ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Share Price

ZF COMMERCIAL VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEMS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹14,807.90 Closed
7.15987.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,820.20₹15,134.05
₹14,807.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,638.55₹14,187.45
₹14,807.90
Open Price
₹13,941.00
Prev. Close
₹13,820.20
Volume
44,280

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115,349.27
  • R215,898.58
  • R316,663.12
  • Pivot
    14,584.73
  • S114,035.42
  • S213,270.88
  • S312,721.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510,115.0313,326.15
  • 1010,330.2313,272.5
  • 2010,139.6713,176.16
  • 509,915.9312,683.59
  • 1008,928.0711,962.98
  • 2008,372.8211,040.52

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.087.4040.4741.5456.41118.39110.05
2.832.3821.569.8810.81209.0231.35
-0.535.437.0915.276.7735.17-2.27
0.5010.1160.6873.7238.55116.7712.05

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Share Holdings

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund7,29,2663.16944.72
SBI Small Cap Fund2,59,1991.68335.78
SBI Flexi Cap Fund1,90,0001.37246.13
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund1,66,4972.27215.69
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,52,5731.42197.65
SBI Magnum Global Fund1,40,0002.94181.36
Axis Midcap Fund1,26,3070.74163.62
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,18,3440.49153.31
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund1,17,5191.29152.24
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund96,7531.5125.34
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN2004PLC054667 and registration number is 054667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2543.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Kaniappan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Venu
    Director
  • Dr. Christian Brenneke
    Director
  • Mr. Philippe Colpron
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Director

FAQs on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.?

The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹26,213.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is 82.52 and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is 10.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹14,807.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹14,187.45 and 52-week low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is ₹8,638.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

