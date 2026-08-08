Here's the live share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has gained 58.07% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,740.71
|1,743.23
|10
|1,726.43
|1,711.94
|20
|1,549.83
|1,615.9
|50
|1,333.03
|1,446.31
|100
|1,277.68
|1,351.07
|200
|1,303.12
|1,272.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.11%, FII holding rose to 3.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,16,700
|0.41
|61.71
|67,089
|0.46
|8.01
|56,748
|0.17
|6.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Tatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Tatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Tatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Tatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Tatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ1996PLC029894 and registration number is 029894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 496.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹3,976.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are ₹1,769.70 and ₹1,681.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,838.85 and 52-week low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹977.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 37.25% for the past month, 24.93% over 3 months, 58.07% over 1 year, 0.24% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are 77.39 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global