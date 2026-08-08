Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZF COMMERCIAL VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEMS INDIA

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,625.45 Closed
1.93₹ 49.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,566.05₹2,658.45
₹2,625.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,057.45₹3,041.70
₹2,625.45
Open Price
₹2,603.75
Prev. Close
₹2,575.75
Volume
4,677

Source: Dion Global

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		8.6110.428.393.9817.805.9016.67
Rane Brake Lining		-0.653.21-9.59-26.55-10.266.2412.60
Sundaram Brake Lining		-1.02-5.3016.0533.89-1.3913.4711.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has gained 17.80% compared to peers like Rane Brake Lining (-10.26%), Sundaram Brake Lining (-1.39%). From a 5 year perspective, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has outperformed peers relative to Rane Brake Lining (12.60%) and Sundaram Brake Lining (11.89%).

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,400.252,500.26
102,375.362,448.29
202,356.132,422.2
502,437.462,425.78
1002,408.682,421.66
2002,385.132,387.75

Source: Dion Global

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.45%, FII holding fell to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,00,0002.681,077.72
21,55,9620.82553.22
20,40,0001.06523.46
17,34,3601.09445.04
12,98,8260.61333.28
6,76,1581.3173.5
6,69,6000.22171.82
6,48,0001.19166.28
6,44,0160.49165.25
6,31,0901.73161.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTZF Commercial Vehicl - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTZF Commercial Vehicl - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN2004PLC054667 and registration number is 054667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4055.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash Passey
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Paramjit Singh Chadha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amrita Verma Chowdhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Urdhwareshe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ivan Brajdic
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Claudia Christina Jehle
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Share Price

What is the share price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,625.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹29,879.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are ₹2,658.45 and ₹2,566.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹3,041.70 and 52-week low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,057.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 10.42% for the past month, 8.39% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are 59.85 and 8.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India News

More ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India News
Market Pulse