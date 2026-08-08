Here's the live share price of Websol Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Websol Energy Systems has declined 22.39% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Websol Energy Systems has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.43
|96.52
|10
|98.76
|97.51
|20
|99.45
|98.9
|50
|103.22
|100.03
|100
|95.4
|98.12
|200
|94.72
|99.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Websol Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.43%, FII holding fell to 3.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Websol Energy System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Websol Energy System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Websol Energy System - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Websol Energy System - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated F
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Websol Energy System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307WB1990PLC048350 and registration number is 048350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1049.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems is ₹96.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Websol Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Websol Energy Systems is ₹4,188.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Websol Energy Systems are ₹97.57 and ₹92.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Websol Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Websol Energy Systems is ₹157.12 and 52-week low of Websol Energy Systems is ₹50.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Websol Energy Systems has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -15.96% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 107.3% across 3 years, and 71.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems are 0.00 and 6.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global