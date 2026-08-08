What is the share price of Indraprastha Gas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas is ₹152.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indraprastha Gas? The Indraprastha Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Gas? The market cap of Indraprastha Gas is ₹21,280.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indraprastha Gas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Gas are ₹155.20 and ₹151.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Gas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Gas is ₹223.55 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Gas is ₹141.60 as on .

How has the Indraprastha Gas performed historically in terms of returns? The Indraprastha Gas has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -26.05% over 1 year, -12.69% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas are 13.73 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global