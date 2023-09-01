Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹65.95 Closed
6.23.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.20₹67.10
₹65.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.15₹71.15
₹65.95
Open Price
₹62.65
Prev. Close
₹62.10
Volume
1,86,60,884

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.03
  • R270.02
  • R372.93
  • Pivot
    65.12
  • S163.13
  • S260.22
  • S358.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.2760.42
  • 1087.2760.1
  • 2086.8459.87
  • 508558.96
  • 10078.5957.51
  • 20053.8455.98

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Share Holdings

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund5,25,05,8101.19307.42
SBI Blue Chip Fund4,40,64,2280.66258
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund3,65,75,0541.78214.15
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund3,28,20,2341.63192.16
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund3,27,30,1100.39191.63
Axis Midcap Fund3,25,47,8850.86190.57
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund2,28,50,9351.44133.79
UTI Mid Cap Fund2,10,32,8591.43123.15
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund2,07,07,5202.8121.24
SBI Large & Midcap Fund2,00,00,0000.84117.1
View All Mutual Funds

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Sep, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306MH2020PLC341326 and registration number is 341326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5635.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 315.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anurag Gahlot
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Norikatsu Ishida
    Director
  • Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Yuichi Shimizu
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Mohindroo
    Independent Director
  • Col.(Retd.) Virendra Chand Katoch
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.?

The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹29,157.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is 60.22 and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is 21.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹65.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹71.15 and 52-week low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹45.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data