Here's the live share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has declined 14.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.25%.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)’s current P/E of 12.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|-2.27
|-5.40
|7.79
|-6.93
|4.76
|-23.00
|-14.51
|Castrol India
|-0.62
|0.51
|-3.28
|-6.42
|-14.52
|17.10
|6.59
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|0.30
|-5.47
|-7.46
|-14.97
|-0.80
|37.42
|6.93
|Savita Oil Technologies
|-0.50
|3.82
|-0.42
|-9.75
|0.38
|13.06
|11.26
|Veedol Corporation
|-4.35
|-8.01
|-17.49
|-17.92
|-2.87
|13.11
|7.03
|Panama Petrochem
|-2.29
|-11.26
|-8.89
|-10.89
|-23.68
|-6.15
|9.19
|GP Petroleums
|-3.59
|-5.01
|-14.44
|-25.82
|-19.94
|-3.81
|-7.08
|Maximus International
|-3.36
|-4.14
|-16.00
|-17.82
|-14.18
|-13.25
|-5.26
|Continental Petroleums
|1.74
|-1.53
|-20.98
|-18.22
|-21.19
|30.18
|19.26
|Olympic Oil Industries
|3.45
|33.47
|20.89
|5.11
|-3.72
|10.58
|-12.75
Over the last one year, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has gained 4.76% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.52%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.80%), Savita Oil Technologies (0.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.59%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.93%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.6
|141.33
|10
|144.44
|143.35
|20
|147.03
|145.92
|50
|150.87
|147.02
|100
|142.68
|146.98
|200
|151.82
|152.88
In the latest quarter, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.18%, while DII stake decreased to 0.43%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,64,716
|0.06
|12.61
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 03, 2026, 6:45 PM IST
|Gandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:33 AM IST
|Gandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 28, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Gandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 25, 2026, 1:25 AM IST
|Gandhar Oil Refinery - Communication To Shareholders-Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Interim Dividend
|Jan 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Gandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC068905 and registration number is 068905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3160.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹137.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹1,347.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) are ₹139.70 and ₹135.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹184.25 and 52-week low of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹120.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -10.18% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -0.25% over 1 year, -23.0% across 3 years, and -14.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) are 12.67 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.