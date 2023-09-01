Follow Us

Vesuvius India Ltd. Share Price

VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,364.40 Closed
-1.9-65.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vesuvius India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,325.10₹3,411.00
₹3,364.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,396.60₹3,738.00
₹3,364.40
Open Price
₹3,411.00
Prev. Close
₹3,429.65
Volume
15,603

Vesuvius India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,408.73
  • R23,452.82
  • R33,494.63
  • Pivot
    3,366.92
  • S13,322.83
  • S23,281.02
  • S33,236.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,480.233,449.03
  • 101,470.983,447.02
  • 201,519.253,372.4
  • 501,468.953,048.58
  • 1001,283.642,663.19
  • 2001,162.242,242.87

Vesuvius India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.73-7.4245.26108.31126.46254.08179.84
2.115.049.009.9514.16265.45171.67
0.793.5462.44109.1384.76234.6985.70
2.1214.8922.1813.1524.8112.2112.21

Vesuvius India Ltd. Share Holdings

Vesuvius India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund16,56,7253.2607.06
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,36,3020.59269.8
Axis Small Cap Fund6,90,2961.68252.94
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,89,7840.68142.82
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,87,7731.85142.09
Nippon India Small Cap Fund2,88,0000.31105.53
Tata Small Cap Fund2,68,0001.7398.2
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan1,14,1101.8141.81
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan38,0001.2413.92
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund33,7280.7612.36
View All Mutual Funds

Vesuvius India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vesuvius India Ltd.

Vesuvius India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26933WB1991PLC052968 and registration number is 052968. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1047.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Biswadip Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Patrick Georges Felix Andre
    Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Henry James Knowles
    Director
  • Mr. Pascal Herve Martin Marie Genest
    Director

FAQs on Vesuvius India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vesuvius India Ltd.?

The market cap of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹6,828.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd. is 42.86 and PB ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd. is 6.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vesuvius India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹3,364.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vesuvius India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vesuvius India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹3,738.00 and 52-week low of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹1,396.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

