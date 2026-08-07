What is the share price of Grasim Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grasim Industries is ₹3,336.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Grasim Industries? The Grasim Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grasim Industries? The market cap of Grasim Industries is ₹227,021.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Grasim Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Grasim Industries are ₹3,349.00 and ₹3,182.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grasim Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grasim Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grasim Industries is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Grasim Industries is ₹2,504.35 as on .

How has the Grasim Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Grasim Industries has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, 12.7% over 3 months, 21.61% over 1 year, 21.75% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grasim Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grasim Industries are 45.71 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global