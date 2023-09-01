Follow Us

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Largecap | NSE
₹467.05 Closed
-0.14-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹463.15₹471.95
₹467.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹364.25₹515.70
₹467.05
Open Price
₹470.05
Prev. Close
₹467.70
Volume
9,64,692

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1471.42
  • R2476.08
  • R3480.22
  • Pivot
    467.28
  • S1462.62
  • S2458.48
  • S3453.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5380.1458.4
  • 10376.87452.82
  • 20387.49452.66
  • 50407.41460.29
  • 100383.72461.27
  • 200384.94451.96

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.941.48-1.016.1712.3318.4160.87
11.4832.1065.1176.7894.67818.521,501.69
-3.76-24.1727.69159.90372.781,330.394,048.23

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Share Holdings

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan85,00,0000.98393.64
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund60,03,3990.99278.02
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund48,90,9242.45226.5
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund42,31,5651.73195.96
Nippon India Growth Fund34,52,2650.92159.87
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan33,00,0001.04152.82
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund29,73,4992.31137.7
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund25,25,0000.78116.93
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund17,85,9160.9582.71
Franklin India Prima Fund15,68,3640.8472.63
View All Mutual Funds

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL1998PLC097614 and registration number is 097614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7709.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar
    Director - Commercial
  • Mrs. Saroj Bala
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Narain Misra
    Director
  • Mr. R K Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kundra
    Director
  • Mr. Rajib Sekhar Sahoo
    Director

FAQs on Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.?

The market cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹32,739.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 4.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹467.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹515.70 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹364.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

