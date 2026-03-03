Facebook Pixel Code
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANDHAR OIL REFINERY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.65 Closed
-1.99₹ -2.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.00₹139.70
₹137.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.60₹184.25
₹137.65
Open Price
₹138.10
Prev. Close
₹140.45
Volume
23,132

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has declined 14.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.25%.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)’s current P/E of 12.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		-2.27-5.407.79-6.934.76-23.00-14.51
Castrol India		-0.620.51-3.28-6.42-14.5217.106.59
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		0.30-5.47-7.46-14.97-0.8037.426.93
Savita Oil Technologies		-0.503.82-0.42-9.750.3813.0611.26
Veedol Corporation		-4.35-8.01-17.49-17.92-2.8713.117.03
Panama Petrochem		-2.29-11.26-8.89-10.89-23.68-6.159.19
GP Petroleums		-3.59-5.01-14.44-25.82-19.94-3.81-7.08
Maximus International		-3.36-4.14-16.00-17.82-14.18-13.25-5.26
Continental Petroleums		1.74-1.53-20.98-18.22-21.1930.1819.26
Olympic Oil Industries		3.4533.4720.895.11-3.7210.58-12.75

Over the last one year, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has gained 4.76% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.52%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.80%), Savita Oil Technologies (0.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.59%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.93%).

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.6141.33
10144.44143.35
20147.03145.92
50150.87147.02
100142.68146.98
200151.82152.88

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.18%, while DII stake decreased to 0.43%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,64,7160.0612.61

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 03, 2026, 6:45 PM ISTGandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 03, 2026, 5:33 AM ISTGandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTGandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 25, 2026, 1:25 AM ISTGandhar Oil Refinery - Communication To Shareholders-Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Interim Dividend
Jan 23, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTGandhar Oil Refinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC068905 and registration number is 068905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3160.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Babulal Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Ramesh Parekh
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Aslesh Ramesh Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Nautiyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deena Asit Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹137.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

The Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

The market cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹1,347.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) are ₹139.70 and ₹135.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹184.25 and 52-week low of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is ₹120.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -10.18% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -0.25% over 1 year, -23.0% across 3 years, and -14.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) are 12.67 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

