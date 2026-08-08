Here's the live share price of Swaraj Engines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swaraj Engines
|-0.58
|-4.48
|-9.72
|0.55
|-8.75
|20.30
|15.16
|Cummins India
|-1.83
|-1.01
|0.28
|22.38
|47.29
|45.96
|42.92
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|-1.33
|-4.75
|25.13
|77.17
|137.40
|70.54
|56.69
|Greaves Cotton
|-16.53
|-10.34
|18.24
|14.20
|-4.97
|12.56
|4.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swaraj Engines has declined 8.75% compared to peers like Cummins India (47.29%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Swaraj Engines has underperformed peers relative to Cummins India (42.92%) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,599.79
|3,609.99
|10
|3,594.07
|3,617.94
|20
|3,669.86
|3,660.35
|50
|3,774.95
|3,729.88
|100
|3,758.31
|3,748.58
|200
|3,743.84
|3,750.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swaraj Engines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,31,746
|1.49
|292.52
|62,212
|0.68
|23.45
|47,293
|0.01
|18.91
|31,709
|0.23
|12.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Swaraj Engines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Swaraj Engines - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Swaraj Engines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Swaraj Engines - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Swaraj Engines - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Swaraj Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50210PB1985PLC006473 and registration number is 006473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2007.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines is ₹3,604.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swaraj Engines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,378.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Engines are ₹3,611.70 and ₹3,578.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Engines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Engines is ₹4,541.60 and 52-week low of Swaraj Engines is ₹3,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swaraj Engines has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.72% over 3 months, -8.75% over 1 year, 20.3% across 3 years, and 15.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines are 21.69 and 8.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global