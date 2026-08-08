Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Page Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAGE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles
Theme
ManufacturingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCapBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Page Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39,985.00 Closed
0.36₹ 143.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Page Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39,810.00₹40,210.00
₹39,985.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29,800.00₹47,299.95
₹39,985.00
Open Price
₹39,810.00
Prev. Close
₹39,841.60
Volume
167

Source: Dion Global

Page Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Page Industries has declined 12.55% compared to peers like Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Page Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pearl Global Industries (64.88%) and Arvind Fashions (16.44%).

Page Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Page Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540,428.8140,105.07
1040,257.8340,200.85
2040,365.2840,276.77
5039,867.2339,669.86
10037,443.0238,597.75
20036,995.0938,535.51

Source: Dion Global

Page Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Page Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.64%, FII holding fell to 18.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Page Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,17,4111.531,313.13
3,17,0002.381,311.43
2,51,4711.221,040.34
1,79,4332.4742.31
1,27,1220.96525.9
1,22,9530.64508.66
1,21,4431.23502.41
1,05,7091.81437.32
96,0000.81397.15
81,7781.68338.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Page Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTPage Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 16, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTPage Industries - 31St AGM Notice And Book Closure For AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTPage Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTPage Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 14, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTPage Industries - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Page Industries

Page Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KA1994PLC016554 and registration number is 016554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5246.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunder Genomal
    Chairman
  • Mr. V S Ganesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shamir Genomal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Genomal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Christopher Carroll Smith
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Genomal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Genomal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Berry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Bhate
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arif Vazirally
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shravan Subramanyam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Eshwara Prabhala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Ramkrishin Malkani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Page Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Page Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Page Industries is ₹39,985.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Page Industries?

The Page Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Page Industries?

The market cap of Page Industries is ₹44,598.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Page Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Page Industries are ₹40,210.00 and ₹39,810.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Page Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Page Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Page Industries is ₹47,299.95 and 52-week low of Page Industries is ₹29,800.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Page Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Page Industries has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, 7.19% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Page Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Page Industries are 58.39 and 29.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Page Industries News

More Page Industries News
Market Pulse