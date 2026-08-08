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Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Share Price

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BSE

TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals
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Commodities
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BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,700.00 Closed
-2.06₹ -35.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,681.00₹1,769.70
₹1,700.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹977.85₹1,838.85
₹1,700.00
Open Price
₹1,725.00
Prev. Close
₹1,735.75
Volume
7,891

Source: Dion Global

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has gained 58.07% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,740.711,743.23
101,726.431,711.94
201,549.831,615.9
501,333.031,446.31
1001,277.681,351.07
2001,303.121,272.88

Source: Dion Global

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.11%, FII holding rose to 3.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,16,7000.4161.71
67,0890.468.01
56,7480.176.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTTatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTTatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTTatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTTatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTTatva Chintan Pharm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ1996PLC029894 and registration number is 029894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 496.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Nitinkumar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Manher Chimanlal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Ambubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Avani Rajesh Umatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹3,976.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are ₹1,769.70 and ₹1,681.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,838.85 and 52-week low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹977.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 37.25% for the past month, 24.93% over 3 months, 58.07% over 1 year, 0.24% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are 77.39 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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