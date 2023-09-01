Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|8,28,483
|1.39
|161.8
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|1,56,075
|0.26
|30.48
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan
|30,000
|0.22
|6.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swaraj Engines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50210PB1985PLC006473 and registration number is 006473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1138.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,451.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 18.16 and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,18.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Engines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,299.00 and 52-week low of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹1,513.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.