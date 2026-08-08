Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vardhman Special Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Special Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹342.95 Closed
2.90₹ 9.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vardhman Special Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹328.00₹344.95
₹342.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.65₹349.65
₹342.95
Open Price
₹344.95
Prev. Close
₹333.30
Volume
25,683

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Special Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Special Steels has gained 30.42% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Msafe Equipments (38.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Special Steels has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Vardhman Special Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Special Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5302.16312.23
10300.88306.42
20294.21299.67
50283.37288.12
100268.47278.86
200271.84271.84

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Special Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Special Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vardhman Special Steels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,78,6010.5366.48
7,40,0000.2220.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vardhman Special Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTVardhman Special St - Demat Report For The Month Ended July, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTVardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 29, 2026, 03:38 PM IST ISTVardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTVardhman Special St - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTVardhman Special St - Link Of Audio Recording.

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Special Steels

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PB2010PLC033930 and registration number is 033930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1754.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajendar Kumar Rewari
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Soumya Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Toshio Ito
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bharat Ram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Randhir Singh Kalsi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koichiro Hayashida
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vardhman Special Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Special Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Special Steels is ₹342.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Special Steels?

The Vardhman Special Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Special Steels?

The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹3,316.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Special Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Special Steels are ₹344.95 and ₹328.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Special Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Special Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹205.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Special Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Special Steels has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 26.9% for the past month, 23.67% over 3 months, 30.42% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 18.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels are 35.63 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Special Steels News

More Vardhman Special Steels News
Market Pulse