508.66
|1,21,443
|1.23
|502.41
|1,05,709
|1.81
|437.32
|96,000
|0.81
|397.15
|81,778
|1.68
|338.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Page Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Page Industries - 31St AGM Notice And Book Closure For AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Page Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Page Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Page Industries - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Page Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA1994PLC016554 and registration number is 016554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5246.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Page Industries is ₹39,985.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Page Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Page Industries is ₹44,598.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Page Industries are ₹40,210.00 and ₹39,810.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Page Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Page Industries is ₹47,299.95 and 52-week low of Page Industries is ₹29,800.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Page Industries has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Page Industries are 58.39 and 29.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global