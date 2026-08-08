Here's the live share price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|8.61
|10.42
|8.39
|3.98
|17.80
|5.90
|16.67
|Rane Brake Lining
|-0.65
|3.21
|-9.59
|-26.55
|-10.26
|6.24
|12.60
|Sundaram Brake Lining
|-1.02
|-5.30
|16.05
|33.89
|-1.39
|13.47
|11.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has gained 17.80% compared to peers like Rane Brake Lining (-10.26%), Sundaram Brake Lining (-1.39%). From a 5 year perspective, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has outperformed peers relative to Rane Brake Lining (12.60%) and Sundaram Brake Lining (11.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,400.25
|2,500.26
|10
|2,375.36
|2,448.29
|20
|2,356.13
|2,422.2
|50
|2,437.46
|2,425.78
|100
|2,408.68
|2,421.66
|200
|2,385.13
|2,387.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.45%, FII holding fell to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,00,000
|2.68
|1,077.72
|21,55,962
|0.82
|553.22
|20,40,000
|1.06
|523.46
|17,34,360
|1.09
|445.04
|12,98,826
|0.61
|333.28
|6,76,158
|1.3
|173.5
|6,69,600
|0.22
|171.82
|6,48,000
|1.19
|166.28
|6,44,016
|0.49
|165.25
|6,31,090
|1.73
|161.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|ZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|ZF Commercial Vehicl - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|ZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|ZF Commercial Vehicl - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|ZF Commercial Vehicl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN2004PLC054667 and registration number is 054667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4055.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,625.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹29,879.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are ₹2,658.45 and ₹2,566.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹3,041.70 and 52-week low of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is ₹2,057.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 10.42% for the past month, 8.39% over 3 months, 17.8% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are 59.85 and 8.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global