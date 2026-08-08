What is the share price of Vardhman Special Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Special Steels is ₹342.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Vardhman Special Steels? The Vardhman Special Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Special Steels? The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹3,316.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Special Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Special Steels are ₹344.95 and ₹328.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Special Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Special Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹349.65 and 52-week low of Vardhman Special Steels is ₹205.65 as on .

How has the Vardhman Special Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Vardhman Special Steels has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 26.9% for the past month, 23.67% over 3 months, 30.42% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 18.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels are 35.63 and 4.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global