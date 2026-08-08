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Swaraj Engines Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWARAJ ENGINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Swaraj Engines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,604.00 Closed
-0.49₹ -17.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swaraj Engines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,578.25₹3,611.70
₹3,604.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,300.00₹4,541.60
₹3,604.00
Open Price
₹3,594.90
Prev. Close
₹3,621.65
Volume
402

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Engines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swaraj Engines		-0.58-4.48-9.720.55-8.7520.3015.16
Cummins India		-1.83-1.010.2822.3847.2945.9642.92
Kirloskar Oil Engines		-1.33-4.7525.1377.17137.4070.5456.69
Greaves Cotton		-16.53-10.3418.2414.20-4.9712.564.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swaraj Engines has declined 8.75% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Swaraj Engines has underperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%).

Swaraj Engines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Engines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,599.793,609.99
103,594.073,617.94
203,669.863,660.35
503,774.953,729.88
1003,758.313,748.58
2003,743.843,750.97

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Engines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swaraj Engines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Swaraj Engines Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,31,7461.49292.52
62,2120.6823.45
47,2930.0118.91
31,7090.2312.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Swaraj Engines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTSwaraj Engines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSwaraj Engines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTSwaraj Engines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTSwaraj Engines - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTSwaraj Engines - Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Swaraj Engines

Swaraj Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50210PB1985PLC006473 and registration number is 006473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2007.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Puneet Renjhen
    Director
  • Mr. Devjit Sarkar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Nagarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhilesh Panchal
    Director
  • Ms. Smita Mankad
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Chavan
    Director
  • Mr. Rajya Vardhan Kanoria
    Director

FAQs on Swaraj Engines Share Price

What is the share price of Swaraj Engines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines is ₹3,604.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swaraj Engines?

The Swaraj Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Engines?

The market cap of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,378.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swaraj Engines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Engines are ₹3,611.70 and ₹3,578.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Engines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,541.60 and 52-week low of Swaraj Engines is ₹3,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swaraj Engines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swaraj Engines has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.72% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, 20.3% across 3 years, and 15.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines are 21.69 and 8.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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