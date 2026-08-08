What is the share price of Petronet LNG? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petronet LNG is ₹278.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Petronet LNG? The Petronet LNG is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Petronet LNG? The market cap of Petronet LNG is ₹41,745.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Petronet LNG? Today’s highest and lowest price of Petronet LNG are ₹280.05 and ₹275.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Petronet LNG? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petronet LNG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petronet LNG is ₹326.40 and 52-week low of Petronet LNG is ₹235.45 as on .

How has the Petronet LNG performed historically in terms of returns? The Petronet LNG has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -0.18% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Petronet LNG? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Petronet LNG are 10.67 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global