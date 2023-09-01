Follow Us

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹443.25 Closed
-1.36-6.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
KFIN Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.55₹453.55
₹443.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.05₹450.10
₹443.25
Open Price
₹449.95
Prev. Close
₹449.35
Volume
54,590

KFIN Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1450.18
  • R2458.37
  • R3463.18
  • Pivot
    445.37
  • S1437.18
  • S2432.37
  • S3424.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.8427.49
  • 1036.4413.37
  • 2018.2400.18
  • 507.28380.88
  • 1003.64361.01
  • 2001.820

KFIN Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6516.5834.4851.5421.7721.7721.77
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KFIN Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

KFIN Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund26,58,7530.3102.57
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund17,51,3793.9867.57
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund13,66,1201.1652.7
Axis Small Cap Fund6,65,8810.1725.69
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund6,01,0080.3223.19
UTI Small Cap Fund5,07,8510.6619.59
Axis Balanced Advantage Fund4,55,4000.8717.57
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund4,07,3871.0615.72
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund3,90,0001.5515.05
Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund3,77,3263.4914.56
KFIN Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KFIN Technologies Ltd.

KFIN Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400TG2017PLC117649 and registration number is 117649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Satya Sreekanth Nadella
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaushik Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Saran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwanathan Mavila Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Rastogi
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Achyut Naik
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Peddada
    Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Hansraj
    Director

FAQs on KFIN Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KFIN Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹7,535.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KFIN Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is 37.11 and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KFIN Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹443.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KFIN Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KFIN Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹450.10 and 52-week low of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹271.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

