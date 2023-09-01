What is the Market Cap of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹479.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is -22.75 and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is 2.51 as on .

What is the share price of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹123.55 as on .