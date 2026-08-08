Here's the live share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined 5.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|853.42
|869
|10
|885.65
|878.62
|20
|922.47
|897.69
|50
|911.48
|897.03
|100
|837.59
|872.74
|200
|856.19
|853.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.20%, while DII stake increased to 6.78%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,00,000
|1.64
|513.7
|43,92,000
|5.01
|417.81
|28,21,718
|1.51
|268.43
|18,56,728
|0.6
|176.63
|18,17,907
|1.23
|172.94
|12,46,155
|2.58
|118.55
|9,15,000
|2.75
|87.04
|8,10,900
|1.36
|77.14
|8,06,598
|1.23
|76.73
|7,31,257
|1.13
|69.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Motilal Oswal Fin. - Revision In ESG Rating Received From ICRA ESG Ratings Limited: Upgrade In Impact Rating To '80 (Outstand
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Motilal Oswal Fin. - Intimation Of Analysts/Investors Meetings/Conferences
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Motilal Oswal Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Motilal Oswal Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Motilal Oswal Fin. - Grant Of Employee Stock Option
Source: Dion Global
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC153397 and registration number is 153397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4759.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹870.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motilal Oswal Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹52,386.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are ₹875.55 and ₹859.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹1,097.00 and 52-week low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services is ₹616.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, -5.18% over 1 year, 59.19% across 3 years, and 32.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services are 26.46 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global