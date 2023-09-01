Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Grasim Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Largecap | NSE
₹1,811.50 Closed
1.1520.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Grasim Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,787.90₹1,825.00
₹1,811.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,527.05₹1,868.40
₹1,811.50
Open Price
₹1,790.00
Prev. Close
₹1,790.95
Volume
4,20,224

Grasim Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,815.63
  • R21,824.02
  • R31,837.88
  • Pivot
    1,801.77
  • S11,793.38
  • S21,779.52
  • S31,771.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,687.531,795.04
  • 101,682.031,797.75
  • 201,677.161,802.62
  • 501,684.361,790.88
  • 1001,547.771,761.25
  • 2001,598.191,720.32

Grasim Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21

Grasim Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Grasim Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF68,98,4290.781,275.83
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan22,12,5501.72409.2
UTI Nifty 50 ETF18,32,8860.78338.98
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund17,20,0002.72318.11
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund14,96,3960.69276.75
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund12,55,4252.38232.18
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan10,78,0003.31199.37
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%10,78,0003.31199.37
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund9,55,2251.23176.66
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund9,05,2790.51167.43
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Grasim Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Grasim Industries Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1947PLC000410 and registration number is 000410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20856.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. H K Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendra K Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Santrupt Misra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Cyril Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Thomas Connelly Jr
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Mohan Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Mohanraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grasim Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Grasim Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,17,924.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd. is 17.27 and PB ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Grasim Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,811.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grasim Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grasim Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,868.40 and 52-week low of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,527.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data