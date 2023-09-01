Follow Us

SWARAJ ENGINES LTD.

Sector : Engines | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,018.15 Closed
-0.44-8.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,013.00₹2,039.25
₹2,018.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,513.20₹2,299.00
₹2,018.15
Open Price
₹2,031.35
Prev. Close
₹2,027.10
Volume
5,231

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,035.17
  • R22,050.33
  • R32,061.42
  • Pivot
    2,024.08
  • S12,008.92
  • S21,997.83
  • S31,982.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,577.272,021.24
  • 101,607.682,023.76
  • 201,606.142,030.28
  • 501,624.612,019.15
  • 1001,592.041,943.38
  • 2001,528.591,828.08

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.044.676.1430.1828.1527.6214.53
-0.57-11.53-2.616.4039.47268.97124.17
5.419.8821.0858.50119.55293.6873.72
2.413.4334.4352.18128.91460.40227.94
11.518.0415.3116.57-12.9386.55-2.90

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Share Holdings

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund8,28,4831.39161.8
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund1,56,0750.2630.48
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan30,0000.226.17

Swaraj Engines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swaraj Engines Ltd.

Swaraj Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50210PB1985PLC006473 and registration number is 006473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1138.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Puneet Renjhen
    Director
  • Mr. Giju Kurian
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhilesh Natwarlal Panchal
    Director
  • Mr. Dileep C Choksi
    Director
  • Mrs. Neera Saggi
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Chavan
    Director

FAQs on Swaraj Engines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd.?

The market cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,451.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 18.16 and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swaraj Engines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,18.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Engines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Engines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,299.00 and 52-week low of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹1,513.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

