MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nelco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1940PLC003164 and registration number is 003164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of telecommunications wiring, computer network and cable television wiring, including fibre optic, satellite dishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nelco Ltd. is ₹1,858.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nelco Ltd. is 78.31 and PB ratio of Nelco Ltd. is 18.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelco Ltd. is ₹814.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelco Ltd. is ₹1,90.00 and 52-week low of Nelco Ltd. is ₹486.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.