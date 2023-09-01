Follow Us

Rane Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RANE HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,024.15 Closed
2.0520.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rane Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹995.25₹1,027.45
₹1,024.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹774.40₹1,183.75
₹1,024.15
Open Price
₹1,009.80
Prev. Close
₹1,003.60
Volume
12,889

Rane Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,034.55
  • R21,047.1
  • R31,066.75
  • Pivot
    1,014.9
  • S11,002.35
  • S2982.7
  • S3970.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5914.79993.22
  • 10886.37989.92
  • 20852.13993.47
  • 50844.451,006.15
  • 100738.55990.13
  • 200673.61940.05

Rane Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.383.317.5415.6817.01112.25-48.60
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

Rane Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Rane Holdings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund25,0000.82.5
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund11,8650.061.18

Rane Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rane Holdings Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1936PLC002202 and registration number is 002202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Leasing of nonfinancial intangible assets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Lakshman
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Dr.(Ms.) Sheela Bhide
    Director
  • Dr. V Sumantran
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director

FAQs on Rane Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,462.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd. is 36.55 and PB ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rane Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,24.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,183.75 and 52-week low of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹774.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

