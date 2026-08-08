What is the share price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,625.45 as on .

What kind of stock is ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹29,879.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are ₹2,658.45 and ₹2,566.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹3,041.70 and 52-week low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,057.45 as on .

How has the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India performed historically in terms of returns? The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 10.42% for the past month, 8.39% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are 59.85 and 8.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global