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Indraprastha Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDRAPRASTHA GAS

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE MidCapBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of Indraprastha Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹152.00 Closed
-1.52₹ -2.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indraprastha Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.80₹155.20
₹152.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.60₹223.55
₹152.00
Open Price
₹154.75
Prev. Close
₹154.35
Volume
92,477

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indraprastha Gas has declined 26.05% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Indraprastha Gas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Indraprastha Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5152.67153.63
10151.78153.08
20152.2153.69
50159156.8
100158.88161.54
200174.76171.56

Source: Dion Global

Indraprastha Gas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indraprastha Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 30.02%, FII holding fell to 10.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,48,57,9501.091,563.07
5,11,41,8590.84842.72
85,28,6720.48140.54
71,00,0001.75116.99
68,01,9880.6112.08
65,02,8800.1107.15
35,90,0001.0159.16
31,18,2150.8551.38
26,94,2121.2144.4
24,85,1550.4640.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indraprastha Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Jul 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Gas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTIndraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL1998PLC097614 and registration number is 097614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16166.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 280.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Dubey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Chatiwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mohit Bhatia
    Director - Commercial
  • Ms. Niharika Rai
    Director
  • Dr. Shyam Agrawal
    Director
  • Dr. Simrit Kaur
    Director
  • Mrs. Namita Pradhan
    Director
  • Prof. Rajni Abbi
    Director
  • Dr. Manish Sitaram Dabhade
    Director

FAQs on Indraprastha Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Indraprastha Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas is ₹152.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indraprastha Gas?

The Indraprastha Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Gas?

The market cap of Indraprastha Gas is ₹21,280.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indraprastha Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Gas are ₹155.20 and ₹151.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indraprastha Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Gas is ₹223.55 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Gas is ₹141.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indraprastha Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indraprastha Gas has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -26.05% over 1 year, -12.69% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas are 13.73 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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