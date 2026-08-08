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Savita Oil Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Savita Oil Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹756.95 Closed
-3.43₹ -26.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Savita Oil Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹741.60₹805.00
₹756.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.00₹814.55
₹756.95
Open Price
₹783.85
Prev. Close
₹783.80
Volume
1,05,009

Source: Dion Global

Savita Oil Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Savita Oil Technologies has gained 76.98% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Savita Oil Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

Savita Oil Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Savita Oil Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.52642.29
10618.64628.46
20600.48610.39
50556.47561.17
100459.75503.34
200416.51457.15

Source: Dion Global

Savita Oil Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Savita Oil Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 13.18%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Savita Oil Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
44,86,1920.22230.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Savita Oil Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTSavita Oil Tech - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For FY 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTSavita Oil Tech - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTSavita Oil Tech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTSavita Oil Tech - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTSavita Oil Tech - Earnings Release Of Q1 FY 2026-27 Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Savita Oil Technologies

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1961PLC012066 and registration number is 012066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4362.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam N Mehra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth G Mehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sood
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra N Pisharody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Sunder
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Savita Oil Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Savita Oil Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savita Oil Technologies is ₹756.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Savita Oil Technologies?

The Savita Oil Technologies is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Savita Oil Technologies?

The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹5,189.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Savita Oil Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Savita Oil Technologies are ₹805.00 and ₹741.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savita Oil Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savita Oil Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹814.55 and 52-week low of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹287.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Savita Oil Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Savita Oil Technologies has shown returns of -5.38% over the past day, 32.61% for the past month, 76.11% over 3 months, 73.39% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 16.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies are 12.54 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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