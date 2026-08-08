What is the share price of Rane Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Holdings is ₹1,769.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Rane Holdings? The Rane Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Holdings? The market cap of Rane Holdings is ₹2,525.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Holdings are ₹1,775.00 and ₹1,739.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Holdings is ₹1,897.90 and 52-week low of Rane Holdings is ₹982.05 as on .

How has the Rane Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Rane Holdings has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, 50.23% over 3 months, 20.91% over 1 year, 24.78% across 3 years, and 19.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Holdings are 25.81 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global