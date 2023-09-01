Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Petronet LNG Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PETRONET LNG LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Largecap | NSE
₹219.55 Closed
1.974.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Petronet LNG Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹214.70₹219.90
₹219.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.70₹242.40
₹219.55
Open Price
₹216.00
Prev. Close
₹215.30
Volume
42,63,216

Petronet LNG Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1221.3
  • R2223.2
  • R3226.5
  • Pivot
    218
  • S1216.1
  • S2212.8
  • S3210.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5202.21217.99
  • 10200.87219.58
  • 20201.24221.63
  • 50209.43223.89
  • 100214.28224.47
  • 200212.76223.07

Petronet LNG Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Petronet LNG Ltd. Share Holdings

Petronet LNG Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan2,60,00,0001.51607.23
SBI Long Term Equity Fund53,03,8030.81123.87
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan53,00,0000.84123.78
SBI Contra Fund47,00,0000.82109.77
Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund19,62,6821.3845.84
NJ Balanced Advantage Fund17,52,1421.0540.92
Templeton India Equity Income Fund17,00,0002.5139.7
Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund14,00,0002.0432.7
Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund12,00,0001.9628.03
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund11,87,5611.9727.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Petronet LNG Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Specia Dividend
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Petronet LNG Ltd.

Petronet LNG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1998PLC093073 and registration number is 093073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43168.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1500.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V K Mishra
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Pramod Narang
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Sidhartha Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mitla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Jain
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. S M Vaidya
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Alka Mittal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Petronet LNG Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Petronet LNG Ltd.?

The market cap of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹32,295.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd. is 9.71 and PB ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Petronet LNG Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹219.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Petronet LNG Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petronet LNG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹242.40 and 52-week low of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹195.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data