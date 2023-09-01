Follow Us

ZEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹831.30 Closed
-1.09-9.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zen Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹829.00₹854.00
₹831.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.15₹911.40
₹831.30
Open Price
₹842.00
Prev. Close
₹840.50
Volume
1,69,692

Zen Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1846.4
  • R2862.7
  • R3871.4
  • Pivot
    837.7
  • S1821.4
  • S2812.7
  • S3796.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5205.46821.2
  • 10201.34814.08
  • 20199.16778.69
  • 50201.95661.96
  • 100190.16540.21
  • 200194.27420.19

Zen Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0431.79120.48204.74298.61971.10875.44
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Zen Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Zen Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Zen Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 09:05 AM
  • Press Release
    Zen Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 07, 2023, titled "Press Release on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.".
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:59 AM

About Zen Technologies Ltd.

Zen Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015939 and registration number is 015939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of optical instruments and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Atluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishore Dutt Atluri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Midathala Ravi Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Choudari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sirisha Chintapalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amreek Singh Sandhu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zen Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zen Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,986.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd. is 91.25 and PB ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd. is 21.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zen Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹831.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zen Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zen Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹911.40 and 52-week low of Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹175.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

