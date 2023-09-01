Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|6,81,132
|3.28
|186.63
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|3,70,000
|2.94
|101.38
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,47,628
|1.36
|67.85
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,47,628
|1.36
|67.85
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|37,764
|0.48
|10.35
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|20,876
|0.54
|5.72
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|18,572
|0.35
|5.09
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,967
|0.28
|1.64
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,872
|0.28
|1.06
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,452
|0.28
|0.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BASF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MH1943FLC003972 and registration number is 003972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13099.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BASF India Ltd. is ₹11,377.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 35.69 and PB ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India Ltd. is ₹2,628.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BASF India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BASF India Ltd. is ₹3,345.30 and 52-week low of BASF India Ltd. is ₹2,193.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.