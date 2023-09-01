Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹216.45 Closed
-0.53-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.95₹219.05
₹216.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.00₹225.30
₹216.45
Open Price
₹219.00
Prev. Close
₹217.60
Volume
1,58,928

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1219.62
  • R2222.88
  • R3226.72
  • Pivot
    215.78
  • S1212.52
  • S2208.68
  • S3205.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5255.71215.21
  • 10253.82209.6
  • 20248.2202.22
  • 50246.82196.28
  • 100237.29191.63
  • 200242.18178.67

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1116.942.9228.5378.88517.11230.46
4.0220.1741.12109.6558.221,225.80217.43
3.66-13.0912.4038.4840.88618.23618.23
1.071.071.071.071.071.071.07
-2.4723.5734.6837.9746.11165.03205.65

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund11,73,5440.3821.77

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PB2010PLC033930 and registration number is 033930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajendar Kumar Rewari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. Toshio Ito
    Director
  • Ms. Vidya Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. B K Choudhary
    Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Pahwa
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharyya
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Director
  • Ms. Shubhra Bhattacharya
    Director

FAQs on Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹1,758.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is 19.82 and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹216.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹225.30 and 52-week low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data