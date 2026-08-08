Here's the live share price of Rane Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rane Holdings has gained 20.91% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,766.03
|1,819.46
|10
|1,755.27
|1,792.52
|20
|1,752.89
|1,758.45
|50
|1,622.6
|1,641.57
|100
|1,382.45
|1,517.19
|200
|1,382.28
|1,450.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rane Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.39%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,52,185
|0.09
|25.36
|95,000
|2.28
|15.83
|22,619
|0.14
|3.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Rane Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Rane Holdings - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of 'In-Principle' Approval Under Regulation 28 Of The SEBI LODR.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Rane Holdings - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Part A Para B.8 Schedule III Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Rane Holdings - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Part A Para B.8 Schedule III Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:52 PM IST IST
|Rane Holdings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Rane Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1936PLC002202 and registration number is 002202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Holdings is ₹1,769.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rane Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rane Holdings is ₹2,525.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Holdings are ₹1,775.00 and ₹1,739.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Holdings is ₹1,897.90 and 52-week low of Rane Holdings is ₹982.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rane Holdings has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 2.11% for the past month, 50.23% over 3 months, 20.91% over 1 year, 24.78% across 3 years, and 19.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Holdings are 25.81 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global