Here's the live share price of EPACK Durables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPACK Durables has gained 3.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.59%.
EPACK Durables’s current P/E of 56.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPACK Durables
|-3.95
|3.09
|-11.33
|-39.37
|-32.63
|5.19
|3.08
|LG Electronics India
|1.53
|6.37
|-1.20
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.40
|2.84
|-4.54
|-13.49
|-5.23
|3.99
|3.08
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.57
|-8.02
|-27.62
|-42.84
|-27.78
|50.47
|21.40
|Voltas
|-1.98
|10.32
|12.92
|5.36
|10.34
|18.22
|7.04
|PG Electroplast
|0.56
|9.82
|7.80
|11.60
|-23.62
|63.99
|78.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.49
|15.68
|-6.98
|-31.87
|-0.98
|-11.57
|-17.81
|Avalon Technologies
|1.56
|-3.55
|6.38
|14.90
|46.70
|35.67
|20.09
|Symphony
|-5.12
|-14.34
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-27.30
|-11.61
|-10.28
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.62
|3.78
|-18.91
|-26.35
|-20.02
|11.69
|2.66
|HPL Electric & Power
|-5.33
|2.66
|-16.76
|-30.91
|-8.21
|56.02
|48.97
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|-1.34
|-3.02
|-17.61
|-32.50
|-33.08
|28.96
|25.90
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.81
|-9.83
|-25.54
|-34.76
|-33.16
|-30.00
|-19.26
|MIRC Electronics
|0.32
|-13.53
|21.18
|-3.05
|122.15
|28.30
|14.63
|CWD
|9.89
|13.91
|-13.96
|1.69
|63.13
|-3.17
|54.03
|Elin Electronics
|-3.75
|-20.25
|-27.43
|-35.61
|13.39
|-5.26
|-11.03
|Shree Refrigerations
|-4.46
|-6.30
|-16.69
|-17.05
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.08
|BPL
|-0.55
|-9.31
|-12.69
|-37.79
|-29.16
|-3.44
|16.27
|Sharp India
|7.88
|14.15
|10.43
|-20.63
|-18.50
|-3.37
|6.26
|Calcom Vision
|0.32
|-24.58
|-30.71
|-22.80
|-0.88
|-18.79
|30.14
Over the last one year, EPACK Durables has declined 32.63% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.78%). From a 5 year perspective, EPACK Durables has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|249.63
|249.67
|10
|252.24
|250.63
|20
|250.08
|251.2
|50
|260.66
|259.47
|100
|280.34
|280.07
|200
|324.61
|306.54
In the latest quarter, EPACK Durables saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.20%, while DII stake increased to 7.06%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,82,553
|0.33
|62.97
|9,40,000
|0.53
|21.27
|5,60,000
|0.66
|12.67
|3,47,815
|0.13
|7.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 8:12 PM IST
|EPACK Durables - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:20 PM IST
|EPACK Durables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:26 PM IST
|EPACK Durables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|EPACK Durables - Intimation Of Inauguration Of New Manufacturing Facility At Sri City, Andhra Pradesh By EMTPL - Wholly Owned
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
|EPACK Durables - Update W.R.T. Intimation Of Receipt Of Incentive Under "M-SIPS"
EPACK Durables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999UP2019PLC116048 and registration number is 116048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2170.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPACK Durables is ₹241.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPACK Durables is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EPACK Durables is ₹2,326.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPACK Durables are ₹245.55 and ₹236.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPACK Durables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPACK Durables is ₹421.00 and 52-week low of EPACK Durables is ₹216.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPACK Durables has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 7.02% for the past month, -10.71% over 3 months, -34.59% over 1 year, 5.19% across 3 years, and 3.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPACK Durables are 56.82 and 2.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.