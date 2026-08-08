What is the share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹870.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Motilal Oswal Financial Services? The Motilal Oswal Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services? The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹52,386.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Motilal Oswal Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are ₹875.55 and ₹859.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹1,097.00 and 52-week low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹616.05 as on .

How has the Motilal Oswal Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, -5.18% over 1 year, 59.19% across 3 years, and 32.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are 26.46 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global