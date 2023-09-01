Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.38
|3.31
|7.54
|15.68
|17.01
|112.25
|-48.60
|1.48
|0.66
|3.94
|18.90
|1.90
|100.83
|168.64
|0.61
|-3.77
|4.34
|12.59
|-13.07
|137.92
|127.43
|4.35
|-0.10
|8.18
|47.28
|43.08
|367.72
|274.01
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.41
|-4.63
|-7.69
|11.81
|-9.43
|4.19
|23.35
|2.59
|3.17
|35.61
|56.55
|43.88
|170.78
|49.42
|0.04
|-6.47
|11.90
|31.20
|20.60
|8.71
|211.65
|2.36
|-6.19
|7.07
|21.05
|61.69
|200.16
|30.45
|1.44
|0.90
|1.51
|17.01
|44.31
|122.60
|0.90
|3.45
|15.74
|33.36
|34.05
|13.96
|55.46
|109.24
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.15
|-0.69
|2.72
|12.64
|24.69
|69.22
|63.01
|1.85
|7.55
|37.89
|38.59
|5.10
|-20.43
|-64.10
|1.40
|-4.05
|34.21
|36.24
|72.69
|561.29
|-17.48
|0.03
|-4.84
|12.85
|45.88
|43.57
|101.88
|270.18
|-2.10
|0.85
|33.75
|33.26
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|0.71
|-1.69
|27.63
|32.55
|24.97
|29.35
|88.83
|3.54
|-0.21
|18.23
|64.69
|46.52
|120.28
|63.22
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|25,000
|0.8
|2.5
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|11,865
|0.06
|1.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rane Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1936PLC002202 and registration number is 002202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Leasing of nonfinancial intangible assets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,462.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd. is 36.55 and PB ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,24.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,183.75 and 52-week low of Rane Holdings Ltd. is ₹774.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.