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Vesuvius India Share Price

NSE
BSE

VESUVIUS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vesuvius India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹447.95 Closed
0.67₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vesuvius India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.15₹452.00
₹447.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.00₹608.45
₹447.95
Open Price
₹440.15
Prev. Close
₹444.95
Volume
1,787

Source: Dion Global

Vesuvius India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vesuvius India has declined 16.59% compared to peers like RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vesuvius India has outperformed peers relative to RHI Magnesita India (1.63%) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers (40.72%).

Vesuvius India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vesuvius India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5448.16450.2
10451.99451.85
20458.63455.68
50463.29463.31
100474.2471.08
200479.72479

Source: Dion Global

Vesuvius India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vesuvius India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 22.03%, FII holding unchanged at 4.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vesuvius India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,50,93,7221.27691.22
72,18,5900.33330.58
69,02,1001.08316.08
39,35,7700.45180.24
28,80,0000.17131.89
24,00,0000.54109.91
12,86,0020.3258.89
10,86,0900.7349.74
4,90,2300.2622.45
3,00,0000.8513.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vesuvius India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTVesuvius India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About The Board Meeting Of The Company
Jul 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTVesuvius India - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
Jul 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTVesuvius India - Clarification sought from Vesuvius India Ltd
Jun 04, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTVesuvius India - Minutes Of 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On May 7, 2026.
May 14, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTVesuvius India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Vesuvius India

Vesuvius India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26933WB1991PLC052968 and registration number is 052968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2104.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Biswadip Gupta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Mohinder Rajput
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Pascal Genest
    Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Patrick Andre
    Director
  • Mr. Henry Knowles
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi
    Director

FAQs on Vesuvius India Share Price

What is the share price of Vesuvius India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vesuvius India is ₹447.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vesuvius India?

The Vesuvius India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vesuvius India?

The market cap of Vesuvius India is ₹9,091.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vesuvius India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vesuvius India are ₹452.00 and ₹440.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vesuvius India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vesuvius India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vesuvius India is ₹608.45 and 52-week low of Vesuvius India is ₹432.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vesuvius India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vesuvius India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -16.59% over 1 year, 9.95% across 3 years, and 29.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vesuvius India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vesuvius India are 34.88 and 5.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vesuvius India News

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