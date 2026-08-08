What is the share price of Swaraj Engines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines is ₹3,604.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Swaraj Engines? The Swaraj Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Engines? The market cap of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,378.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swaraj Engines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Engines are ₹3,611.70 and ₹3,578.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Engines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,541.60 and 52-week low of Swaraj Engines is ₹3,300.00 as on .

How has the Swaraj Engines performed historically in terms of returns? The Swaraj Engines has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.72% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, 20.3% across 3 years, and 15.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines are 21.69 and 8.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global