Here's the live share price of Nelco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nelco has gained 9.98% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Nelco has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|968.01
|983.79
|10
|950.66
|965.35
|20
|918.5
|937.07
|50
|836.96
|865.98
|100
|738.47
|803.07
|200
|743.71
|784.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nelco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Nelco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Nelco - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) Along With TheLimited Review
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Nelco - Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) Along With The Limited Review Reports Thereon For The Quart
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Nelco - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone An
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Nelco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nelco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1940PLC003164 and registration number is 003164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelco is ₹959.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nelco is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nelco is ₹2,188.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelco are ₹1,025.00 and ₹955.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelco is ₹1,025.65 and 52-week low of Nelco is ₹502.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nelco has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.83% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 21.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelco are 567.12 and 16.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global