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TCI Express Share Price

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BSE

TCI EXPRESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of TCI Express along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹551.15 Closed
-5.49₹ -32.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCI Express Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹551.00₹579.00
₹551.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹451.00₹777.55
₹551.15
Open Price
₹562.85
Prev. Close
₹583.15
Volume
6,401

Source: Dion Global

TCI Express Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCI Express has declined 17.44% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Express has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

TCI Express Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCI Express Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5545.45559.85
10558.02557.48
20555.46554.04
50534.84543.24
100524.15541.59
200554.5571.38

Source: Dion Global

TCI Express Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCI Express saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.47%, while DII stake decreased to 8.86%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TCI Express Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,84,9210.1476.09
10,33,4200.1352.96
3,10,6580.7615.92
1,62,4330.218.32
23,41401.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TCI Express Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTTCI Express - AGM Updates- Appointment/Re-Appointment Of Directors
Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTTCI Express - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTTCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTTCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTTCI Express - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About TCI Express

TCI Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TG2008PLC061781 and registration number is 061781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1236.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    Flat No. 306 & 307, 1-8-271 to 273, 3rd Floor, Ashoka Bhoopal Chambers, S.P. Road, Secunderabad Telangana 500003
  • Contact
    info@tciexpress.in
    http://www.tciexpress.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D P Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Chander Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukti Lal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vineet Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Taruna Singhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Chevuturi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Phool Chand Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCI Express Share Price

What is the share price of TCI Express?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Express is ₹551.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCI Express?

The TCI Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Express?

The market cap of TCI Express is ₹2,117.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCI Express?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Express are ₹579.00 and ₹551.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Express?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Express is ₹777.55 and 52-week low of TCI Express is ₹451.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCI Express performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCI Express has shown returns of -5.49% over the past day, 9.2% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, -17.44% over 1 year, -28.15% across 3 years, and -17.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCI Express?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Express are 25.68 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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