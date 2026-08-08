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Websol Energy Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Websol Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.48 Closed
3.03₹ 2.84
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Websol Energy Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.25₹97.57
₹96.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.39₹157.12
₹96.48
Open Price
₹92.25
Prev. Close
₹93.64
Volume
2,23,573

Source: Dion Global

Websol Energy Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Websol Energy Systems has declined 22.39% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Websol Energy Systems has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Websol Energy Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Websol Energy Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.4396.52
1098.7697.51
2099.4598.9
50103.22100.03
10095.498.12
20094.7299.27

Source: Dion Global

Websol Energy Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Websol Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.43%, FII holding fell to 3.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Websol Energy Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTWebsol Energy System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTWebsol Energy System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTWebsol Energy System - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTWebsol Energy System - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated F
Jul 09, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTWebsol Energy System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Websol Energy Systems

Websol Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307WB1990PLC048350 and registration number is 048350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1049.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S L Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjana Khaitan
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sreeram Vasanthi
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Patodia
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeewa R Arya
    Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Mishra
    Director

FAQs on Websol Energy Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Websol Energy Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Websol Energy Systems is ₹96.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Websol Energy Systems?

The Websol Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Websol Energy Systems?

The market cap of Websol Energy Systems is ₹4,188.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Websol Energy Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Websol Energy Systems are ₹97.57 and ₹92.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Websol Energy Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Websol Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Websol Energy Systems is ₹157.12 and 52-week low of Websol Energy Systems is ₹50.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Websol Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Websol Energy Systems has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -15.96% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 107.3% across 3 years, and 71.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Websol Energy Systems are 0.00 and 6.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Websol Energy Systems News

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