What is the share price of Zen Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zen Technologies is ₹1,724.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Zen Technologies? The Zen Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zen Technologies? The market cap of Zen Technologies is ₹15,568.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zen Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zen Technologies are ₹1,755.00 and ₹1,715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zen Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zen Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zen Technologies is ₹2,023.40 and 52-week low of Zen Technologies is ₹1,224.00 as on .

How has the Zen Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Zen Technologies has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -7.83% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 36.51% across 3 years, and 80.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zen Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zen Technologies are 86.41 and 8.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global