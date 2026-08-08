Here's the live share price of TCI Express along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCI Express has declined 17.44% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Express has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|545.45
|559.85
|10
|558.02
|557.48
|20
|555.46
|554.04
|50
|534.84
|543.24
|100
|524.15
|541.59
|200
|554.5
|571.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCI Express saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.47%, while DII stake decreased to 8.86%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,84,921
|0.14
|76.09
|10,33,420
|0.13
|52.96
|3,10,658
|0.76
|15.92
|1,62,433
|0.21
|8.32
|23,414
|0
|1.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|TCI Express - AGM Updates- Appointment/Re-Appointment Of Directors
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|TCI Express - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|TCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|TCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|TCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
TCI Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TG2008PLC061781 and registration number is 061781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1236.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Express is ₹551.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCI Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCI Express is ₹2,117.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Express are ₹579.00 and ₹551.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Express is ₹777.55 and 52-week low of TCI Express is ₹451.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCI Express has shown returns of -5.49% over the past day, 9.2% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, -17.44% over 1 year, -28.15% across 3 years, and -17.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Express are 25.68 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global