Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rane Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

RANE HOLDINGS

Rane Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rane Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,769.15 Closed
0.69₹ 12.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rane Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,739.35₹1,775.00
₹1,769.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹982.05₹1,897.90
₹1,769.15
Open Price
₹1,748.30
Prev. Close
₹1,757.05
Volume
463

Source: Dion Global

Rane Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rane Holdings has gained 20.91% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).

Rane Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rane Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,766.031,819.46
101,755.271,792.52
201,752.891,758.45
501,622.61,641.57
1001,382.451,517.19
2001,382.281,450.65

Source: Dion Global

Rane Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rane Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.39%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rane Holdings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,52,1850.0925.36
95,0002.2815.83
22,6190.143.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rane Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTRane Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 24, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRane Holdings - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of 'In-Principle' Approval Under Regulation 28 Of The SEBI LODR.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTRane Holdings - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Part A Para B.8 Schedule III Of SEBI LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTRane Holdings - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Part A Para B.8 Schedule III Of SEBI LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 02:52 PM IST ISTRane Holdings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Rane Holdings

Rane Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1936PLC002202 and registration number is 002202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L Lakshman
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Dr. Brinda Jagirdar
    Director
  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director

FAQs on Rane Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Rane Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Holdings is ₹1,769.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rane Holdings?

The Rane Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Holdings?

The market cap of Rane Holdings is ₹2,525.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Holdings are ₹1,775.00 and ₹1,739.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Holdings is ₹1,897.90 and 52-week low of Rane Holdings is ₹982.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rane Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rane Holdings has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, 50.23% over 3 months, 20.91% over 1 year, 24.78% across 3 years, and 19.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Holdings are 25.81 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rane Holdings News

More Rane Holdings News
Market Pulse