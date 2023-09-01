What is the Market Cap of BASF India Ltd.? The market cap of BASF India Ltd. is ₹11,377.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BASF India Ltd.? P/E ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 35.69 and PB ratio of BASF India Ltd. is 4.22 as on .

What is the share price of BASF India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India Ltd. is ₹2,628.55 as on .