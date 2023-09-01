Follow Us

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹323.25 Closed
-0.42-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.35₹328.50
₹323.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.30₹412.80
₹323.25
Open Price
₹326.00
Prev. Close
₹324.60
Volume
77,604

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328.95
  • R2333.8
  • R3339.1
  • Pivot
    323.65
  • S1318.8
  • S2313.5
  • S3308.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5291.77322.56
  • 10290.46318.61
  • 20294.13313.49
  • 50314.34304.66
  • 100271.72296.3
  • 200246.75288.23

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.677.8016.8129.40-15.57131.1948.65
-0.34-4.06-8.72-3.0715.7338.3944.81
4.1313.8822.7913.2810.51282.69100.93
17.6726.0374.9571.6650.98917.92258.15
1.74-7.3812.4416.2618.84143.39-33.25

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan51,10,9350.26159.41

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1961PLC012066 and registration number is 012066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2828.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G N Mehra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S M Dixit
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S G Mehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. M C Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R N Pisharody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H Sunder
    Independent Director

FAQs on Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,233.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is 11.89 and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹323.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹412.80 and 52-week low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹232.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

