Here's the live share price of BASF India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BASF India has declined 10.97% compared to peers like Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, BASF India has underperformed peers relative to Fine Organic Industries (11.12%) and Elantas Beck India (27.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,694.18
|3,859.23
|10
|3,717.74
|3,791.33
|20
|3,662.01
|3,729.47
|50
|3,557.51
|3,653.07
|100
|3,564.44
|3,657.61
|200
|3,776.76
|3,833.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BASF India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.29%, FII holding fell to 5.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,63,051
|2.19
|274.99
|2,63,657
|1.2
|95.02
|97,093
|0.37
|34.99
|43,078
|0.88
|15.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|BASF India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|BASF India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|BASF India Lt - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|BASF India Lt - Dispatch Of Inland Letters To Shareholders Of The Company In Connection With The Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|BASF India Lt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
BASF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MH1943FLC003972 and registration number is 003972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14985.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BASF India is ₹4,080.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BASF India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BASF India is ₹17,660.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BASF India are ₹4,142.35 and ₹3,900.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BASF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BASF India is ₹4,821.00 and 52-week low of BASF India is ₹2,906.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BASF India has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 5.5% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 16.05% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BASF India are 27.47 and 4.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global