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KFIN Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
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Capital Market
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Internet EconomyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KFIN Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹936.00 Closed
0.79₹ 7.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KFIN Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹925.60₹936.80
₹936.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹785.00₹1,217.20
₹936.00
Open Price
₹933.20
Prev. Close
₹928.65
Volume
28,625

Source: Dion Global

KFIN Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KFIN Technologies has declined 14.11% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, KFIN Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

KFIN Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KFIN Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5948.76941.51
10918.8931.97
20901.99916.07
50877.35898.93
100892.8911.99
200974.66954.28

Source: Dion Global

KFIN Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KFIN Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.82%, while DII stake increased to 27.31%, FII holding fell to 20.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KFIN Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
39,37,5320.44346.42
24,71,2481.16217.42
24,12,5490.72212.26
20,04,2000.99176.33
13,93,5291.57122.6
10,18,1280.4889.57
8,24,5701.3972.55
8,15,5840.2571.76
6,33,7270.5855.76
6,10,2190.3453.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KFIN Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTKFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTKFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTKFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTKFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTKFIN Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About KFIN Technologies

KFIN Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72400TG2017PLC117649 and registration number is 117649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1158.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 172.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishwanathan Mavila Nair
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Venkata Satya Sreekanth Nadella
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Mathur
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Srinivas Peddada
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Rastogi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Devang Gheewalla
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chengalath Jayaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Chandra Misra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khara
    Independent Director

FAQs on KFIN Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of KFIN Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KFIN Technologies is ₹936.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KFIN Technologies?

The KFIN Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KFIN Technologies?

The market cap of KFIN Technologies is ₹16,178.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KFIN Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KFIN Technologies are ₹936.80 and ₹925.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KFIN Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KFIN Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KFIN Technologies is ₹1,217.20 and 52-week low of KFIN Technologies is ₹785.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KFIN Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The KFIN Technologies has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, -14.11% over 1 year, 34.79% across 3 years, and 20.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KFIN Technologies are 47.35 and 9.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KFIN Technologies News

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