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Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketInternet & E-CommerceNBFCPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Internet EconomyBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹870.00 Closed
0.52₹ 4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹859.00₹875.55
₹870.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹616.05₹1,097.00
₹870.00
Open Price
₹872.70
Prev. Close
₹865.50
Volume
1,12,586

Source: Dion Global

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined 5.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5853.42869
10885.65878.62
20922.47897.69
50911.48897.03
100837.59872.74
200856.19853.23

Source: Dion Global

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.20%, while DII stake increased to 6.78%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,00,0001.64513.7
43,92,0005.01417.81
28,21,7181.51268.43
18,56,7280.6176.63
18,17,9071.23172.94
12,46,1552.58118.55
9,15,0002.7587.04
8,10,9001.3677.14
8,06,5981.2376.73
7,31,2571.1369.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTMotilal Oswal Fin. - Revision In ESG Rating Received From ICRA ESG Ratings Limited: Upgrade In Impact Rating To '80 (Outstand
Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTMotilal Oswal Fin. - Intimation Of Analysts/Investors Meetings/Conferences
Jul 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTMotilal Oswal Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTMotilal Oswal Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMotilal Oswal Fin. - Grant Of Employee Stock Option

Source: Dion Global

About Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC153397 and registration number is 153397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4759.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Motilal Oswal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Menon
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajat Rajgarhia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pratik Oswal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swanubhuti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad Agnelo D�Souza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar P Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Smita Bhagat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹52,386.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are ₹875.55 and ₹859.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹1,097.00 and 52-week low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹616.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Motilal Oswal Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, -5.18% over 1 year, 59.19% across 3 years, and 32.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are 26.46 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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