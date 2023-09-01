Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.92
|22.28
|31.18
|15.87
|9.90
|92.91
|92.91
|3.55
|-5.56
|-8.16
|-7.85
|-22.47
|95.68
|158.64
|-0.33
|64.14
|91.83
|102.07
|120.71
|508.42
|141.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|32,69,583
|1.16
|135.61
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|25,19,851
|0.72
|104.51
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|20,25,155
|0.24
|83.99
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|6,67,942
|0.36
|27.7
|DSP Tiger Fund
|5,08,328
|0.9
|21.08
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|39,692
|0.28
|1.65
|Taurus Ethical Fund
|39,260
|1.59
|1.63
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|25,755
|0.28
|1.07
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|18,981
|1
|0.79
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,311
|0.28
|0.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299UP2019PLC122657 and registration number is 122657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4860.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹8,204.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is 26.68 and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is 3.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹518.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹592.60 and 52-week low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is ₹350.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.