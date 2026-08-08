Here's the live share price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Motherson Sumi Wiring India has gained 7.18% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Motherson Sumi Wiring India has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.19
|40.76
|10
|40.8
|40.73
|20
|40.5
|40.51
|50
|39.46
|40.09
|100
|39.46
|40.37
|200
|42.56
|41.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Motherson Sumi Wiring India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.85%, FII holding fell to 8.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,50,55,978
|0.64
|541.84
|11,61,96,204
|1.51
|466.18
|10,00,00,000
|1.66
|401.2
|6,60,96,342
|0.48
|265.18
|5,80,56,323
|3.51
|232.92
|4,70,15,629
|0.26
|188.63
|3,79,79,395
|1.06
|152.37
|3,36,19,253
|0.97
|134.88
|2,86,67,307
|0.28
|115.01
|2,64,00,000
|0.87
|105.92
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Motherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Motherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Motherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Motherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Motherson Sumi Wirin - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306MH2020PLC341326 and registration number is 341326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11477.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 663.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹41.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motherson Sumi Wiring India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹27,222.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are ₹42.10 and ₹40.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motherson Sumi Wiring India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹53.55 and 52-week low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹35.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motherson Sumi Wiring India has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, -4.18% over 3 months, 7.18% over 1 year, 0.7% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are 43.39 and 12.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global