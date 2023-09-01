Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|6,50,000
|0.9
|106.73
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|5,13,036
|0.67
|84.24
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,45,712
|0.16
|56.77
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|2,30,380
|0.49
|37.83
|Union Small Cap Fund
|1,12,289
|2.9
|26.02
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|1,45,844
|1.33
|23.95
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,38,321
|0.49
|22.71
|Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund
|99,920
|0.23
|16.41
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|92,000
|0.66
|15.11
|Union Flexi Cap Fund
|48,606
|0.93
|11.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ1996PLC029894 and registration number is 029894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 427.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹3,817.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is 94.92 and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is 7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹1,722.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹2,650.00 and 52-week low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹1,600.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.