What is the share price of TCI Express? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Express is ₹551.15 as on .

What kind of stock is TCI Express? The TCI Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Express? The market cap of TCI Express is ₹2,117.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TCI Express? Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Express are ₹579.00 and ₹551.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Express? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Express is ₹777.55 and 52-week low of TCI Express is ₹451.00 as on .

How has the TCI Express performed historically in terms of returns? The TCI Express has shown returns of -5.49% over the past day, 9.2% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, -17.44% over 1 year, -28.15% across 3 years, and -17.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCI Express? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Express are 25.68 and 2.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global