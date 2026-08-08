Here's the live share price of Vardhman Special Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Special Steels has gained 30.42% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Special Steels has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|302.16
|312.23
|10
|300.88
|306.42
|20
|294.21
|299.67
|50
|283.37
|288.12
|100
|268.47
|278.86
|200
|271.84
|271.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Special Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,78,601
|0.53
|66.48
|7,40,000
|0.22
|20.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Special St - Demat Report For The Month Ended July, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:38 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Special St - Link Of Audio Recording.
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PB2010PLC033930 and registration number is 033930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1754.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Special Steels is ₹342.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Special Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹3,316.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Special Steels are ₹344.95 and ₹328.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Special Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹205.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Special Steels has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 26.9% for the past month, 23.67% over 3 months, 30.42% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 18.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels are 35.63 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global