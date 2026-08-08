Here's the live share price of Zen Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zen Technologies has gained 20.29% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Zen Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,636.55
|1,667.02
|10
|1,707.87
|1,685.4
|20
|1,761.89
|1,720.88
|50
|1,768.43
|1,726.93
|100
|1,644.27
|1,664.09
|200
|1,502.41
|1,596.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zen Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.42%, FII holding rose to 6.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,62,789
|3.72
|685.03
|12,14,938
|4.43
|215.46
|80,276
|1
|14.24
|11,000
|0.69
|1.95
|8,000
|0.46
|1.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:18 AM IST IST
|Zen Technologies - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Zen Technologies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|Zen Technologies - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:55 AM IST IST
|Zen Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:42 AM IST IST
|Zen Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Zen Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015939 and registration number is 015939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of optical instruments and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zen Technologies is ₹1,724.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zen Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zen Technologies is ₹15,568.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zen Technologies are ₹1,755.00 and ₹1,715.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zen Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zen Technologies is ₹2,023.40 and 52-week low of Zen Technologies is ₹1,224.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zen Technologies has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -7.83% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 36.51% across 3 years, and 80.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zen Technologies are 86.41 and 8.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global