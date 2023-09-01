Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|3,17,000
|3.05
|1,198.42
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|1,90,000
|2.4
|718.3
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,27,411
|0.81
|481.68
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|96,000
|3.07
|362.93
|SBI Multicap Fund
|77,000
|2.26
|291.1
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|73,000
|4.48
|275.98
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|72,230
|1.97
|273.07
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|67,592
|0.99
|255.53
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|59,756
|0.72
|225.91
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|49,665
|1.05
|187.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 4th Interim Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
Page Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA1994PLC016554 and registration number is 016554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3886.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹44,416.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Page Industries Ltd. is 85.0 and PB ratio of Page Industries Ltd. is 32.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Page Industries Ltd. is ₹39,822.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Page Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹54,349.10 and 52-week low of Page Industries Ltd. is ₹34,952.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.