Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

EPACK Durables Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPACK DURABLES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EPACK Durables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹241.75 Closed
-2.50₹ -6.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EPACK Durables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.75₹245.55
₹241.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.65₹421.00
₹241.75
Open Price
₹240.70
Prev. Close
₹247.95
Volume
20,464

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPACK Durables has gained 3.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.59%.

EPACK Durables’s current P/E of 56.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EPACK Durables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPACK Durables		-3.953.09-11.33-39.37-32.635.193.08
LG Electronics India		1.536.37-1.20-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.402.84-4.54-13.49-5.233.993.08
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.57-8.02-27.62-42.84-27.7850.4721.40
Voltas		-1.9810.3212.925.3610.3418.227.04
PG Electroplast		0.569.827.8011.60-23.6263.9978.57
Whirlpool of India		1.4915.68-6.98-31.87-0.98-11.57-17.81
Avalon Technologies		1.56-3.556.3814.9046.7035.6720.09
Symphony		-5.12-14.34-7.18-16.66-27.30-11.61-10.28
Electronics Mart India		-3.623.78-18.91-26.35-20.0211.692.66
HPL Electric & Power		-5.332.66-16.76-30.91-8.2156.0248.97
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		-1.34-3.02-17.61-32.50-33.0828.9625.90
IKIO Technologies		-2.81-9.83-25.54-34.76-33.16-30.00-19.26
MIRC Electronics		0.32-13.5321.18-3.05122.1528.3014.63
CWD		9.8913.91-13.961.6963.13-3.1754.03
Elin Electronics		-3.75-20.25-27.43-35.6113.39-5.26-11.03
Shree Refrigerations		-4.46-6.30-16.69-17.05-0.40-0.13-0.08
BPL		-0.55-9.31-12.69-37.79-29.16-3.4416.27
Sharp India		7.8814.1510.43-20.63-18.50-3.376.26
Calcom Vision		0.32-24.58-30.71-22.80-0.88-18.7930.14

Over the last one year, EPACK Durables has declined 32.63% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.78%). From a 5 year perspective, EPACK Durables has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.08%).

EPACK Durables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EPACK Durables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5249.63249.67
10252.24250.63
20250.08251.2
50260.66259.47
100280.34280.07
200324.61306.54

EPACK Durables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EPACK Durables saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.20%, while DII stake increased to 7.06%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EPACK Durables Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,82,5530.3362.97
9,40,0000.5321.27
5,60,0000.6612.67
3,47,8150.137.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

EPACK Durables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 8:12 PM ISTEPACK Durables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 14, 2026, 5:20 PM ISTEPACK Durables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 9:26 PM ISTEPACK Durables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 10, 2026, 9:12 PM ISTEPACK Durables - Intimation Of Inauguration Of New Manufacturing Facility At Sri City, Andhra Pradesh By EMTPL - Wholly Owned
Feb 06, 2026, 11:37 PM ISTEPACK Durables - Update W.R.T. Intimation Of Receipt Of Incentive Under "M-SIPS"

About EPACK Durables

EPACK Durables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999UP2019PLC116048 and registration number is 116048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2170.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bajrang Bothra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajay D D Singhania
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narayan Lodha
    Exe.Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Pat Bothra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamachari Narasimhachari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Bhargava
    Independent Director

FAQs on EPACK Durables Share Price

What is the share price of EPACK Durables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPACK Durables is ₹241.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPACK Durables?

The EPACK Durables is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPACK Durables?

The market cap of EPACK Durables is ₹2,326.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPACK Durables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPACK Durables are ₹245.55 and ₹236.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPACK Durables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPACK Durables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPACK Durables is ₹421.00 and 52-week low of EPACK Durables is ₹216.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EPACK Durables performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPACK Durables has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 7.02% for the past month, -10.71% over 3 months, -34.59% over 1 year, 5.19% across 3 years, and 3.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPACK Durables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPACK Durables are 56.82 and 2.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

EPACK Durables News

More EPACK Durables News
icon
Market Pulse