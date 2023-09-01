Follow Us

TCI Express Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TCI EXPRESS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,409.10 Closed
0.314.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TCI Express Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,400.00₹1,422.40
₹1,409.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,374.00₹2,013.00
₹1,409.10
Open Price
₹1,411.85
Prev. Close
₹1,404.80
Volume
1,47,976

TCI Express Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,421.57
  • R21,433.18
  • R31,443.97
  • Pivot
    1,410.78
  • S11,399.17
  • S21,388.38
  • S31,376.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,894.951,404.11
  • 101,889.741,409.92
  • 201,878.551,432.59
  • 501,841.341,480.97
  • 1001,740.571,521.36
  • 2001,777.681,578.81

TCI Express Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

TCI Express Ltd. Share Holdings

TCI Express Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities7,40,0750.66117.65
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund4,56,2120.7172.52
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund3,20,3750.9250.93
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan2,88,7650.7945.9
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,14,2720.4834.06
Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver1,73,5750.4627.59
UTI Small Cap Fund1,48,3150.7923.58
HDFC Multi Cap Fund1,32,8000.2821.11
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund1,30,737120.78
Sundaram Flexicap Fund1,04,0000.7716.53
View All Mutual Funds

TCI Express Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    TCI Express Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:45 PM

About TCI Express Ltd.

TCI Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TG2008PLC061781 and registration number is 061781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1081.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chander Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Phool Chand Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Chevuturi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Ladha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Taruna Singhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCI Express Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Express Ltd.?

The market cap of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹5,383.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCI Express Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCI Express Ltd. is 38.65 and PB ratio of TCI Express Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCI Express Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Express Ltd. is ₹1,409.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Express Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Express Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹2,13.00 and 52-week low of TCI Express Ltd. is ₹1,374.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

