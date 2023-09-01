What is the Market Cap of Zen Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,986.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd. is 91.25 and PB ratio of Zen Technologies Ltd. is 21.86 as on .

What is the share price of Zen Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zen Technologies Ltd. is ₹831.30 as on .