Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|16,56,725
|3.2
|607.06
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,36,302
|0.59
|269.8
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|6,90,296
|1.68
|252.94
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,89,784
|0.68
|142.82
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,87,773
|1.85
|142.09
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|2,88,000
|0.31
|105.53
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|2,68,000
|1.73
|98.2
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan
|1,14,110
|1.81
|41.81
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|38,000
|1.24
|13.92
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|33,728
|0.76
|12.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vesuvius India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26933WB1991PLC052968 and registration number is 052968. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1047.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹6,828.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd. is 42.86 and PB ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd. is 6.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹3,364.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vesuvius India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹3,738.00 and 52-week low of Vesuvius India Ltd. is ₹1,396.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.