Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,722.15 Closed
-0.06-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,710.00₹1,750.10
₹1,722.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,600.55₹2,650.00
₹1,722.15
Open Price
₹1,750.10
Prev. Close
₹1,723.10
Volume
25,660

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,740.43
  • R21,765.32
  • R31,780.53
  • Pivot
    1,725.22
  • S11,700.33
  • S21,685.12
  • S31,660.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,460.611,733.85
  • 102,471.721,724.2
  • 202,487.351,712.74
  • 502,465.691,711.67
  • 1002,388.921,747.75
  • 2002,366.391,865.3

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund6,50,0000.9106.73
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund5,13,0360.6784.24
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,45,7120.1656.77
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund2,30,3800.4937.83
Union Small Cap Fund1,12,2892.926.02
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund1,45,8441.3323.95
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund1,38,3210.4922.71
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund99,9200.2316.41
PGIM India Small Cap Fund92,0000.6615.11
Union Flexi Cap Fund48,6060.9311.26
View All Mutual Funds

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232GJ1996PLC029894 and registration number is 029894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 427.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Nitinkumar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Manher Chimanlal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Ambubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Avani Rajesh Umatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹3,817.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is 94.92 and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is 7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹1,722.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹2,650.00 and 52-week low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹1,600.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

