Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|68,98,429
|0.78
|1,275.83
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|22,12,550
|1.72
|409.2
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|18,32,886
|0.78
|338.98
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|17,20,000
|2.72
|318.11
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|14,96,396
|0.69
|276.75
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|12,55,425
|2.38
|232.18
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|10,78,000
|3.31
|199.37
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|10,78,000
|3.31
|199.37
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|9,55,225
|1.23
|176.66
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|9,05,279
|0.51
|167.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Grasim Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1947PLC000410 and registration number is 000410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20856.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,17,924.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd. is 17.27 and PB ratio of Grasim Industries Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,811.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grasim Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,868.40 and 52-week low of Grasim Industries Ltd. is ₹1,527.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.