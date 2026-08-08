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Zen Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceDrone
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Zen Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,724.25 Closed
-0.74₹ -12.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zen Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,715.00₹1,755.00
₹1,724.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,224.00₹2,023.40
₹1,724.25
Open Price
₹1,735.05
Prev. Close
₹1,737.10
Volume
29,678

Source: Dion Global

Zen Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zen Technologies has gained 20.29% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Zen Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Zen Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zen Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,636.551,667.02
101,707.871,685.4
201,761.891,720.88
501,768.431,726.93
1001,644.271,664.09
2001,502.411,596.57

Source: Dion Global

Zen Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zen Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.42%, FII holding rose to 6.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zen Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,62,7893.72685.03
12,14,9384.43215.46
80,276114.24
11,0000.691.95
8,0000.461.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zen Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:18 AM IST ISTZen Technologies - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTZen Technologies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTZen Technologies - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 04:55 AM IST ISTZen Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 04:42 AM IST ISTZen Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015939 and registration number is 015939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of optical instruments and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Atluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishore Dutt Atluri
    Founder & Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Choudari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sirisha Chintapalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Kode
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zen Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Zen Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zen Technologies is ₹1,724.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zen Technologies?

The Zen Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zen Technologies?

The market cap of Zen Technologies is ₹15,568.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zen Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zen Technologies are ₹1,755.00 and ₹1,715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zen Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zen Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zen Technologies is ₹2,023.40 and 52-week low of Zen Technologies is ₹1,224.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zen Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zen Technologies has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -7.83% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 36.51% across 3 years, and 80.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zen Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zen Technologies are 86.41 and 8.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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