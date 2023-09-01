Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.08
|7.40
|40.47
|41.54
|56.41
|118.39
|110.05
|2.83
|2.38
|21.56
|9.88
|10.81
|209.02
|31.35
|-0.53
|5.43
|7.09
|15.27
|6.77
|35.17
|-2.27
|0.50
|10.11
|60.68
|73.72
|38.55
|116.77
|12.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|7,29,266
|3.16
|944.72
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|2,59,199
|1.68
|335.78
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,90,000
|1.37
|246.13
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|1,66,497
|2.27
|215.69
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,52,573
|1.42
|197.65
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|1,40,000
|2.94
|181.36
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,26,307
|0.74
|163.62
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,18,344
|0.49
|153.31
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|1,17,519
|1.29
|152.24
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|96,753
|1.5
|125.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN2004PLC054667 and registration number is 054667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2543.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹26,213.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is 82.52 and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is 10.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹14,807.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹14,187.45 and 52-week low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹8,638.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.