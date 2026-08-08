Here's the live share price of Savita Oil Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Savita Oil Technologies has gained 76.98% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Savita Oil Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.52
|642.29
|10
|618.64
|628.46
|20
|600.48
|610.39
|50
|556.47
|561.17
|100
|459.75
|503.34
|200
|416.51
|457.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Savita Oil Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 13.18%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|44,86,192
|0.22
|230.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Savita Oil Tech - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For FY 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Savita Oil Tech - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Savita Oil Tech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Savita Oil Tech - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Savita Oil Tech - Earnings Release Of Q1 FY 2026-27 Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1961PLC012066 and registration number is 012066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4362.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savita Oil Technologies is ₹756.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Savita Oil Technologies is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹5,189.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Savita Oil Technologies are ₹805.00 and ₹741.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savita Oil Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹814.55 and 52-week low of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹287.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Savita Oil Technologies has shown returns of -5.38% over the past day, 32.61% for the past month, 76.11% over 3 months, 73.39% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 16.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies are 12.54 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global