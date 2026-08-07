Here's the live share price of Grasim Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Grasim Industries has gained 21.61% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Grasim Industries has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Ambuja Cements (1.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,121.35
|3,152.33
|10
|3,126.18
|3,139.44
|20
|3,132.74
|3,134.13
|50
|3,130.85
|3,096.13
|100
|2,945.92
|3,016.04
|200
|2,879.67
|2,918.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Grasim Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.66%, FII holding fell to 14.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,00,000
|1.51
|403
|11,15,585
|0.73
|345.83
|10,42,750
|0.38
|323.25
|9,08,986
|1.46
|281.79
|8,79,849
|0.34
|272.75
|7,00,000
|0.92
|217
|6,40,713
|1.09
|198.62
|4,02,927
|0.17
|124.91
|3,97,397
|1.87
|123.19
|3,77,543
|0.28
|117.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Grasim Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Grasim Industries - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Grasim Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Grasim Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Grasim Industries - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
Source: Dion Global
Grasim Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1947PLC000410 and registration number is 000410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41039.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grasim Industries is ₹3,336.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grasim Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grasim Industries is ₹227,021.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grasim Industries are ₹3,349.00 and ₹3,182.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grasim Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grasim Industries is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Grasim Industries is ₹2,504.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grasim Industries has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.65% for the past month, 12.7% over 3 months, 21.61% over 1 year, 21.75% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grasim Industries are 45.71 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global