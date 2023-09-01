Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|1.11
|-5.05
|8.79
|29.59
|26.08
|353.83
|228.71
|5.31
|4.30
|3.44
|13.44
|-0.52
|121.99
|92.32
|1.44
|3.91
|9.11
|38.18
|86.93
|1,890.38
|625.94
|0.63
|3.73
|10.64
|-2.08
|-24.95
|13.67
|21.03
|0.27
|11.00
|24.41
|26.29
|37.04
|86.21
|43.13
|4.78
|25.25
|41.47
|116.61
|144.63
|314.52
|228.51
|1.22
|1.70
|-2.12
|-14.28
|-7.98
|17.35
|38.44
|4.72
|5.14
|30.37
|61.30
|57.45
|92.85
|-10.48
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.04
|-3.09
|76.73
|207.36
|1,353.31
|1,419.92
|1,292.29
|2.18
|-0.83
|36.94
|84.35
|441.82
|3,433.03
|1,581.05
|-5.38
|1.34
|30.92
|74.80
|94.98
|176.03
|381.61
|-2.68
|-3.44
|61.87
|87.34
|70.25
|310.16
|158.85
|-1.85
|-1.11
|-1.15
|61.22
|154.92
|828.33
|391.83
|1.06
|17.18
|19.95
|56.64
|69.62
|305.56
|148.22
|-0.50
|-5.71
|26.92
|15.12
|-18.85
|283.04
|233.61
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307WB1990PLC048350 and registration number is 048350. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 213.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹479.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is -22.75 and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹123.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Websol Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹129.95 and 52-week low of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹62.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.