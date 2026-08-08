Here's the live share price of Jubilant Ingrevia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jubilant Ingrevia has gained 4.11% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), KRBL (1.63%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Ingrevia has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and KRBL (7.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|737.04
|744.87
|10
|740.56
|741
|20
|731.76
|729.18
|50
|680.51
|702.71
|100
|666.28
|685.26
|200
|669.93
|679.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jubilant Ingrevia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.98%, FII holding unchanged at 6.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,90,514
|1.98
|388.67
|44,48,456
|1.34
|270.56
|36,29,417
|1.18
|220.74
|26,33,421
|0.54
|160.16
|23,97,920
|1.02
|145.84
|21,59,437
|0.46
|131.34
|14,24,301
|1.32
|86.63
|12,69,253
|1.48
|77.2
|11,00,000
|0.33
|66.9
|9,25,556
|0.74
|56.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Ingrevia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Ingrevia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Ingrevia - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company For Annual Report Of The Compan
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Ingrevia - Communication Sent To The Shareholders Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source (TDS) On Final Dividend For F
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Ingrevia - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299UP2019PLC122657 and registration number is 122657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4138.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Ingrevia is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹11,739.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Ingrevia are ₹766.00 and ₹732.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Ingrevia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹794.95 and 52-week low of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹535.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Ingrevia has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, 7.96% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia are 38.04 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global