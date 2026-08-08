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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.05 Closed
0.12₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.99₹42.10
₹41.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.67₹53.55
₹41.05
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
7,88,271

Source: Dion Global

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Motherson Sumi Wiring India has gained 7.18% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Motherson Sumi Wiring India has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.1940.76
1040.840.73
2040.540.51
5039.4640.09
10039.4640.37
20042.5641.14

Source: Dion Global

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Motherson Sumi Wiring India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.85%, FII holding fell to 8.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,50,55,9780.64541.84
11,61,96,2041.51466.18
10,00,00,0001.66401.2
6,60,96,3420.48265.18
5,80,56,3233.51232.92
4,70,15,6290.26188.63
3,79,79,3951.06152.37
3,36,19,2530.97134.88
2,86,67,3070.28115.01
2,64,00,0000.87105.92

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTMotherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTMotherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTMotherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTMotherson Sumi Wirin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTMotherson Sumi Wirin - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306MH2020PLC341326 and registration number is 341326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11477.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 663.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anurag Gahlot
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Mohindroo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ryuji Sakai
    Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suparna Pandhi
    Independent Director
  • Col.(Retd.) Virendra Chand Katoch
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Soichiro Namba
    Director

FAQs on Motherson Sumi Wiring India Share Price

What is the share price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹41.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

The Motherson Sumi Wiring India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹27,222.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are ₹42.10 and ₹40.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motherson Sumi Wiring India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹53.55 and 52-week low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹35.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Motherson Sumi Wiring India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Motherson Sumi Wiring India has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, -4.18% over 3 months, 7.18% over 1 year, 0.7% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are 43.39 and 12.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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