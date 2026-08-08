Here's the live share price of Indraprastha Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indraprastha Gas has declined 26.05% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Indraprastha Gas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|152.67
|153.63
|10
|151.78
|153.08
|20
|152.2
|153.69
|50
|159
|156.8
|100
|158.88
|161.54
|200
|174.76
|171.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indraprastha Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 30.02%, FII holding fell to 10.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,48,57,950
|1.09
|1,563.07
|5,11,41,859
|0.84
|842.72
|85,28,672
|0.48
|140.54
|71,00,000
|1.75
|116.99
|68,01,988
|0.6
|112.08
|65,02,880
|0.1
|107.15
|35,90,000
|1.01
|59.16
|31,18,215
|0.85
|51.38
|26,94,212
|1.21
|44.4
|24,85,155
|0.46
|40.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Gas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Indraprastha Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL1998PLC097614 and registration number is 097614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16166.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 280.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indraprastha Gas is ₹152.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indraprastha Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indraprastha Gas is ₹21,280.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indraprastha Gas are ₹155.20 and ₹151.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indraprastha Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indraprastha Gas is ₹223.55 and 52-week low of Indraprastha Gas is ₹141.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indraprastha Gas has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -26.05% over 1 year, -12.69% across 3 years, and -10.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indraprastha Gas are 13.73 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global