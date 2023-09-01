Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|51,10,935
|0.26
|159.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1961PLC012066 and registration number is 012066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2828.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,233.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is 11.89 and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹323.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹412.80 and 52-week low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. is ₹232.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.