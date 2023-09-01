Follow Us

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹123.55 Closed
4.975.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Websol Energy Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.00₹123.55
₹123.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.75₹129.95
₹123.55
Open Price
₹118.10
Prev. Close
₹117.70
Volume
2,78,117

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.07
  • R2128.58
  • R3133.62
  • Pivot
    121.03
  • S1118.52
  • S2113.48
  • S3110.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.91117.67
  • 1094.03116.89
  • 2096.35112.88
  • 5097.79103.44
  • 10092.7797
  • 200103.6593.61

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
1.11-5.058.7929.5926.08353.83228.71
5.314.303.4413.44-0.52121.9992.32
1.443.919.1138.1886.931,890.38625.94
0.633.7310.64-2.08-24.9513.6721.03
0.2711.0024.4126.2937.0486.2143.13
4.7825.2541.47116.61144.63314.52228.51
1.221.70-2.12-14.28-7.9817.3538.44
4.725.1430.3761.3057.4592.85-10.48
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.04-3.0976.73207.361,353.311,419.921,292.29
2.18-0.8336.9484.35441.823,433.031,581.05
-5.381.3430.9274.8094.98176.03381.61
-2.68-3.4461.8787.3470.25310.16158.85
-1.85-1.11-1.1561.22154.92828.33391.83
1.0617.1819.9556.6469.62305.56148.22
-0.50-5.7126.9215.12-18.85283.04233.61
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
15 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Websol Energy Systems Ltd.

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307WB1990PLC048350 and registration number is 048350. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 213.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S L Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sreeram Vasanthi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devan Kaushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Mohan Kedia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Sethia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sanjana Khaitan
    Executive Director

FAQs on Websol Energy Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹479.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is -22.75 and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹123.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Websol Energy Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Websol Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹129.95 and 52-week low of Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹62.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

