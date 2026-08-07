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BASF India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BASF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BASF India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,080.00 Closed
-1.06₹ -43.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BASF India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,900.00₹4,142.35
₹4,080.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,906.90₹4,821.00
₹4,080.00
Open Price
₹3,900.00
Prev. Close
₹4,123.55
Volume
3,922

Source: Dion Global

BASF India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BASF India has declined 10.97% compared to peers like Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, BASF India has underperformed peers relative to Fine Organic Industries (11.12%) and Elantas Beck India (27.38%).

BASF India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BASF India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,694.183,859.23
103,717.743,791.33
203,662.013,729.47
503,557.513,653.07
1003,564.443,657.61
2003,776.763,833.39

Source: Dion Global

BASF India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BASF India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.29%, FII holding fell to 5.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BASF India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,63,0512.19274.99
2,63,6571.295.02
97,0930.3734.99
43,0780.8815.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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BASF India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTBASF India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Aug 04, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTBASF India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTBASF India Lt - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTBASF India Lt - Dispatch Of Inland Letters To Shareholders Of The Company In Connection With The Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTBASF India Lt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About BASF India

BASF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MH1943FLC003972 and registration number is 003972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14985.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Alexander Gerding
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendranath J Baliga
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath
    Director
  • Dr. Ramkumar Dhruva
    Director
  • Mr. Bahram Vakil
    Director
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Andrew Postlethwaite
    Director

FAQs on BASF India Share Price

What is the share price of BASF India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India is ₹4,080.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BASF India?

The BASF India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BASF India?

The market cap of BASF India is ₹17,660.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BASF India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BASF India are ₹4,142.35 and ₹3,900.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BASF India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BASF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BASF India is ₹4,821.00 and 52-week low of BASF India is ₹2,906.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BASF India performed historically in terms of returns?

The BASF India has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 5.5% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 16.05% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BASF India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BASF India are 27.47 and 4.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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