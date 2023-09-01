Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.63
|9.22
|41.73
|50.40
|17.65
|34.74
|4.99
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|76,18,643
|1.6
|638.79
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,00,000
|0.39
|41.92
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,20,000
|0.46
|35.21
|Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund
|2,30,215
|1.04
|19.3
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|20,000
|1.03
|1.68
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,826
|0.27
|1.58
|Taurus Tax Shield
|17,300
|2.24
|1.45
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,216
|0.27
|1.02
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,736
|0.27
|0.65
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,396
|0.27
|0.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC153397 and registration number is 153397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2571.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13,634.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is 14.63 and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹908.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹962.80 and 52-week low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is ₹551.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.