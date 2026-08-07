What is the share price of BASF India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India is ₹4,080.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BASF India? The BASF India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BASF India? The market cap of BASF India is ₹17,660.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BASF India? Today’s highest and lowest price of BASF India are ₹4,142.35 and ₹3,900.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BASF India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BASF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BASF India is ₹4,821.00 and 52-week low of BASF India is ₹2,906.90 as on .

How has the BASF India performed historically in terms of returns? The BASF India has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 5.5% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 16.05% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BASF India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BASF India are 27.47 and 4.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global