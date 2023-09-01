Follow Us

NELCO LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹814.65 Closed
1.3911.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nelco Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹805.00₹831.40
₹814.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹486.15₹1,090.00
₹814.65
Open Price
₹809.50
Prev. Close
₹803.45
Volume
1,32,674

Nelco Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1829.93
  • R2843.87
  • R3856.33
  • Pivot
    817.47
  • S1803.53
  • S2791.07
  • S3777.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5876.86811.22
  • 10878.82809.29
  • 20880.6802.44
  • 50881.34773.23
  • 100759.03732.36
  • 200729.61705.69

Nelco Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.640.3330.5738.77-21.79298.82139.40
3.756.2813.6126.065.72-8.947.66
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.9372.7054.6241.9745.37588.84186.92
-6.67-6.67-12.50-17.65-46.15-6.67-53.33
-16.0361.4178.1870.6515.10301.17155.97
1.152.7616.516.69-6.04123.2734.65
-2.4626.9553.4453.4453.4453.4453.44
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nelco Ltd.

Nelco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1940PLC003164 and registration number is 003164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of telecommunications wiring, computer network and cable television wiring, including fibre optic, satellite dishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A S Lakshminarayanan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P J Nath
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Saurabh Ray
    Director
  • Mr. K N Murthy
    Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Nadkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Pandey
    Director

FAQs on Nelco Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nelco Ltd.?

The market cap of Nelco Ltd. is ₹1,858.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nelco Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nelco Ltd. is 78.31 and PB ratio of Nelco Ltd. is 18.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nelco Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelco Ltd. is ₹814.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelco Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelco Ltd. is ₹1,90.00 and 52-week low of Nelco Ltd. is ₹486.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

