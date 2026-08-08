Here's the live share price of Petronet LNG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Petronet LNG has declined 0.18% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%), Mahanagar Gas (-11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Petronet LNG has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Indraprastha Gas (-10.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|279.52
|281.02
|10
|277.1
|279.53
|20
|276.83
|278.45
|50
|277.3
|277.58
|100
|274.45
|277.85
|200
|279.16
|280.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Petronet LNG remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.68%, FII holding fell to 26.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,60,00,000
|1.31
|730.08
|1,74,74,315
|1.04
|490.68
|1,00,08,155
|0.2
|281.03
|82,18,397
|1.23
|230.77
|76,82,776
|1.2
|215.73
|51,85,000
|0.35
|145.59
|50,00,000
|0.45
|140.4
|49,90,352
|1.18
|140.13
|46,73,731
|0.79
|131.24
|41,00,000
|1.72
|115.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|PetronetLNG - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|PetronetLNG - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|PetronetLNG - Notice For Non-Compliance With SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')-Comments Of The Board
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|PetronetLNG - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|PetronetLNG - Clarification sought from Petronet LNG Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Petronet LNG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1998PLC093073 and registration number is 093073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43494.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1500.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petronet LNG is ₹278.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Petronet LNG is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Petronet LNG is ₹41,745.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Petronet LNG are ₹280.05 and ₹275.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petronet LNG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petronet LNG is ₹326.40 and 52-week low of Petronet LNG is ₹235.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Petronet LNG has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -0.18% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Petronet LNG are 10.67 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global