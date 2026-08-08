What is the share price of Nelco? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelco is ₹959.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nelco? The Nelco is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nelco? The market cap of Nelco is ₹2,188.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nelco? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelco are ₹1,025.00 and ₹955.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelco? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelco is ₹1,025.65 and 52-week low of Nelco is ₹502.40 as on .

How has the Nelco performed historically in terms of returns? The Nelco has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.83% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 21.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nelco? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelco are 567.12 and 16.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global