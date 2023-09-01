Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|11,73,544
|0.38
|21.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PB2010PLC033930 and registration number is 033930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹1,758.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is 19.82 and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹216.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹225.30 and 52-week low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.