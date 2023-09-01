Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|7,40,075
|0.66
|117.65
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|4,56,212
|0.71
|72.52
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|3,20,375
|0.92
|50.93
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|2,88,765
|0.79
|45.9
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,14,272
|0.48
|34.06
|Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver
|1,73,575
|0.46
|27.59
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,48,315
|0.79
|23.58
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|1,32,800
|0.28
|21.11
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|1,30,737
|1
|20.78
|Sundaram Flexicap Fund
|1,04,000
|0.77
|16.53
TCI Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TG2008PLC061781 and registration number is 061781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1081.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹5,383.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCI Express Ltd. is 38.65 and PB ratio of TCI Express Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Express Ltd. is ₹1,409.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Express Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹2,13.00 and 52-week low of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹1,374.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.