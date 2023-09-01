What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd.? The market cap of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,451.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 18.16 and PB ratio of Swaraj Engines Ltd. is 8.02 as on .

What is the share price of Swaraj Engines Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Engines Ltd. is ₹2,18.15 as on .