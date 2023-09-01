Follow Us

BASF India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BASF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,628.55 Closed
-0.14-3.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BASF India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,619.10₹2,661.30
₹2,628.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,193.00₹3,345.30
₹2,628.55
Open Price
₹2,660.00
Prev. Close
₹2,632.15
Volume
9,237

BASF India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,653.03
  • R22,678.27
  • R32,695.23
  • Pivot
    2,636.07
  • S12,610.83
  • S22,593.87
  • S32,568.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,847.62,581.09
  • 102,857.932,558.8
  • 202,902.292,562.28
  • 503,066.662,567.85
  • 1002,867.882,550.41
  • 2002,848.742,571.44

BASF India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

BASF India Ltd. Share Holdings

BASF India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund6,81,1323.28186.63
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan3,70,0002.94101.38
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,47,6281.3667.85
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund37,7640.4810.35
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund20,8760.545.72
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund18,5720.355.09
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,9670.281.64
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8720.281.06
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4520.280.67
View All Mutual Funds

BASF India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BASF India Ltd.

BASF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MH1943FLC003972 and registration number is 003972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13099.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Alexander Gerding
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R A Shah
    Director
  • Dr. Ramkumar Dhruva
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Bewoor
    Director
  • Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath
    Director
  • Dr. Carola Richter
    Director
  • Mr. Narendranath J Baliga
    Alternate Director

FAQs on BASF India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BASF India Ltd.?

The market cap of BASF India Ltd. is ₹11,377.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BASF India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 35.69 and PB ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BASF India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India Ltd. is ₹2,628.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BASF India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BASF India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BASF India Ltd. is ₹3,345.30 and 52-week low of BASF India Ltd. is ₹2,193.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

