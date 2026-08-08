What is the share price of Jubilant Ingrevia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹737.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jubilant Ingrevia? The Jubilant Ingrevia is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Ingrevia? The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹11,739.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Ingrevia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Ingrevia are ₹766.00 and ₹732.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Ingrevia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Ingrevia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹794.95 and 52-week low of Jubilant Ingrevia is ₹535.30 as on .

How has the Jubilant Ingrevia performed historically in terms of returns? The Jubilant Ingrevia has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, 7.96% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia are 38.04 and 3.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global