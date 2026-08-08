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Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price

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BSE

JUBILANT INGREVIA

Bhartia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jubilant Ingrevia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹737.00 Closed
-2.53₹ -19.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jubilant Ingrevia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹732.15₹766.00
₹737.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹535.30₹794.95
₹737.00
Open Price
₹756.60
Prev. Close
₹756.15
Volume
25,861

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Ingrevia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jubilant Ingrevia has gained 4.11% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), KRBL (1.63%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Ingrevia has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and KRBL (7.12%).

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Ingrevia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5737.04744.87
10740.56741
20731.76729.18
50680.51702.71
100666.28685.26
200669.93679.12

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Ingrevia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jubilant Ingrevia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.98%, FII holding unchanged at 6.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jubilant Ingrevia Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,90,5141.98388.67
44,48,4561.34270.56
36,29,4171.18220.74
26,33,4210.54160.16
23,97,9201.02145.84
21,59,4370.46131.34
14,24,3011.3286.63
12,69,2531.4877.2
11,00,0000.3366.9
9,25,5560.7456.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jubilant Ingrevia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTJubilant Ingrevia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTJubilant Ingrevia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTJubilant Ingrevia - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company For Annual Report Of The Compan
Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTJubilant Ingrevia - Communication Sent To The Shareholders Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source (TDS) On Final Dividend For F
Aug 01, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTJubilant Ingrevia - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Jubilant Ingrevia

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299UP2019PLC122657 and registration number is 122657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4138.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman & WholeTime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Aashti Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Srivastava
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price

What is the share price of Jubilant Ingrevia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jubilant Ingrevia?

The Jubilant Ingrevia is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Ingrevia?

The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹11,739.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Ingrevia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Ingrevia are ₹766.00 and ₹732.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Ingrevia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Ingrevia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹794.95 and 52-week low of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹535.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jubilant Ingrevia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jubilant Ingrevia has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, 7.96% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia are 38.04 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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