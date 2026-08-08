What is the share price of Vesuvius India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vesuvius India is ₹447.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Vesuvius India? The Vesuvius India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vesuvius India? The market cap of Vesuvius India is ₹9,091.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vesuvius India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vesuvius India are ₹452.00 and ₹440.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vesuvius India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vesuvius India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vesuvius India is ₹608.45 and 52-week low of Vesuvius India is ₹432.00 as on .

How has the Vesuvius India performed historically in terms of returns? The Vesuvius India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -16.59% over 1 year, 9.95% across 3 years, and 29.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vesuvius India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vesuvius India are 34.88 and 5.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global