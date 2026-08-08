Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Petronet LNG Share Price

NSE
BSE

PETRONET LNG

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of Petronet LNG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.30 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Petronet LNG Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.25₹280.05
₹278.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹235.45₹326.40
₹278.30
Open Price
₹275.25
Prev. Close
₹278.90
Volume
48,249

Source: Dion Global

Petronet LNG Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Petronet LNG has declined 0.18% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Petronet LNG has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Indraprastha Gas (-10.38%).

Petronet LNG Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Petronet LNG Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5279.52281.02
10277.1279.53
20276.83278.45
50277.3277.58
100274.45277.85
200279.16280.72

Source: Dion Global

Petronet LNG Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Petronet LNG remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.68%, FII holding fell to 26.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Petronet LNG Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,60,00,0001.31730.08
1,74,74,3151.04490.68
1,00,08,1550.2281.03
82,18,3971.23230.77
76,82,7761.2215.73
51,85,0000.35145.59
50,00,0000.45140.4
49,90,3521.18140.13
46,73,7310.79131.24
41,00,0001.72115.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Petronet LNG Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTPetronetLNG - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet
Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTPetronetLNG - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTPetronetLNG - Notice For Non-Compliance With SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')-Comments Of The Board
Jul 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTPetronetLNG - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTPetronetLNG - Clarification sought from Petronet LNG Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1998PLC093073 and registration number is 093073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43494.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1500.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Saurav Mitra
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Pramod Narang
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raian Nogi Karanjawala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mitla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muker Jeet Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Milind Torawane
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arvinder Singh Sahney
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Khanna
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Petronet LNG Share Price

What is the share price of Petronet LNG?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petronet LNG is ₹278.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Petronet LNG?

The Petronet LNG is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Petronet LNG?

The market cap of Petronet LNG is ₹41,745.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Petronet LNG?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Petronet LNG are ₹280.05 and ₹275.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Petronet LNG?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petronet LNG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petronet LNG is ₹326.40 and 52-week low of Petronet LNG is ₹235.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Petronet LNG performed historically in terms of returns?

The Petronet LNG has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -0.18% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Petronet LNG?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Petronet LNG are 10.67 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Petronet LNG News

More Petronet LNG News
Market Pulse