Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.65
|16.58
|34.48
|51.54
|21.77
|21.77
|21.77
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|26,58,753
|0.3
|102.57
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|17,51,379
|3.98
|67.57
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|13,66,120
|1.16
|52.7
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|6,65,881
|0.17
|25.69
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|6,01,008
|0.32
|23.19
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|5,07,851
|0.66
|19.59
|Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,55,400
|0.87
|17.57
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|4,07,387
|1.06
|15.72
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|3,90,000
|1.55
|15.05
|Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund
|3,77,326
|3.49
|14.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KFIN Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400TG2017PLC117649 and registration number is 117649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹7,535.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is 37.11 and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹443.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KFIN Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹450.10 and 52-week low of KFIN Technologies Ltd. is ₹271.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.