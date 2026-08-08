What is the share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,700.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹3,976.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are ₹1,769.70 and ₹1,681.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹1,838.85 and 52-week low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is ₹977.85 as on .

How has the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 37.25% for the past month, 24.93% over 3 months, 58.07% over 1 year, 0.24% across 3 years, and -3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are 77.39 and 5.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global