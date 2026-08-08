Here's the live share price of KFIN Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KFIN Technologies has declined 14.11% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, KFIN Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|948.76
|941.51
|10
|918.8
|931.97
|20
|901.99
|916.07
|50
|877.35
|898.93
|100
|892.8
|911.99
|200
|974.66
|954.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KFIN Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.82%, while DII stake increased to 27.31%, FII holding fell to 20.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|39,37,532
|0.44
|346.42
|24,71,248
|1.16
|217.42
|24,12,549
|0.72
|212.26
|20,04,200
|0.99
|176.33
|13,93,529
|1.57
|122.6
|10,18,128
|0.48
|89.57
|8,24,570
|1.39
|72.55
|8,15,584
|0.25
|71.76
|6,33,727
|0.58
|55.76
|6,10,219
|0.34
|53.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|KFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|KFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|KFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|KFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|KFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
KFIN Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400TG2017PLC117649 and registration number is 117649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1158.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 172.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KFIN Technologies is ₹936.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KFIN Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KFIN Technologies is ₹16,178.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KFIN Technologies are ₹936.80 and ₹925.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KFIN Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KFIN Technologies is ₹1,217.20 and 52-week low of KFIN Technologies is ₹785.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KFIN Technologies has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, -14.11% over 1 year, 34.79% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies are 47.35 and 9.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global