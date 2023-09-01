Follow Us

JUBILANT INGREVIA LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹518.05 Closed
0.572.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹514.10₹522.00
₹518.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹350.45₹592.60
₹518.05
Open Price
₹516.95
Prev. Close
₹515.10
Volume
2,55,138

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1521.9
  • R2525.45
  • R3528.9
  • Pivot
    518.45
  • S1514.9
  • S2511.45
  • S3507.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5534.93504.68
  • 10537.75487.6
  • 20529.59466.51
  • 50504.83443.29
  • 100499.64437.28
  • 200506.15449.52

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9222.2831.1815.879.9092.9192.91
3.55-5.56-8.16-7.85-22.4795.68158.64
-0.3364.1491.83102.07120.71508.42141.19

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Share Holdings

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund32,69,5831.16135.61
DSP Mid Cap Fund25,19,8510.72104.51
Nippon India Small Cap Fund20,25,1550.2483.99
HDFC Multi Cap Fund6,67,9420.3627.7
DSP Tiger Fund5,08,3280.921.08
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund39,6920.281.65
Taurus Ethical Fund39,2601.591.63
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund25,7550.281.07
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund18,98110.79
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,3110.280.68
View All Mutual Funds

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299UP2019PLC122657 and registration number is 122657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4860.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anant Pande
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Shanker Bhartia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.?

The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹8,204.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is 26.68 and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is 3.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹518.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹592.60 and 52-week low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹350.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

