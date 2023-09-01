Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306MH2020PLC341326 and registration number is 341326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5635.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 315.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.