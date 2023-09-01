Follow Us

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹908.70 Closed
-1.22-11.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹902.60₹922.00
₹908.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹551.25₹962.80
₹908.70
Open Price
₹922.00
Prev. Close
₹919.95
Volume
1,08,631

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1920.13
  • R2930.77
  • R3939.53
  • Pivot
    911.37
  • S1900.73
  • S2891.97
  • S3881.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5707.04899.21
  • 10705.64894.87
  • 20716.45878.53
  • 50748.86817.94
  • 100760.26760.28
  • 200823.02731.14

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.639.2241.7350.4017.6534.744.99
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund76,18,6431.6638.79
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,00,0000.3941.92
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,20,0000.4635.21
Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund2,30,2151.0419.3
LIC MF Small Cap Fund20,0001.031.68
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,8260.271.58
Taurus Tax Shield17,3002.241.45
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,2160.271.02
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,7360.270.65
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,3960.270.37
View All Mutual Funds

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC153397 and registration number is 153397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2571.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Motilal Oswal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Menon
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajat Rajgarhia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Karnik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C N Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swanubhuti Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13,634.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is 14.63 and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹908.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹962.80 and 52-week low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹551.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

