What is the share price of KFIN Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KFIN Technologies is ₹936.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KFIN Technologies? The KFIN Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KFIN Technologies? The market cap of KFIN Technologies is ₹16,178.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KFIN Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of KFIN Technologies are ₹936.80 and ₹925.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KFIN Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KFIN Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KFIN Technologies is ₹1,217.20 and 52-week low of KFIN Technologies is ₹785.00 as on .

How has the KFIN Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The KFIN Technologies has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, -14.11% over 1 year, 34.79% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies are 47.35 and 9.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global