Here's the live share price of Vesuvius India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vesuvius India has declined 16.59% compared to peers like RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vesuvius India has outperformed peers relative to RHI Magnesita India (1.63%) and Raghav Productivity Enhancers (40.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|448.16
|450.2
|10
|451.99
|451.85
|20
|458.63
|455.68
|50
|463.29
|463.31
|100
|474.2
|471.08
|200
|479.72
|479
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vesuvius India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 22.03%, FII holding unchanged at 4.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,50,93,722
|1.27
|691.22
|72,18,590
|0.33
|330.58
|69,02,100
|1.08
|316.08
|39,35,770
|0.45
|180.24
|28,80,000
|0.17
|131.89
|24,00,000
|0.54
|109.91
|12,86,002
|0.32
|58.89
|10,86,090
|0.73
|49.74
|4,90,230
|0.26
|22.45
|3,00,000
|0.85
|13.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Vesuvius India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About The Board Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Vesuvius India - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Vesuvius India - Clarification sought from Vesuvius India Ltd
|Jun 04, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Vesuvius India - Minutes Of 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On May 7, 2026.
|May 14, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Vesuvius India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Vesuvius India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26933WB1991PLC052968 and registration number is 052968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2104.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vesuvius India is ₹447.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vesuvius India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vesuvius India is ₹9,091.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vesuvius India are ₹452.00 and ₹440.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vesuvius India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vesuvius India is ₹608.45 and 52-week low of Vesuvius India is ₹432.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vesuvius India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -16.59% over 1 year, 9.95% across 3 years, and 29.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vesuvius India are 34.88 and 5.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global