What is the share price of Savita Oil Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savita Oil Technologies is ₹756.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Savita Oil Technologies? The Savita Oil Technologies is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Savita Oil Technologies? The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹5,189.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Savita Oil Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Savita Oil Technologies are ₹805.00 and ₹741.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savita Oil Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savita Oil Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹814.55 and 52-week low of Savita Oil Technologies is ₹287.00 as on .

How has the Savita Oil Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Savita Oil Technologies has shown returns of -5.38% over the past day, 32.61% for the past month, 76.11% over 3 months, 73.39% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 16.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies are 12.54 and 2.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global