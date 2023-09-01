What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.? The market cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹32,739.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 4.13 as on .

What is the share price of Indraprastha Gas Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹467.05 as on .