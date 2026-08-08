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Nelco Share Price

NSE
BSE

NELCO

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nelco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹959.00 Closed
-2.63₹ -25.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nelco Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹955.60₹1,025.00
₹959.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹502.40₹1,025.65
₹959.00
Open Price
₹990.00
Prev. Close
₹984.90
Volume
36,099

Source: Dion Global

Nelco Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nelco has gained 9.98% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Nelco has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Nelco Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nelco Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5968.01983.79
10950.66965.35
20918.5937.07
50836.96865.98
100738.47803.07
200743.71784.1

Source: Dion Global

Nelco Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nelco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nelco Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTNelco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTNelco - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) Along With TheLimited Review
Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTNelco - Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) Along With The Limited Review Reports Thereon For The Quart
Jul 10, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTNelco - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone An
Jul 07, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTNelco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nelco

Nelco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1940PLC003164 and registration number is 003164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A S Lakshminarayanan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P J Nath
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijay Somaiya
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Ray
    Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Nadkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Pandey
    Director

FAQs on Nelco Share Price

What is the share price of Nelco?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelco is ₹959.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nelco?

The Nelco is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nelco?

The market cap of Nelco is ₹2,188.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nelco?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelco are ₹1,025.00 and ₹955.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelco?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelco is ₹1,025.65 and 52-week low of Nelco is ₹502.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nelco performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nelco has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, 30.83% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 21.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nelco?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelco are 567.12 and 16.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nelco News

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