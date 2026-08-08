What is the share price of Websol Energy Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems is ₹96.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Websol Energy Systems? The Websol Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Websol Energy Systems? The market cap of Websol Energy Systems is ₹4,188.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Websol Energy Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Websol Energy Systems are ₹97.57 and ₹92.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Websol Energy Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Websol Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Websol Energy Systems is ₹157.12 and 52-week low of Websol Energy Systems is ₹50.39 as on .

How has the Websol Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Websol Energy Systems has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -15.96% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 107.3% across 3 years, and 71.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems are 0.00 and 6.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global