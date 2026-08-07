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Grasim Industries Share Price

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BSE

GRASIM INDUSTRIES

Aditya Birla Group | Largecap | BSE
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Cement
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Here's the live share price of Grasim Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,336.00 Closed
4.00₹ 128.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Grasim Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,182.95₹3,349.00
₹3,336.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,504.35₹3,245.00
₹3,336.00
Open Price
₹3,229.75
Prev. Close
₹3,207.80
Volume
21,640

Source: Dion Global

Grasim Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Grasim Industries has gained 21.61% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Grasim Industries has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Ambuja Cements (1.37%).

Grasim Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Grasim Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,121.353,152.33
103,126.183,139.44
203,132.743,134.13
503,130.853,096.13
1002,945.923,016.04
2002,879.672,918.31

Source: Dion Global

Grasim Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grasim Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.66%, FII holding fell to 14.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Grasim Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,00,0001.51403
11,15,5850.73345.83
10,42,7500.38323.25
9,08,9861.46281.79
8,79,8490.34272.75
7,00,0000.92217
6,40,7131.09198.62
4,02,9270.17124.91
3,97,3971.87123.19
3,77,5430.28117.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Grasim Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTGrasim Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGrasim Industries - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
Jul 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTGrasim Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTGrasim Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 28, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTGrasim Industries - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)

Source: Dion Global

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1947PLC000410 and registration number is 000410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41039.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ananyashree Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukkavilli Jagannath
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Dhirajlal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Mohan Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grasim Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Grasim Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grasim Industries is ₹3,336.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grasim Industries?

The Grasim Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grasim Industries?

The market cap of Grasim Industries is ₹227,021.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grasim Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grasim Industries are ₹3,349.00 and ₹3,182.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grasim Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grasim Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grasim Industries is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Grasim Industries is ₹2,504.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Grasim Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grasim Industries has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, 12.7% over 3 months, 21.61% over 1 year, 21.75% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grasim Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grasim Industries are 45.71 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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