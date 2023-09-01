Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.23
|-6.02
|-1.68
|-0.34
|-0.05
|-10.00
|-9.28
|-2.30
|-4.05
|-2.10
|2.88
|-5.82
|15.53
|98.05
|-3.00
|-5.27
|-1.60
|15.72
|25.16
|57.80
|-13.82
|-1.68
|-8.78
|-5.54
|9.01
|3.92
|-15.45
|-4.37
|-4.21
|-12.12
|-3.75
|16.40
|1.87
|25.47
|-2.72
|3.55
|15.05
|48.04
|87.54
|34.78
|205.71
|20.75
|7.40
|-0.11
|7.40
|74.02
|47.01
|415.64
|33.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,60,00,000
|1.51
|607.23
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|53,03,803
|0.81
|123.87
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|53,00,000
|0.84
|123.78
|SBI Contra Fund
|47,00,000
|0.82
|109.77
|Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund
|19,62,682
|1.38
|45.84
|NJ Balanced Advantage Fund
|17,52,142
|1.05
|40.92
|Templeton India Equity Income Fund
|17,00,000
|2.51
|39.7
|Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund
|14,00,000
|2.04
|32.7
|Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund
|12,00,000
|1.96
|28.03
|Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund
|11,87,561
|1.97
|27.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Specia Dividend
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Petronet LNG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1998PLC093073 and registration number is 093073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43168.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1500.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹32,295.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd. is 9.71 and PB ratio of Petronet LNG Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹219.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petronet LNG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹242.40 and 52-week low of Petronet LNG Ltd. is ₹195.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.