Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.65
|10.75
|13.51
|31.11
|16.07
|49.04
|49.04
|4.12
|12.48
|49.56
|67.15
|109.72
|490.24
|695.40
|2.55
|18.11
|30.29
|60.34
|85.97
|554.56
|531.21
|13.45
|6.43
|31.65
|42.38
|128.74
|238.66
|122.94
|1.41
|-2.98
|98.09
|182.47
|189.86
|245.13
|245.13
|7.13
|29.07
|104.51
|167.65
|249.86
|169.64
|169.64
|0.70
|2.76
|1.42
|36.64
|46.54
|120.76
|28.17
|8.54
|3.49
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-11.88
|-60.96
|-68.10
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|5,25,05,810
|1.19
|307.42
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|4,40,64,228
|0.66
|258
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|3,65,75,054
|1.78
|214.15
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|3,28,20,234
|1.63
|192.16
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|3,27,30,110
|0.39
|191.63
|Axis Midcap Fund
|3,25,47,885
|0.86
|190.57
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|2,28,50,935
|1.44
|133.79
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|2,10,32,859
|1.43
|123.15
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|2,07,07,520
|2.8
|121.24
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|2,00,00,000
|0.84
|117.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306MH2020PLC341326 and registration number is 341326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5635.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 315.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹29,157.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is 60.22 and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is 21.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹65.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹71.15 and 52-week low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is ₹45.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.