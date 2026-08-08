What is the share price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹41.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Motherson Sumi Wiring India? The Motherson Sumi Wiring India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India? The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹27,222.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Motherson Sumi Wiring India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are ₹42.10 and ₹40.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motherson Sumi Wiring India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹53.55 and 52-week low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India is ₹35.67 as on .

How has the Motherson Sumi Wiring India performed historically in terms of returns? The Motherson Sumi Wiring India has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, -4.18% over 3 months, 7.18% over 1 year, 0.7% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India are 43.39 and 12.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global