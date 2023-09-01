Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|85,00,000
|0.98
|393.64
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|60,03,399
|0.99
|278.02
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|48,90,924
|2.45
|226.5
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|42,31,565
|1.73
|195.96
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|34,52,265
|0.92
|159.87
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|33,00,000
|1.04
|152.82
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|29,73,499
|2.31
|137.7
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|25,25,000
|0.78
|116.93
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|17,85,916
|0.95
|82.71
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|15,68,364
|0.84
|72.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL1998PLC097614 and registration number is 097614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7709.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹32,739.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is 4.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹467.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹515.70 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is ₹364.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.